China Life Insurance : ANNOUNCEMENT OF PREMIUM INCOME - Form 6-K

ANNOUNCEMENT OF PREMIUM INCOME
Reference is made to the Company's announcement dated 27 August 2004.
The accumulated premium income of the Company for the period from 1 January 2022 to 31 August 2022 was about RMB505.4 billion (unaudited).
