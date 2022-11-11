China Life Insurance : Election of Mr. Zhao Feng, Mr. Yu Shengquan and Ms. Zhuo Meijuan as Non-executive Directors of the Seventh Session of the Board of Directors and Notice of the Third Extraordinary General Meeting 2022
11/11/2022 | 02:02am EST
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2628)
ELECTION OF MR. ZHAO FENG, MR. YU SHENGQUAN
AND MS. ZHUO MEIJUAN
AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS OF THE SEVENTH SESSION OF
THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
AND
NOTICE OF THE THIRD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING 2022
A notice convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of China Life Insurance Company Limited to be held at Multi-function Hall, 2/F, Block A, China Life Plaza, 16 Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, China, on Thursday, 15 December 2022 at 9:30 a.m. is set out on pages 6 to 8 of this circular.
Whether or not you are able to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting, you are advised to read the notice of Extraordinary General Meeting and to complete and return the enclosed proxy form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon. For holders of H Shares, the proxy form, together with the notarized power of attorney or any other authorization documents, should be returned to the Company's H Share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited; and for holders of A Shares, the proxy form, together with the notarized power of attorney authorizing execution of the proxy form or any other authorization documents should be returned to the Company's Board Office in person or by post not less than 24 hours (excluding any part of a day that is a public holiday) before the time appointed for convening the Extraordinary General Meeting (i.e. no later than 9:30 a.m. on 14 December 2022) or any adjourned meeting thereof. Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting at the Extraordinary General Meeting or at any adjourned meeting if you so wish.
DEFINITIONS
In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings:
"A Share(s)"
the domestic share(s) of RMB1.00 each in the share capital of the
Company which are listed on the SSE and traded in RMB
"Articles of Association"
the articles of association of the Company, as amended from time
to time
"Board" or "Board of Directors"
the board of Directors of the Company
"CBIRC"
the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission
"Company"
China Life Insurance Company Limited, a joint stock limited
liability company incorporated in the PRC
"Director(s)"
the director(s) of the Company
"EGM" or "Extraordinary General
the third extraordinary general meeting 2022 of the Company to be
Meeting"
held at Multi-function Hall, 2/F, Block A, China Life Plaza, 16
Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, China, on Thursday, 15
December 2022 at 9:30 a.m.
"H Share(s)"
the overseas listed foreign share(s) of RMB1.00 each in the share
capital of the Company which are listed on the Hong Kong Stock
Exchange and traded in Hong Kong dollars
"Hong Kong"
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC
"Hong Kong Listing Rules"
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock
Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
"Hong Kong Stock Exchange"
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
"Independent Director(s)" or
the independent non-executive Director(s) of the Company
"Independent Non-executive
Director(s)"
"PRC" or "China"
the People's Republic of China, excluding, for the purpose of this
circular only, Hong Kong, Macau Special Administrative Region
and Taiwan region
"RMB"
the lawful currency of the PRC
"SFO"
the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of
Hong Kong)
"SSE"
the Shanghai Stock Exchange
Note: If there is any inconsistency between the Chinese and English versions of this circular, the Chinese version shall
prevail.
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2628)
Board of Directors:
Office Address:
Executive Directors:
16 Financial Street
Mr. Bai Tao
Xicheng District
Mr. Zhao Peng
Beijing 100033
Mr. Li Mingguang
PRC
Non-executive Director:
Place of Business in Hong Kong:
Mr. Wang Junhui
The Hong Kong Office
16/F, Tower A, China Life Centre
Independent Non-executive Directors:
One Harbour Gate
Mr. Lam Chi Kuen
18 Hung Luen Road
Mr. Zhai Haitao
Hung Hom, Kowloon
Mr. Huang Yiping
Hong Kong
Ms. Chen Jie
10 November 2022
To the shareholders
Dear Sir or Madam,
I. INTRODUCTION
On behalf of the Board of Directors, I invite you to attend the EGM to be held at Multi-function Hall, 2/F, Block A, China Life Plaza, 16 Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, China, on Thursday, 15 December 2022 at 9:30 a.m.
The purpose of this circular is to provide you with the notice of the EGM and the information reasonably necessary to enable you to make an informed decision on whether to vote for or against the proposed resolutions at the EGM.
ELECTION OF MR. ZHAO FENG, MR. YU SHENGQUAN AND MS. ZHUO MEIJUAN AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS OF THE SEVENTH SESSION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
On 27 October 2022, the Board of Directors considered and approved the proposals in relation to the nomination of Mr. Zhao Feng, Mr. Yu Shengquan and Ms. Zhuo Meijuan as candidates for Non-Executive Directors of the seventh session of the Board of Directors. Such proposals shall be submitted to the EGM for consideration and approval. The qualifications of Mr. Zhao Feng, Mr. Yu Shengquan and Ms. Zhuo Meijuan as Directors are subject to the approval of the CBIRC.
The biographical details of the candidates for Directors are set out below:
Mr. Zhao Feng
Mr. Zhao Feng, born in June 1972, is the Chief Information Technology Officer and the General Manager of the Financial Technology Department of China Life Insurance (Group) Company. From 2017 to 2021, he successively served as the Chief Information Technology Officer and Vice President of China Life Property and Casualty Insurance Company Limited, and successively held the concurrent position as the General Manager of each of its Information Technology Department, Financial Technology Center and Guangxi Branch. He served as an Assistant to the General Manager, the Deputy General Manager and the General Manager of the Information Technology Department of China Life Insurance (Group) Company from 2004 to 2017. Mr. Zhao, a senior engineer, graduated from Harbin University of Science and Technology with a bachelor's degree in engineering.
Mr. Yu Shengquan
Mr. Yu Shengquan, born in March 1965, is the Chief Financial Officer of China Life Insurance (Group) Company and a Director of each of China Life Ecommerce Company Limited and China Life Investment Management Company Limited. From 2016 to 2021, he served as the General Manager of the Finance Department of China Life Insurance (Group) Company and successively held the concurrent position as a Director of each of China Life Insurance Sales Company Limited and Singapore Branch of China Life Insurance (Overseas) Company Limited. He successively served as the Vice President of China Life Insurance (Overseas) Company Limited and the Deputy General Manager of Guangdong Branch of the Company from 2015 to 2016, and an Assistant to the General Manager and the Deputy General Manager of the Finance and Accounting Department of China Life Insurance (Group) Company from 2009 to 2015. Mr. Yu, a senior accountant, graduated from Jiangxi College of Finance and Economics and the National University of Singapore with a master's degree in management.
Ms. Zhuo Meijuan
Ms. Zhuo Meijuan, born in July 1964, is the General Manager of the Business Management Department of China Life Insurance (Group) Company. From 2016 to 2019, she served as the Deputy General Manager (at the department general manager level) of the Business Management Department of China Life Insurance (Group) Company. She served as the Secretary to the Discipline Inspection
