CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

ANNOUNCEMENT ON CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES

Important Notice:

• Under the PRC GAAP, as at 30 June 2023, changes in actuarial assumptions resulted in an increase in liabilities of life insurance contracts by RMB4,218 million and an increase in liabilities of long-term health insurance contracts by RMB1,740 million, which in aggregate reduced profit before tax by RMB5,958 million for the six months ended 30 June 2023.

• Under the PRC GAAP, changes in impairment criteria for available-for-sale equity instruments resulted in an increase in profit before tax by RMB5,053 million for the six months ended 30 June 2023.

I. Introduction

The changes in accounting estimates were considered and approved at the 28th meeting of the seventh session of the Board of Directors on 23 August 2023. Under the PRC GAAP, as at 30 June 2023, changes in actuarial assumptions resulted in an increase in liabilities of life insurance contracts by RMB4,218 million and an increase in liabilities of long-term health insurance contracts by RMB1,740 million, which in aggregate reduced profit before tax by RMB5,958 million for the six months ended 30 June 2023. Changes in impairment criteria for available-for-sale equity instruments resulted in an increase in profit before tax by RMB5,053 million for the six months ended 30 June 2023.

II. Details of the Changes in Accounting Estimates and the Impact on the Company

The Company determined actuarial assumptions which include, among others, discount rates, mortality rates, morbidity rates, lapse rates, expenses assumptions and policy dividends assumptions based on current information available as at the date of the balance sheet. These assumptions were used to calculate the liabilities of insurance contracts as at the date of the balance sheet. Under the PRC GAAP, as at 30 June 2023, changes in actuarial assumptions resulted in an increase in liabilities of life insurance contracts by RMB4,218 million and an increase in liabilities of long-term health insurance contracts by RMB1,740 million, which in aggregate reduced profit before tax by RMB5,958 million for the six months ended 30 June 2023.