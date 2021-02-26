China Life Insurance : List of Directors and their Role and Function

中國人壽保險股份有限公司
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2628)
List of Directors and their Role and Function
The members of the board of Directors ("Board") of China Life Insurance Company Limited are set out below.
Chairman and Executive Director Wang Bin
Executive Directors Su Hengxuan
Li Mingguang
Non-executive Directors Yuan Changqing
Wang Junhui
Independent Non-executive Directors Chang Tso Tung Stephen
Robinson Drake Pike Tang Xin
Leung Oi-Sie Elsie
There are 5 Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.
|
Board Committee
Director
|
Audit Committee
|
Nomination and Remuneration Committee
|
Risk Management and Consumer Rights Protection Committee
|
Strategy and Assets and Liabilities Management Committee
|
Connected Transactions Control Committee
|
Wang Bin
|
Su Hengxuan
|
M
|
Li Mingguang
|
M
|
Yuan Changqing
|
M
|
Wang Junhui
|
M
|
M
|
Chang Tso Tung Stephen
|
M
|
C
|
M
|
Robinson PikeDrake
|
C
|
M
|
M
|
Tang Xin
|
M
|
C
|
C
|
Leung Oi-Sie Elsie
|
C
|
M
|
M
Notes:
C MChairman of the relevant Board committees Member of the relevant Board committees
26 February 2021
