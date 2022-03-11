China Life Insurance : Form of Proxy of Holders of H Shares for use at the First Extraordinary General Meeting 2022 of the Company to be held on Wednesday, 27 April 2022

中 國 人 壽 保 險 股 份 有 限 公 司

CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2628)

FORM OF PROXY OF HOLDERS OF H SHARES FOR USE AT

THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING 2022

OF THE COMPANY TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, 27 APRIL 2022

Number of shares to which this form of proxy relates2

I/We3 of3

(address as shown in the register of members) being shareholder(s) of CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED (the "Company") hereby appoint the Chairman of the Meeting or4

of

as my/our proxy to attend, act and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the First Extraordinary General Meeting 2022 of the Company to be held at Multi-function Hall, 2/F, Block A, China Life Plaza, 16 Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, China, on Wednesday, 27 April 2022 at 9:30 a.m. and at any adjournment thereof as hereunder indicated in respect of the resolutions set out in the Notice of the First Extraordinary General Meeting 2022 dated 11 March 2022, and, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

Notes:

Important: You should first review the Notice of the First Extraordinary General Meeting 2022 (the "Notice") and the circular to the shareholders issued by the Company on 11 March 2022 before appointing a proxy.

Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) to which this form of proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the Company registered in your name(s).

Please insert the full name(s) (in Chinese or in English) and address(es) (as shown in the register of members) in block letters.

If any proxy other than the Chairman of the Meeting is preferred, delete the words "the Chairman of the Meeting or" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. A shareholder may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote in his stead. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. A proxy of a shareholder who has appointed more than one proxy may only vote on a poll. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE DULY INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO

SIGNS IT.

IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR ANY RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK IN THE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST ANY RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK IN THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST". IF YOU WISH TO ABSTAIN, PLEASE TICK IN THE BOX MARKED "ABSTAIN". If you do not indicate how you wish your proxy to vote, your proxy will be entitled to exercise his discretion. Unless you have indicated otherwise in this form of proxy, your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the First Extraordinary General Meeting 2022 other than those referred to in the Notice. The shares abstained will be counted in the calculation of the required majority.

This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing or, in the case of a legal entity, must either be executed under seal or under the hand of a director or an attorney duly authorized to sign the same. If this form of proxy is signed by an attorney of the appointor, the power of attorney authorizing that attorney to sign, or other document of authorization, must be notarized.

Where there are joint holders of any shares, any one of such persons may vote at the First Extraordinary General Meeting 2022, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such shares as if he were solely entitled thereto. However, if more than one of such joint holders is present at the First Extraordinary General Meeting 2022, either personally or by proxy, then the person present whose name stands first in the register of members in respect of such shares shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof.