    2628   CNE1000002L3

CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(2628)
  Report
04/13 04:08:13 am EDT
12.08 HKD   +0.67%
06:15aCHINA LIFE INSURANCE : ANNOUNCEMENT OF PREMIUM INCOME - Form 6-K
PU
04/01CHINA LIFE INSURANCE : ANNOUNCEMENT ELECTION OF EMPLOYEE REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISOR - Form 6-K
PU
04/01China Life Insurance Company Limited Announces Election of Hu Zhijun as Employee Representative Supervisor
CI
China Life Insurance : ANNOUNCEMENT OF PREMIUM INCOME - Form 6-K

04/13/2022 | 06:15am EDT
ANNOUNCEMENT OF PREMIUM INCOME

Reference is made to the Company's announcement dated 27 August 2004.

The accumulated premium income of the Company for the period from 1 January 2022 to 31 March 2022 was about RMB315.0 billion (unaudited).

By Order of the Board

China Life Insurance Company Limited

Heng Victor Ja Wei

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 13 April 2022

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises:

Executive Directors: Su Hengxuan, Li Mingguang, Huang Xiumei
Non-executive Directors: Yuan Changqing, Wang Junhui
Independent Non-executive Directors: Tang Xin, Leung Oi-Sie Elsie, Lam Chi Kuen, Zhai Haitao

Disclaimer

China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 10:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
