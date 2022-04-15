Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  China Life Insurance Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    2628   CNE1000002L3

CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(2628)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04/14 04:08:24 am EDT
12.16 HKD   +0.66%
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE : Form of Proxy of Holders of H Shares for use at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Wednesday, 29 June 2022
PU
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE : Reply Slip of H Share Shareholders
PU
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE : Reports of the Board of Directors and the Board of Supervisors for the year 2021, Financial Report and Profit Distribution Plan for the year 2021, Remuneration of
PU
China Life Insurance : Reply Slip of H Share Shareholders

04/15/2022 | 02:30am EDT
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2628)

REPLY SLIP OF HOLDERS OF H SHARES

To: China Life Insurance Company Limited (the "Company")

I/We1 (Chinese/English name) of

(as recorded in the register of members of the Company) being registered holder(s) of

H Shares2 of RMB1.00 each in the capital of the Company, hereby inform the Company that I/we intend to attend (in person or by proxy) the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at Multi-function Hall, 2/F, Block A, China Life Plaza, 16 Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, China, on Wednesday, 29 June 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Date: 2022

Signature(s):

Notes:

  • 1. Please insert full name(s) (in Chinese or in English) and address(es) (as recorded in the register of members of the Company) in block letters.

  • 2. Please insert the number of shares registered under your name(s).

  • 3. The completed and signed reply slip should be delivered to the Company's H Share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong on or before Thursday, 9 June 2022 in person, by mail or by fax (fax number: (852) 2865 0990).

Disclaimer

China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 06:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
