China Life Insurance : Reply Slip of Holders of H Shares

中 國 人 壽 保 險 股 份 有 限 公 司
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2628)
REPLY SLIP OF HOLDERS OF H SHARES
To: China Life Insurance Company Limited (the "Company")
I/We1
(Chinese/English name)
of
(as recorded in the
register of members of the Company) being registered holder(s)
of
H Shares2 of RMB1.00 each in the share capital of the Company,
hereby inform the Company that I/we intend to attend (in person or by proxy) the First Extraordinary General Meeting 2022 of the Company to be held at Multi-function Hall, 2/F, Block A, China Life Plaza, 16 Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, China, on Wednesday, 27 April 2022 at 9:30 a.m.
Date:2022
Signature(s):
Notes:
-
Please insert full name(s) (in Chinese or in English) and address(es) (as recorded in the register of members of the Company) in block letters.
-
Please insert the number of shares registered under your name(s).
-
The completed and signed reply slip should be delivered to the Company's H Share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong on or before Thursday, 7 April 2022 in person, by mail or by fax (fax number: (852) 2865 0990).
