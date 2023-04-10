China Life Insurance : ANNOUNCEMENT OF PREMIUM INCOME - Form 6-K

ANNOUNCEMENT OF PREMIUM INCOME
Pursuant to the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises No. 25 - Original Insurance Contracts (Cai Kuai [2006] No. 3) and the Regulations regarding the Accounting Treatment of Insurance Contracts (Cai Kuai [2009] No. 15) of the Ministry of Finance of the People's Republic of China, the accumulated premium income of the Company for the period from 1 January 2023 to 31 March 2023 was approximately RMB327.2 billion, an increase of 3.9% year on year.
Investors are advised to take note that the above information regarding premium income has not been audited.
By Order of the Board
China Life Insurance Company Limited
Heng Victor Ja Wei
Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 10 April 2023
As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises:
Executive Directors:
Bai Tao, Zhao Peng, Li Mingguang
Non-executive Director:
Wang Junhui
Independent Non-executive Directors:
Lam Chi Kuen, Zhai Haitao, Huang Yiping, Chen Jie
