  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  China Life Insurance Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    2628   CNE1000002L3

CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(2628)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-09-14 am EDT
11.14 HKD   -2.28%
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE : ANNOUNCEMENT OF PREMIUM INCOME - Form 6-K
PU
09/02China Life Terminates ADS Program Following NYSE Delisting
MT
08/31Former China Life Insurance chairman expelled from Communist Party
RE
China Life Insurance : ANNOUNCEMENT OF PREMIUM INCOME - Form 6-K

09/14/2022 | 06:10am EDT
ANNOUNCEMENT OF PREMIUM INCOME

Reference is made to the Company's announcement dated 27 August 2004.

The accumulated premium income of the Company for the period from 1 January 2022 to 31 August 2022 was about RMB505.4 billion (unaudited).

By Order of the Board
China Life Insurance Company Limited
Heng Victor Ja Wei
Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 14 September 2022

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises:

Executive Directors: Bai Tao, Li Mingguang, Huang Xiumei
Non-executive Director: Wang Junhui
Independent Non-executive Directors: Lam Chi Kuen, Zhai Haitao, Huang Yiping, Chen Jie

Disclaimer

China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 10:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 628 B 90 755 M 90 755 M
Net income 2022 43 974 M 6 350 M 6 350 M
Net cash 2022 1 014 B 146 B 146 B
P/E ratio 2022 6,55x
Yield 2022 5,57%
Capitalization 730 B 105 B 105 B
EV / Sales 2022 -0,45x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,55x
Nbr of Employees 102 195
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Life Insurance Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 10,06 CNY
Average target price 13,39 CNY
Spread / Average Target 33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peng Zhao President & Chief Executive Officer
Xiumei Huang Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Yuzeng Jia Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tao Bai Chairman
Chongmiao Xu Deputy General Manager-Legal Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-11.76%105 406
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY-15.41%114 431
AIA GROUP LIMITED-6.49%111 551
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-20.65%27 239
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.-24.38%24 805
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.9.40%24 468