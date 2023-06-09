Advanced search
    2628   CNE1000002L3

CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(2628)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08:30 2023-06-09 am EDT
13.54 HKD   -0.88%
07:07aChina Life Insurance : ANNOUNCEMENT OF PREMIUM INCOME - Form 6-K
PU
05/28Chinese Insurers Maintain Adequate Solvency in Q1
MT
05/25China Life Insurance : English translation of the announcement, dated May 25, 2023 - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Life Insurance : ANNOUNCEMENT OF PREMIUM INCOME - Form 6-K

06/09/2023 | 07:07am EDT
ANNOUNCEMENT OF PREMIUM INCOME

Pursuant to the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises No. 25 - Original Insurance Contracts (Cai Kuai [2006] No. 3) and the Regulations regarding the Accounting Treatment of Insurance Contracts (Cai Kuai [2009] No. 15) of the Ministry of Finance of the People's Republic of China, the accumulated premium income of the Company for the period from 1 January 2023 to 31 May 2023 was approximately RMB398.6 billion, an increase of 5.1% year on year.

Investors are advised to take note that the above information regarding premium income has not been audited.

By Order of the Board

China Life Insurance Company Limited

Heng Victor Ja Wei

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 9 June 2023

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises:

Executive Directors: Bai Tao, Zhao Peng, Li Mingguang
Non-executive Director: Wang Junhui
Independent Non-executive Directors: Lam Chi Kuen, Zhai Haitao, Huang Yiping, Chen Jie

Attachments

Disclaimer

China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 11:06:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
