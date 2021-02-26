Log in
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(2628)
China Life Insurance : List of Directors and their Role and Function

02/26/2021 | 03:35am EST
中國人壽保險股份有限公司

CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2628)

List of Directors and their Role and Function

The members of the board of Directors ("Board") of China Life Insurance Company Limited are set out below.

Chairman and Executive Director Wang Bin

Executive Directors Su Hengxuan

Li Mingguang

Non-executive Directors Yuan Changqing

Wang Junhui

Independent Non-executive Directors Chang Tso Tung Stephen

Robinson Drake Pike Tang Xin

Leung Oi-Sie Elsie

There are 5 Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Board Committee

Director

Audit Committee

Nomination and Remuneration Committee

Risk Management and Consumer Rights Protection Committee

Strategy and Assets and Liabilities Management Committee

Connected Transactions Control Committee

Wang Bin

Su Hengxuan

M

Li Mingguang

M

Yuan Changqing

M

Wang Junhui

M

M

Chang Tso Tung Stephen

M

C

M

Robinson PikeDrake

C

M

M

Tang Xin

M

C

C

Leung Oi-Sie Elsie

C

M

M

Notes:

C MChairman of the relevant Board committees Member of the relevant Board committees

26 February 2021

China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 782 B 121 B 121 B
Net income 2020 52 383 M 8 095 M 8 095 M
Net cash 2020 784 B 121 B 121 B
P/E ratio 2020 7,64x
Yield 2020 4,87%
Capitalization 841 B 130 B 130 B
EV / Sales 2020 0,07x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,06x
Nbr of Employees 103 826
Free-Float 31,1%
Chart CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Life Insurance Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 20,22 CNY
Last Close Price 14,02 CNY
Spread / Highest target 127%
Spread / Average Target 44,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Heng Xuan Su President, CEO & Executive Director
Xiumei Huang Vice President-Finance
Yuzeng Jia Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bin Wang Chairman
Chongmiao Xu Compliance Officer & General Manager-Legal
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-1.52%130 238
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.2.74%230 993
AIA GROUP LIMITED6.21%157 769
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.19.79%59 260
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.14.59%34 613
HDFC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED8.47%20 093
