China Life Insurance : Election of Mr. Zhao Feng, Mr. Yu Shengquan and Ms. Zhuo Meijuan as Non-executive Directors of the Seventh Session of the Board of Directors and Notice of the Third Extraordinary General Meeting 2022

CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2628)

ELECTION OF MR. ZHAO FENG, MR. YU SHENGQUAN

AND MS. ZHUO MEIJUAN

AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS OF THE SEVENTH SESSION OF

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

AND

NOTICE OF THE THIRD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING 2022

A notice convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of China Life Insurance Company Limited to be held at Multi-function Hall, 2/F, Block A, China Life Plaza, 16 Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, China, on Thursday, 15 December 2022 at 9:30 a.m. is set out on pages 6 to 8 of this circular.

Whether or not you are able to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting, you are advised to read the notice of Extraordinary General Meeting and to complete and return the enclosed proxy form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon. For holders of H Shares, the proxy form, together with the notarized power of attorney or any other authorization documents, should be returned to the Company's H Share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited; and for holders of A Shares, the proxy form, together with the notarized power of attorney authorizing execution of the proxy form or any other authorization documents should be returned to the Company's Board Office in person or by post not less than 24 hours (excluding any part of a day that is a public holiday) before the time appointed for convening the Extraordinary General Meeting (i.e. no later than 9:30 a.m. on 14 December 2022) or any adjourned meeting thereof. Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting at the Extraordinary General Meeting or at any adjourned meeting if you so wish.