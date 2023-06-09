China Life Insurance : ANNOUNCEMENT OF PREMIUM INCOME - Form 6-K

ANNOUNCEMENT OF PREMIUM INCOME

Pursuant to the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises No. 25 - Original Insurance Contracts (Cai Kuai [2006] No. 3) and the Regulations regarding the Accounting Treatment of Insurance Contracts (Cai Kuai [2009] No. 15) of the Ministry of Finance of the People's Republic of China, the accumulated premium income of the Company for the period from 1 January 2023 to 31 May 2023 was approximately RMB398.6 billion, an increase of 5.1% year on year.

Investors are advised to take note that the above information regarding premium income has not been audited.

