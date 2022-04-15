Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  China Life Insurance Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    2628   CNE1000002L3

CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(2628)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04/14 04:08:24 am EDT
12.16 HKD   +0.66%
02:30aCHINA LIFE INSURANCE : Form of Proxy of Holders of H Shares for use at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Wednesday, 29 June 2022
PU
02:30aCHINA LIFE INSURANCE : Reply Slip of H Share Shareholders
PU
02:30aCHINA LIFE INSURANCE : Reports of the Board of Directors and the Board of Supervisors for the year 2021, Financial Report and Profit Distribution Plan for the year 2021, Remuneration of
PU
China Life Insurance : Form of Proxy of Holders of H Shares for use at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Wednesday, 29 June 2022

04/15/2022 | 02:30am EDT
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2628)

FORM OF PROXY OF HOLDERS OF H SHARES FOR USE AT

THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

OF THE COMPANY TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, 29 JUNE 2022

Number of shares to which this form of proxy relates2

I/We 3 of 3

(address as shown in the register of members) being shareholder(s) of CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED (the "Company") hereby appoint the Chairman of the Meeting or 4 of as my/our proxy to attend, act and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at Multi-function Hall, 2/F, Block A, China Life Plaza, 16 Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, China, on Wednesday, 29 June 2022 at 10:00 a.m. and at any adjournment thereof as hereunder indicated in respect of the resolutions set out in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting dated 14 April 2022, and, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

FOR 5

AGAINST 5

ABSTAIN 5

  • 1. To consider and approve the report of the Board of Directors of the

  • Company for the year 2021.

  • 2. To consider and approve the report of the Board of Supervisors of the Company for the year 2021.

  • 3. To consider and approve the financial report of the Company for the year 2021.

  • 4. To consider and approve the profit distribution plan of the Company for the year 2021.

  • 5. To consider and approve the remuneration of Directors and Supervisors of the Company.

Dated: 2022

Signature(s) 6:

Notes:

1.

Important: You should first review the Notice of the Annual General Meeting, the circular to the shareholders and the 2021 annual report issued by the Company on 14 April 2022 before appointing a proxy.

2.

Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) to which this form of proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the Company registered in your name(s).

3. Please insert the full name(s) (in Chinese or in English) and address(es) (as shown in the register of members) in block letters.

4.

If any proxy other than the Chairman of the Meeting is preferred, delete the words "the Chairman of the Meeting or" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. A shareholder may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote in his stead. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. A proxy of a shareholder who has appointed more than one proxy may only vote on a poll. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE DULY INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT.

5.

IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR ANY RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK IN THE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST ANY RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK IN THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST". IF YOU WISH TO ABSTAIN, PLEASE TICK IN THE BOX MARKED "ABSTAIN". If you do not indicate how you wish your proxy to vote, your proxy will be entitled to exercise his discretion. Unless you have indicated otherwise in this form of proxy, your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the Annual General Meeting other than those referred to in the Notice of Annual General Meeting. The shares abstained will be counted in the calculation of the required majority.

6.

This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing or, in the case of a legal entity, must either be executed under seal or under the hand of a director or an attorney duly authorized to sign the same. If this form of proxy is signed by an attorney of the appointor, the power of attorney authorizing that attorney to sign, or other documents of authorization, must be notarized.

7.

Where there are joint holders of any shares, any one of such persons may vote at the Annual General Meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such shares as if he were solely entitled thereto. However, if more than one of such joint holders is present at the Annual General Meeting, either personally or by proxy, then the person present whose name stands first in the register of members in respect of such shares shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof.

8.

To be valid, for holders of H Shares, this form of proxy, together with the notarized power of attorney or other documents of authorization, must be delivered to the Company's H Share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 24 hours (excluding any part of a day that is a public holiday) before the time appointed for the Annual General Meeting (i.e. no later than 10:00 a.m. on 28 June 2022) or any adjournment thereof.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

(i) (ii)

"Personal Data" in these statements has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong ("PDPO").

Your supply of Personal Data to the Company is on a voluntary basis. If you fail to provide sufficient information, the Company may not be able to process your appointment of proxy and instructions.

  • (iii) Your Personal Data may be disclosed or transferred by the Company to its subsidiaries, its share registrar, and/or other companies or bodies for any of the stated purposes, and retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purposes.

(iv)You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data should be in writing to the Personal Data Privacy Officer of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.

Disclaimer

China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 06:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
02:30aCHINA LIFE INSURANCE : Form of Proxy of Holders of H Shares for use at the Annual General ..
PU
02:30aCHINA LIFE INSURANCE : Reply Slip of H Share Shareholders
PU
02:30aCHINA LIFE INSURANCE : Reports of the Board of Directors and the Board of Supervisors for ..
PU
04/14China Life's Q1 Premium Income Hits $49.5 Billion
MT
04/13CHINA LIFE INSURANCE : ANNOUNCEMENT OF PREMIUM INCOME - Form 6-K
PU
04/13China Life Insurance Company Limited Reports Unaudited Premium Income for the Quarter E..
CI
04/01CHINA LIFE INSURANCE : ANNOUNCEMENT ELECTION OF EMPLOYEE REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISOR - Form ..
PU
04/01China Life Insurance Company Limited Announces Election of Hu Zhijun as Employee Repres..
CI
03/30China Life Insurance, Tokio Marine Newa Insurance Join Forces
MT
03/25China Life Net Up 1.7% in 2021; Revenue Rises 2.5%
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 665 B 104 B 104 B
Net income 2022 53 303 M 8 359 M 8 359 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,13x
Yield 2022 7,01%
Capitalization 635 B 99 539 M 99 539 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,95x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 103 262
Free-Float 99,5%
Technical analysis trends CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 9,89 CNY
Average target price 13,41 CNY
Spread / Average Target 35,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Heng Xuan Su President, CEO & Executive Director
Xiumei Huang CFO, Executive Director & Vice President
Chang Qing Yuan Chairman
Yuzeng Jia Chairman-Supervisory Board
Chongmiao Xu General Manager-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-5.88%99 539
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.-1.51%132 769
AIA GROUP LIMITED1.97%123 059
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.-0.92%35 216
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-15.89%31 218
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.77%25 896