Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Life Insurance Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2628   CNE1000002L3

CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(2628)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Life Insurance : Director of the Seventh Session of the Board of Directors, Outline of the 14th Five-Year Development Plan of the Company and Notice of the First Extraordinary General Meeting 2022

03/11/2022 | 02:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action you should take, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in China Life Insurance Company Limited, you should at once hand this circular and the accompanying proxy form and reply slip for the Extraordinary General Meeting to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

中 國 人 壽 保 險 股 份 有 限 公 司

CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2628)

ELECTION OF MR. BAI TAO AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF

THE SEVENTH SESSION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

ELECTION OF MR. HUANG YIPING AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

OF THE SEVENTH SESSION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

ELECTION OF MS. CHEN JIE AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF

THE SEVENTH SESSION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

OUTLINE OF THE "14TH FIVE-YEAR DEVELOPMENT PLAN"

OF THE COMPANY

AND

NOTICE OF THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING 2022

A notice convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of China Life Insurance Company Limited to be held at Multi-function Hall, 2/F, Block A, China Life Plaza, 16 Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, China, on Wednesday, 27 April 2022 at 9:30 a.m. is set out on pages 10 to 12 of this circular.

Whether or not you are able to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting, you are advised to read the notice of Extraordinary General Meeting and to complete and return the enclosed proxy form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon. For holders of H Shares, the proxy form, together with the notarized power of attorney or any other authorization documents, should be returned to the Company's H Share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited; and for holders of A Shares, the proxy form, together with the notarized power of attorney authorizing execution of the proxy form or any other authorization documents should be returned to the Company's Board Office in person or by post not less than 24 hours (excluding any part of a day that is a public holiday) before the time appointed for convening the Extraordinary General Meeting (i.e. no later than 9:30 a.m. on 26 April 2022) or any adjourned meeting thereof. Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting at the Extraordinary General Meeting or at any adjourned meeting if you so wish.

If you intend to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting in person or by proxy, you are required to complete and return the reply slip to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (for holders of H Shares) or to the Company's Board Office (for holders of A Shares) on or before Thursday, 7 April 2022.

11 March 2022

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

DEFINITIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

NOTICE OF THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING 2022 . . . . . . .

10

APPENDIX I - OUTLINE OF THE "14TH FIVE-YEAR

DEVELOPMENT PLAN" OF THE COMPANY . . . . . . .

13

- i -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings:

"A Share(s)"

domestic share(s) of RMB1.00 each in the share capital

of the Company which are listed on the Shanghai

Stock Exchange and traded in RMB

"Articles of Association"

the articles of association of the Company, as

amended from time to time

"Board" or "Board of Directors"

the board of Directors of the Company

"CBIRC"

the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory

Commission

"Company"

China Life Insurance Company Limited, a joint stock

limited liability company incorporated in the PRC

"Director(s)"

director(s) of the Company

"EGM" or "Extraordinary

the first extraordinary general meeting 2022 of the

General Meeting"

Company to be held at Multi-function Hall, 2/F, Block

A, China Life Plaza, 16 Financial Street, Xicheng

District, Beijing, China, on Wednesday, 27 April 2022

at 9:30 a.m.

"H Share(s)"

overseas listed foreign share(s) of RMB1.00 each in the

share capital of the Company which are listed on the

Hong Kong Stock Exchange and traded in Hong Kong

dollars

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the

PRC

"Hong Kong Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The

Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Hong Kong Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Independent Director(s)" or

independent non-executive Director(s) of the Company

"Independent Non-executive

Director(s)"

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

"PRC" or "China"

the People's Republic of China, excluding, for the

purpose of this circular only, Hong Kong, Macau

Special Administrative Region and Taiwan region

"RMB"

the lawful currency of the PRC

"SFO"

the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of

the Laws of Hong Kong)

Note: If there is any inconsistency between the Chinese and English versions of this circular, the Chinese

version shall prevail.

- 2 -

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

中 國 人 壽 保 險 股 份 有 限 公 司

CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2628)

Board of Directors:

Office Address:

Executive Directors:

16 Financial Street

Mr. Su Hengxuan, Mr. Li Mingguang,

Xicheng District

Ms. Huang Xiumei

Beijing 100033

PRC

Non-executive Directors:

Mr. Yuan Changqing, Mr. Wang Junhui

Place of Business in Hong Kong:

The Hong Kong Office

Independent Non-executive Directors:

16/F, Tower A, China Life Centre

Mr. Tang Xin, Ms. Leung Oi-Sie Elsie,

One Harbour Gate

Mr. Lam Chi Kuen, Mr. Zhai Haitao

18 Hung Luen Road

Hung Hom, Kowloon

Hong Kong

11 March 2022

To the shareholders

Dear Sir or Madam,

I.

INTRODUCTION

On behalf of the Board of Directors, I invite you to attend the EGM to be held at Multi-function Hall, 2/F, Block A, China Life Plaza, 16 Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, China, on Wednesday, 27 April 2022 at 9:30 a.m.

The purpose of this circular is to provide you with the notice of the EGM and the information reasonably necessary to enable you to make an informed decision on whether to vote for or against the proposed resolutions at the EGM.

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 07:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
02:16aCHINA LIFE INSURANCE : Reply Slip of Holders of H Shares
PU
02:16aCHINA LIFE INSURANCE : Form of Proxy of Holders of H Shares for use at the First Extraordi..
PU
02:16aCHINA LIFE INSURANCE : Director of the Seventh Session of the Board of Directors, Outline ..
PU
03/10CHINA LIFE INSURANCE : THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION - ..
PU
03/10CHINA LIFE INSURANCE : Notice of the First Extraordinary General Meeting 2022
PU
03/08CHINA LIFE INSURANCE : Form 6-K
PU
03/08CHINA LIFE INSURANCE : ANNOUNCEMENT NOMINATION OF DIRECTORS - Form 6-K
PU
03/07CHINA LIFE INSURANCE : ANNOUNCEMENT RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR - Form 6-K
PU
03/07China Life Insurance Company Limited Announces Resignation of Mr. Tang Xin as Independe..
CI
03/06China Tells State Insurers to Check Russia, Ukraine Exposures
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 821 B 130 B 130 B
Net income 2021 56 029 M 8 862 M 8 862 M
Net cash 2021 899 B 142 B 142 B
P/E ratio 2021 4,85x
Yield 2021 7,36%
Capitalization 613 B 96 936 M 96 936 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,35x
EV / Sales 2022 -0,45x
Nbr of Employees 104 160
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Life Insurance Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 9,80 CNY
Average target price 14,42 CNY
Spread / Average Target 47,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Heng Xuan Su President, CEO & Executive Director
Xiumei Huang CFO, Executive Director & Vice President
Chang Qing Yuan Chairman
Yuzeng Jia Chairman-Supervisory Board
Chongmiao Xu General Manager-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-6.19%96 936
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY-4.99%130 166
AIA GROUP LIMITED-8.97%110 414
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.-3.28%33 858
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-11.21%33 048
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.39%28 378