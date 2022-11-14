Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Life Insurance Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2628   CNE1000002L3

CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(2628)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08 2022-11-14 am EST
10.52 HKD   +3.54%
06:22aChina Life Insurance : ANNOUNCEMENT OF PREMIUM INCOME - Form 6-K
PU
12:11aNew China Life Insurance's January-October Premiums Reach $21 Billion
MT
11/11China Life Insurance Company Limited Announces Unaudited Accumulated Premium Income for the Period from January 1, 2022 to October 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Life Insurance : ANNOUNCEMENT OF PREMIUM INCOME - Form 6-K

11/14/2022 | 06:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANNOUNCEMENT OF PREMIUM INCOME

Reference is made to the Company's announcement dated 27 August 2004.

The accumulated premium income of the Company for the period from 1 January 2022 to 31 October 2022 was about RMB574.5 billion (unaudited).

By Order of the Board

China Life Insurance Company Limited

Heng Victor Ja Wei

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 11 November 2022

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises:

Executive Directors: Bai Tao, Zhao Peng, Li Mingguang
Non-executive Director: Wang Junhui
Independent Non-executive Directors: Lam Chi Kuen, Zhai Haitao, Huang Yiping, Chen Jie

Disclaimer

China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 11:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
06:22aChina Life Insurance : ANNOUNCEMENT OF PREMIUM INCOME - Form 6-K
PU
12:11aNew China Life Insurance's January-October Premiums Reach $21 Billion
MT
11/11China Life Insurance Company Limited Announces Unaudited Accumulated Premium Income for..
CI
11/11China Life Insurance : Election of Mr. Zhao Feng, Mr. Yu Shengquan and Ms. Zhuo Meijuan as..
PU
11/11China Life Insurance : Form of Proxy of Holders of H Shares for use at the Third Extraordi..
PU
11/07China Life Insurance to Reclassify Financial Assets
MT
11/04China Life Insurance : ANNOUNCEMENT RESIGNATION OF SUPERVISOR - Form 6-K
PU
11/04China Life Insurance : Form 6-K
PU
11/04China Life Insurance Company Limited Announces Election of Mr. Cao Weiqing as the Chair..
CI
11/04China Life Insurance Company Limited Announces Resignation of Jia Yuzeng as Supervisors..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 624 B 87 738 M 87 738 M
Net income 2022 37 231 M 5 239 M 5 239 M
Net cash 2022 1 014 B 143 B 143 B
P/E ratio 2022 6,49x
Yield 2022 5,63%
Capitalization 722 B 102 B 102 B
EV / Sales 2022 -0,47x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,61x
Nbr of Employees 103 262
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Life Insurance Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 9,21 CNY
Average target price 13,27 CNY
Spread / Average Target 44,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peng Zhao President, CEO & Executive Director
Jin Hu Deputy General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Yuzeng Jia Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tao Bai Chairman
Chongmiao Xu Deputy General Manager-Legal Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-21.36%101 590
AIA GROUP LIMITED-7.06%110 159
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY-29.74%105 353
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-18.81%26 719
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.11.43%25 623
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.-23.62%24 976