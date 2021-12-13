China Life Insurance : ANNOUNCEMENT OF PREMIUM INCOME - Form 6-K

Log in
China Life Insurance : ANNOUNCEMENT OF PREMIUM INCOME

12/13/2021
ANNOUNCEMENT OF PREMIUM INCOME

Reference is made to the Company's announcement dated 27 August 2004.

The accumulated premium income of the Company for the period from 1 January 2021 to 30 November 2021 was about RMB593.4 billion (unaudited).

By Order of the Board

China Life Insurance Company Limited

Heng Victor Ja Wei

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 13 December 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises:

Executive Directors: Wang Bin, Su Hengxuan, Li Mingguang, Huang Xiumei
Non-executive Directors: Yuan Changqing, Wang Junhui
Independent Non-executive Directors: Tang Xin, Leung Oi-Sie Elsie, Lam Chi Kuen, Zhai Haitao

Disclaimer

China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 11:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
