China Life Insurance : ANNOUNCEMENT OF PREMIUM INCOME - Form 6-K

03/11/2022 | 06:21am EST
ANNOUNCEMENT OF PREMIUM INCOME

Reference is made to the Company's announcement dated 27 August 2004.

The accumulated premium income of the Company for the period from 1 January 2022 to 28 February 2022 was about RMB241.2 billion (unaudited).

By Order of the Board

China Life Insurance Company Limited

Heng Victor Ja Wei

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 11 March 2022

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises:

Executive Directors:

Su Hengxuan, Li Mingguang, Huang Xiumei

Non-executive Directors:

Yuan Changqing, Wang Junhui

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Tang Xin, Leung Oi-Sie Elsie, Lam Chi Kuen, Zhai Haitao

Disclaimer

China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 11:18:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
