  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  China Life Insurance Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    2628   CNE1000002L3

CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(2628)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08:31 2023-04-06 am EDT
12.92 HKD   -0.31%
11:16aChina Life Insurance : ANNOUNCEMENT OF PREMIUM INCOME - Form 6-K
PU
04/02China’s Insurance Sector Logs Nearly 28 Trillion Yuan in Assets By End-February
MT
03/31New China Life Insurance Logs 7.4% Rise in 2022 Profit; Shares Jump 5%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Life Insurance : ANNOUNCEMENT OF PREMIUM INCOME - Form 6-K

04/10/2023 | 11:16am EDT
ANNOUNCEMENT OF PREMIUM INCOME

Pursuant to the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises No. 25 - Original Insurance Contracts (Cai Kuai [2006] No. 3) and the Regulations regarding the Accounting Treatment of Insurance Contracts (Cai Kuai [2009] No. 15) of the Ministry of Finance of the People's Republic of China, the accumulated premium income of the Company for the period from 1 January 2023 to 31 March 2023 was approximately RMB327.2 billion, an increase of 3.9% year on year.

Investors are advised to take note that the above information regarding premium income has not been audited.

By Order of the Board

China Life Insurance Company Limited

Heng Victor Ja Wei

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 10 April 2023

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises:

Executive Directors: Bai Tao, Zhao Peng, Li Mingguang
Non-executive Director: Wang Junhui
Independent Non-executive Directors: Lam Chi Kuen, Zhai Haitao, Huang Yiping, Chen Jie

Attachments

Disclaimer

China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 15:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
03/29China Life Insurance : ANNOUNCEMENT ON CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES - Form 6-K
PU
03/29China life insurance company limited announces 2022 annual results (h shares)
PR
03/29China Life Insurance Company Limited Proposes Final Dividend for the Year Ended 31 Dece..
CI
03/29China Life Insurance Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended D..
CI
03/14China's Fosun to sell 60% stake in Nanjing Nangang for nearly $2 billion
RE
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2023 620 B 90 189 M 90 189 M
Net income 2023 48 646 M 7 075 M 7 075 M
Net cash 2023 1 132 B 165 B 165 B
P/E ratio 2023 6,32x
Yield 2023 6,05%
Capitalization 792 B 115 B 115 B
EV / Sales 2023 -0,55x
EV / Sales 2024 -0,71x
Nbr of Employees 102 238
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Life Insurance Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 11,32 CNY
Average target price 15,36 CNY
Spread / Average Target 35,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peng Zhao President, CEO & Executive Director
Jin Hu Deputy General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Tao Bai Chairman
Wei Qing Cao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Chongmiao Xu Deputy General Manager-Legal Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-3.58%114 090
AIA GROUP LIMITED-3.57%123 763
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY-1.26%119 210
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.8.97%34 214
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.89%28 521
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.1.07%26 153
