China Life Insurance : ANNOUNCEMENT OF PREMIUM INCOME - Form 6-K

ANNOUNCEMENT OF PREMIUM INCOME

Reference is made to the Company's announcement dated 27 August 2004.

The accumulated premium income of the Company for the period from 1 January 2022 to 28 February 2022 was about RMB241.2 billion (unaudited).

By Order of the Board China Life Insurance Company Limited Heng Victor Ja Wei Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 11 March 2022

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises: