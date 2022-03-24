China Life Insurance : SUMMARY OF SOLVENCY QUARTERLY REPORT OF INSURANCE COMPANYNOTE - Form 6-K
03/24/2022 | 04:24pm EDT
SUMMARY OF SOLVENCY QUARTERLY REPORT OF
INSURANCE COMPANYNOTE
(FOURTH QUARTER OF 2021)
1.
BASIC INFORMATION
(1)
Basic Information of the Company
Name of the Company in Chinese:
中國人壽保險股份有限公司
Name of the Company in English:
China Life Insurance Company Limited
Legal Representative:
Yuan Changqing (performing duties as the acting legal representative)1
Registered Address:
16 Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, P.R. China
Business Scope:
life, health, accident and other types of personal insurance businesses; reinsurance of the personal insurance businesses; funds management business permitted by national laws and regulations or approved by the State Council; personal insurance services, consulting and agency businesses; sale of securities investment funds; other businesses approved by the national insurance regulatory departments.
Business Area:
the People's Republic of China, for the purpose of this report, excluding the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Macau Special Administrative Region and Taiwan region (the "PRC")
Note:
This summary of solvency quarterly report is prepared in accordance with the "Regulatory Rules of Solvency of Insurance Companies (No. 1-17)" issued by the former China Insurance Regulatory Commission.
1
As considered by the Directors at the sixth meeting of the seventh session of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 13 January 2022, given that Mr. Wang Bin, a former Executive Director of the Company, was under the disciplinary review and investigation by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission for suspected serious violation of discipline and law, he was not able to perform his role and duties as the Chairman of the Board. In accordance with the Articles of Association, Mr. Yuan Changqing, a Non-executive Director of the Company, was elected to assume the roles and duties of the Chairman of the Board and the legal representative of the Company during the period commencing from January 13, 2022 and ending on the effective date of appointment of a new Chairman of the Board.
1
(2)
Shareholding Structure, Shareholders and Their Changes
1)
Shareholding Structure
Unit: Ten thousand shares or RMB ten thousand
At the beginning of the period
Changes in the number of shares or shareholding percentage
during the period
At the end of the period
Category
Shares or
capital
contribution
Percentage
(%)
Capital
injection by
shareholders
Capital
reserve
transfer and
distribution of
dividend
Equity
transfer
Sub-total
Shares or
capital
contribution
Percentage (%)
RMB ordinary shares
2,082,353
73.67
-
-
-
-
2,082,353
73.67
Overseas listed foreign shares
744,118
26.33
-
-
-
-
744,118
26.33
Total
2,826,471
100.00
-
-
-
-
2,826,471
100.00
Note:
Currently, there is no feature in the shareholders' information enquiry platform that can track down the type of shareholders according to the classification of "state-owned shares, corporate legal shares, foreign invested shares and natural person shares". As such, the above information is presented by the Company based on the shareholding structure as disclosed in its annual report.
2)
Effective Controller
The effective controller of the Company is the Ministry of Finance of the PRC. As at the end of the reporting period, the equity and controlling relationship between the Company and its effective controller is set out below:
2
3)
Top Ten Shareholders (in the descending order of their shareholding percentage in the Company as at the end of the period)
Unit: Ten thousand shares or RMB ten thousand
Name of shareholder
Type of shares
Changes in the
number of shares
held by the
shareholder or the
amount of capital
contribution
during the period
Number of shares
held by the
shareholder or the
amount of capital
contribution as
at the end
of the period
Shareholding
percentage
as at the end
of the period
Number of shares
pledged or frozen
China Life Insurance (Group) Company
State-owned shares
0
1,932,353
68.37
%
0
HKSCC Nominees Limited
Foreign shares
37
732,793
25.93
%
0
China Securities Finance Corporation Limited
State-owned shares
0
70,824
2.51
%
0
Central Huijin Asset Management Limited
State-owned shares
-255
11,717
0.41
%
0
Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited
Foreign shares
1,035
5,711
0.20
%
0
Guosen Securities Co., Ltd. - Founder Fubon CSI Insurance Theme Index Security Investment Fund
Other
563
2,233
0.08
%
0
China Universal Asset Management Co., Ltd - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited - China Universal - Tianfu Bull No. 53 Asset Management Plan
Other
0
1,502
0.05
%
0
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited - SSE 50 Exchange Traded Index Securities Investment Fund
Other
240
1,418
0.05
%
0
China International Television Corporation
State-owned shares
0
1,000
0.04
%
0
Li Zhuo
Natural person
438
953
0.03
%
0
Total
-
2,057
2,760,503
97.67
%
0
Notes:
1.
The figures shown in the columns of "Changes in the number of shares held by the shareholder or the amount of capital contribution during the period" and "Number of shares held by the shareholder or the amount of capital contribution as at the end of the period" in this table refer to the number of shares held (Unit: Ten thousand shares).
2.
Due to the impact of the difference derived from rounding, there may be a difference between the total number of "Shareholding percentage as at the end of the period" and the sum of the shareholding percentage of the top ten shareholders.
3
Details of shareholders
1. HKSCC Nominees Limited is a company that holds shares on behalf of the clients of the Hong Kong stock brokers and other participants of the CCASS system. Since the relevant regulations of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited do not require such persons to declare whether their shareholdings are pledged or frozen, HKSCC Nominees Limited is unable to calculate or provide the number of shares that are pledged or frozen.
2. China Universal Asset Management Co., Ltd - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited - China Universal - Tianfu Bull No. 53 Asset Management Plan has Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited as its asset trustee. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited - SSE 50 Exchange Traded Index Securities Investment Fund has Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited as its fund depositary. Save as above, the Company was not aware of any connected relationship and concerted parties as defined by the "Measures for the Administration of the Takeover of Listed Companies" among the top ten shareholders of the Company.
(3)
Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures and Associated Corporations
Unit: Ten thousand shares or RMB ten thousand
Number of shares held or cost
(Ten thousand shares or RMB ten thousand)
Shareholding percentage
Company name
Type of
company
At the
beginning
of the period
At the end
of the period
Change in
amount
At the
beginning
of the period
At the end
of the period
Change in
percentage
1
China Life (Suzhou) Pension and Retirement Investment Company Limited
Subsidiary
218,071
218,071
0
100.00
%
100.00
%
0.00
%
2
China Life Pension Company Limited
Subsidiary
240,518
240,518
0
70.74
%
70.74
%
0.00
%
3
China Life Asset Management Company Limited
Subsidiary
240,000
240,000
0
60.00
%
60.00
%
0.00
%
4
Number of shares held or cost
(Ten thousand shares or RMB ten thousand)
Shareholding percentage
Company name
Type of
company
At the
beginning
of the period
At the end
of the period
Change in
amount
At the
beginning
of the period
At the end
of the period
Change in
percentage
4
Shanghai Rui Chong Investment Co., Limited
Subsidiary
680,000
610,000
-70,000
100.00
%
100.00
%
0.00
%
5
Golden Phoenix Tree Limited
Subsidiary
12
12
0
100.00
%
100.00
%
0.00
%
6
New Aldgate Limited
Subsidiary
116,813
116,813
0
100.00
%
100.00
%
0.00
%
7
CL Hotel Investor, L.P.
Subsidiary
28,513
28,513
0
100.00
%
100.00
%
0.00
%
8
Glorious Fortune Forever Limited
Subsidiary
0
0
0
100.00
%
100.00
%
0.00
%
9
Fortune Bamboo Limited
Subsidiary
243,488
243,488
0
100.00
%
100.00
%
0.00
%
10
Golden Bamboo Limited
Subsidiary
199,288
199,288
0
100.00
%
100.00
%
0.00
%
11
Sunny Bamboo Limited
Subsidiary
187,565
187,565
0
100.00
%
100.00
%
0.00
%
12
China Life (Beijing) Health Management Company Limited
Subsidiary
153,000
153,000
0
100.00
%
100.00
%
0.00
%
13
Ningbo Meishan Bonded Port Area Guo Yang Guo Sheng Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership)
Subsidiary
283,500
283,500
0
89.997
%
89.997
%
0.00
%
14
Ningbo Meishan Bonded Port Area Bai Ning Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership)
Subsidiary
168,000
168,000
0
99.98
%
99.98
%
0.00
%
15
Shanghai Yuan Shu Yuan Jiu Investment Management Partnership (Limited Partnership)
Subsidiary
57,100
57,100
0
99.98
%
99.98
%
0.00
%
16
Shanghai Yuan Shu Yuan Pin Investment Management Partnership (Limited Partnership)
Subsidiary
57,100
57,100
0
99.98
%
99.98
%
0.00
%
17
Shanghai Wansheng Industry Partnership (Limited Partnership)
Sinopec Sichuan to East China Gas Pipeline Co., Ltd.
Associated
corporation
2,000,000
2,000,000
0
43.86
%
43.86
%
0.00
%
32
China United Network Communications Limited
Associated
corporation
2,180,141
2,180,141
0
10.29
%
10.29
%
0.00
%
33
GLP Guoyi (Zhuhai) Acquisitions Fund (Limited Partnership)
Associated
corporation
730,070
730,070
0
81.63
%
81.63
%
0.00
%
34
China Power Investment Nuclear Power Co., Ltd.
Associated
corporation
800,000
800,000
0
26.76
%
26.76
%
0.00
%
35
AVIC Investment Holding Limited
Associated
corporation
600,000
600,000
0
16.70
%
16.70
%
0.00
%
36
Wonders Information Co., Ltd.
Associated
corporation
329,828
329,828
0
18.21
%
18.21
%
0.00
%
37
CCB Trust Sharing No. 9 Urbanization Investment Private Equity Fund
Associated
corporation
100,000
118,839
18,839
28.95
%
30.57
%
1.62
%
38
Nanning China Life Shenrun Investment Development Fund Partnership (Limited Partnership)
Joint
venture
378,000
378,000
0
60.00
%
60.00
%
0.00
%
39
China Life (Sanya) Health Investments Co., Ltd.
Joint
venture
30,600
30,600
0
51.00
%
51.00
%
0.00
%
40
RXR 1285 Holdings JV LLC
Joint
venture
136,473
129,007
-7,466
51.55
%
51.55
%
0.00
%
41
Beijing China Life Communications Construction City Development Investment Fund (Limited Partnership)
Joint
venture
1,505,070
1,495,570
-9,500
49.9999
%
49.9999
%
0.00
%
7
Number of shares held or cost
(Ten thousand shares or RMB ten thousand)
Shareholding percentage
Company name
Type of
company
At the
beginning
of the period
At the end
of the period
Change in
amount
At the
beginning
of the period
At the end
of the period
Change in
percentage
42
China Life Haikong (Hainan) Healthy Investment Co., Ltd.
Joint
venture
10,200
22,950
12,750
51.00
%
51.00
%
0.00
%
43
China Life Vanke No. 1 (Jiaxing) Health Pension Industrial Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership)
Joint
venture
19,500
19,500
0
59.82
%
59.82
%
0.00
%
44
China Life Vanke No. 2 (Jiaxing) Health Pension Industrial Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership)
Joint
venture
19,500
19,500
0
59.82
%
59.82
%
0.00
%
45
China Life Qiaocheng (Shenzhen) Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership)
Joint
venture
913,968
881,668
-32,300
84.99
%
84.99
%
0.00
%
46
Shandong New and Old Kinetic Energy Conversion China Life High-end Equipment Equity Investment Fund Partnership (Limited Partnership)
Joint
venture
1,000
1,000
0
79.00
%
79.00
%
0.00
%
47
China Life (Jiangsu) Jiequan Health Industry Investment Fund (Limited Partnership)
Joint
venture
118,800
141,600
22,800
60.00
%
60.00
%
0.00
%
Note:
The figures shown in the "Number of shares held or cost" column under items numbered 1, 4-26 and 30-47 in this table refer to the amount of investment cost (Unit: RMB ten thousand).
8
(4)
Basic Information of the Directors, Supervisors and Senior Management
1)
Basic Information of the Directors
Name
Month and
year of birth
Academic
qualification
(degree)
Commencement
date
Position
No. for job
qualification
Positions and
part-time jobs held in
affiliates and other entities
Key working experience
in the recent five years
Su Hengxuan
February 1963
Doctoral degree in Management
Since December 20, 2018
Executive Director
Yin Bao Jian Xu Ke (2018)
No. 562
Vice President of China Life Insurance (Group) Company
CPPCC member of Xicheng District, Beijing
Director of China Life Asset Management Company Limited
Director of China Life Pension Company Limited
Director of China Life Property and Casualty Insurance Company Limited
Director of China Guangfa Bank Co., Ltd.
Mr. Su became an Executive Director of the Company in December 2018. He has been the President of the Company since April 2019, and the Vice President of China Life Insurance (Group) Company since December 2017. He was the President of China Life Pension Company Limited from March 2015 to February 2018.
Li Mingguang
July 1969
Master's degree in Economics, EMBA for the senior management
Since August 16,
2019
Executive Director
Jing Yin Bao Jian Fu (2019)
No. 635
Executive Director of the China Association of Actuaries
Chief Actuary of China Life Pension Company Limited
Director of China Life Asset Management Company Limited
Mr. Li became an Executive Director of the Company in August 2019. He has been the Board Secretary of the Company since June 2017, the Vice President of the Company since November 2014 and the Chief Actuary of the Company since March 2012.
9
Name
Month and
year of birth
Academic
qualification
(degree)
Commencement
date
Position
No. for job
qualification
Positions and
part-time jobs held in
affiliates and other entities
Key working experience
in the recent five years
Huang Xiumei
June 1967
Bachelor's degree
Since July 1,
2021
Executive Director
Jing Yin Bao Jian Fu (2020)
No. 232
Jing Yin Bao Jian Fu (2020)
No. 261
Director of Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited
Director of China Life Franklin Asset Management Company Limited
Director of China Life Asset Management Company Limited
Ms. Huang became an Executive Director of the Company in July 2021. She has been the Vice President and the Person in Charge of Finance of the Company since May 2020. She served as a Director of China Life Pension Company Limited from 2018 to 2021. She served as the Vice President, the Board Secretary and the Person in Charge of Finance of China Life Pension Company Limited from 2016
to 2020.
Yuan Changqing
September 1961
Master's degree in Business Administration
Since February 11, 2018
Non- executive Director
Bao Jian Xu Ke (2018) No. 196
Vice Chairman and President of China Life Insurance (Group) Company
Chairman of China Life Asset Management Company Limited
Chairman of China Life Property and Casualty Insurance Company Limited
Director of China Shimao Investment Company Limited
Director of China World Trade Center Limited
Vice Chairman of the China Chamber of International Commerce
Honorary Chairman of China Life Foundation
Vice Chairman of the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors
Mr. Yuan became a Non-executive Director of the Company in February 2018. He is the Deputy Secretary to the Party Committee, Vice Chairman and President of China Life Insurance (Group) Company. Mr. Yuan served as the Deputy Secretary to the Party Committee and the Chairman of the Supervisory Committee of Agricultural Bank of China Limited from April 2015 to May 2017.
10
Name
Month and
year of birth
Academic
qualification
(degree)
Commencement
date
Position
No. for job
qualification
Positions and
part-time jobs held in
affiliates and other entities
Key working experience
in the recent five years
Wang Junhui
July 1971
Doctoral degree in Finance
Since August 16,
2019
Non- executive Director
Jing Yin Bao Jian Fu (2019)
No. 635
Chief Investment Officer of China Life Insurance (Group) Company
President and Director of China Life Asset Management Company Limited
Non-executive Director of China Life Property and Casualty Insurance Company Limited
Director of China Life Insurance (Overseas) Company Limited
Chairman of China Life AMP Asset Management Company Limited
Director of China United Network Communications Limited
Chairman of Binhai (Tianjin) Financial Assets Trade Center Co., Ltd.
Chairman of the Insurance Asset Management Association of China
Executive Director of the Insurance Association of China
Mr. Wang became a Non-executive Director of the Company in August 2019. He has been the Chief Investment Officer of China Life Insurance (Group) Company and the President of China Life Asset Management Company Limited since August 2016. He has been a Director of China Life Insurance (Overseas) Company Limited since June 2020, the Chairman of China Life Franklin Asset Management Company Limited since September 2016, and the Chairman of China Life AMP Asset Management Company Limited since December 2016.
11
Name
Month and
year of birth
Academic
qualification
(degree)
Commencement
date
Position
No. for job
qualification
Positions and
part-time jobs held in
affiliates and other entities
Key working experience
in the recent five years
Tang Xin
September 1971
Doctoral degree in Law
Since March 7,
2016
Independent Director
Bao Jian
Xu Ke (2016)
No. 150
Head of the Commercial Law Research Center of Tsinghua University
Member of the Listing Committee of the Shanghai Stock Exchange
Chairman of the Independent Director Committee of the China Association for Public Companies
Member of the Legal Professional Advisory Committee of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange
Member of the Legislative Affair Committee of the Asset Management Association of China
Independent Director of Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd.
Independent Director of Bank of Guizhou Co., Ltd.
Mr. Tang became an Independent Director of the Company in March 2016.
12
Name
Month and
year of birth
Academic
qualification
(degree)
Commencement
date
Position
No. for job
qualification
Positions and
part-time jobs held in
affiliates and other entities
Key working experience
in the recent five years
Leung Oi-Sie Elsie
April 1939
Master's degree in Law
Since July 20,
2016
Independent Director
Bao Jian
Xu Ke (2016)
No. 717
Consultant of Iu, Lai & Li Solicitors & Notaries
Consultant of Fok Ying Tung Ming Yuan Development Company Limited
Independent Non-executive Director of China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited
Independent Non-executive Director of PetroChina Company Limited
Ms. Leung became an Independent Director of the Company in July 2016.
Lam Chi Kuen
April 1953
Higher Diploma in Accounting
Since June 29,
2021
Independent Director
Yin Bao
Jin Fu (2021)
No. 503
Independent Non-executive Director of China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd.
Independent Non-executive Director of Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) Company Limited
Mr. Lam became an Independent Director of the Company in June 2021.
Zhai Haitao
January 1969
Master's degrees in International Affairs and Business Administration
Since October 14,
2021
Independent Director
Yin Bao
Jin Fu (2021)
No. 778
President and Founding Partner of Primavera Capital Group
Independent Director of China Everbright Environment Group Limited
Independent Director of China Everbright Water Limited
Independent Director of Lianyin Venture Capital Co., Ltd. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of China UnionPay Group)
Mr. Zhai became an Independent Director of the Company in October 2021.
13
2)
Basic Information of the Supervisors
Name
Month and
year of birth
Academic
qualification
(degree)
Commencement
date
Position
Approval
No. for job
qualification
Positions and
part-time jobs held in
affiliates and other entities
Key working experience
in the recent five years
Jia Yuzeng
June 1962
Master's degree in Business Administration
Since July 11,
2018
Chairman of the Board of Supervisors
Yin Bao Jian Xu Ke (2018)
No. 562
Executive Director of the Insurance Society of China
Director of China Insurance Security Fund Co., Ltd.
Mr. Jia became the Chairman of the Board of Supervisors of the Company in July 2018. From 2013 to 2018, heserved as the Vice President and the Board Secretary of China Life
Pension Company Limited.
Cao Qingyang
May 1963
Doctoral degree in Economics
Since July 12,
2019
Employee Representative Supervisor
Jing Yin Bao Jian Fu (2019)
No. 492
Mr. Cao became a Supervisor of the Company in July 2019. He has been the General Manager of the Product Development Department of the Company since February 2011.
Wang Xiaoqing
October 1965
Bachelor's degree in Engineering
Since December 27, 2019
Employee Representative Supervisor
Jing Yin Bao Jian Fu (2019)
No. 1110
Ms. Wang became a Supervisor of the Company in December 2019. She has been the General Manager of the Risk Management Department of the Company since July 2020. She served as the Deputy General Manager of the Risk Management Department of the Company from April 2018 to July 2020, and the Secretary to the Discipline Inspection Committee of Tibet Autonomous Region Branch of the Company from May 2016 to April
2018.
14
Name
Month and
year of birth
Academic
qualification
(degree)
Commencement
date
Position
Approval
No. for job
qualification
Positions and
part-time jobs held in
affiliates and other entities
Key working experience
in the recent five years
Lai Jun
May 1964
Bachelor's degree
Since October 14,
2021
Employee Representative Supervisor
Yin Bao
Jian Fu (2021)
No. 778
Mr. Lai became a Supervisor of the Company in October 2021. He has been the General Manager of the Human Resources Department of the Company since May 2021. From 2015 to 2021, he successively served as the main person in charge, the Deputy General Manager (responsible for daily operations) and the General Manager of Hainan Branch, as well as the General Manager of Xinjiang
Branch of the Company.
Niu Kailong
September 1974
Doctoral degree in Economics
Since October 14,
2021
Non-Employee Representative Supervisor
Yin Bao
Jian Fu (2021)
No. 778
General Manager of the Strategic Planning
Department of China Life Insurance (Group) Company
President of China Life Institute of Finance
Mr. Niu became a Supervisor of the Company in October 2021.
15
3)
Basic Information of the Senior Management of the Head Office
Name
Month and
year of birth
Academic
qualification
(degree)
Commencement
date
Position
Approval
No. for job
qualification
Positions and
part-time jobs held in
affiliates and other entities
Key working experience
in the recent five years
Ruan Qi
July 1966
EMBA for the senior management
Since April 2018
Vice President
Yin Bao Jian Xu Ke (2018)
No. 63
Mr. Ruan became the Vice President of the Company in April 2018. He served as the Chief Information Technology Officer of the Company from January 2018 to April 2018. He served as the Chief Information Technology Officer and the General Manager (at the general manager level of the provincial branches) of the Information Technology Department of the Company from October 2016 to January 2018.
Zhan Zhong
July 1968
Bachelor's degree in Engineering
Since July 2019
Vice President
Jing Yin Bao Jian Fu (2019)
No. 493
Director of Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited
Mr. Zhan became the Vice President of the Company in July 2019. He served as the Marketing Director of the Company from August 2017 to July 2019, and the General Manager of the Individual Insurance Sales Department of the Company from July 2014 to August 2019. He served as an Employee Representative Supervisor of the Company from July 2015 to August 2017.
16
Name
Month and
year of birth
Academic
qualification
(degree)
Commencement
date
Position
Approval
No. for job
qualification
Positions and
part-time jobs held in
affiliates and other entities
Key working experience
in the recent five years
Yang Hong
February 1967
EMBA for the senior management
Since July 2019
Vice President
Jing Yin Bao Jian Fu (2019)
No. 493
Ms. Yang became the Vice President of the Company in July 2019. She served as the Operation Director of the Company from March 2018 to July 2019, and the General Manager of the Operation and Service Center of the Company from January 2018 to August 2019. She successively served as the Deputy General Manager (responsible for daily operations) and General Manager of the Research and Development Center, the General Manager (at the general manager level of the provincial branches) of the Business Management Department, and the General Manager (at the general manager level of the provincial branches) of the Business Process Management Department of the Company from 2011 to 2018.
17
Name
Month and
year of birth
Academic
qualification
(degree)
Commencement
date
Position
Approval
No. for job
qualification
Positions and
part-time jobs held in
affiliates and other entities
Key working experience
in the recent five years
Zhao Guodong
November 1967
Bachelor's degree
Since October 2019
Assistant to the President
Jing Yin Bao Jian Fu (2019)
No. 851
Mr. Zhao became an Assistant to the President of the Company in October 2019. He has been the General Manager of Jiangsu Branch of the Company since July 2018. During the period from 2016 to 2018, he successively served as the Deputy General Manager (responsible for daily operations) and the General Manager of Chongqing Branch, and the General Manager of Hunan Branch of the Company.
Liu Yuejin
April 1967
Bachelor's degree in Economics
Since June 2021
Assistant to the President
Yin Bao
Jian Fu (2021)
No. 445
Mr. Liu became an Assistant to the President of the Company in June 2021. He has been the General Manager of Guangdong Branch of the Company since March 2020. During the period from November 2017 to March 2020, he served as the General Manager of Chongqing Branch of the Company. From 2012 to 2017, he successively served as the Deputy General Manager of Shanxi Branch and the Deputy General Manager (responsible for daily operations) and the General Manager of Guizhou Branch of the Company.
18
Name
Month and
year of birth
Academic
qualification
(degree)
Commencement
date
Position
Approval
No. for job
qualification
Positions and
part-time jobs held in
affiliates and other entities
Key working experience
in the recent five years
Zhang Di
January 1968
Bachelor's degree in Engineering
Since December 2021
Assistant to the President
Yin Bao
Jian Fu (2021)
No. 1034
Director of China Guangfa Bank Co., Ltd.
Director of COFCO Futures Company Limited
Ms. Zhang became an Assistant to the President of the Company in December 2021. She has successively served as the Deputy General Manager (responsible for daily operations) and the General Manager of Investment Management Department of the Company, and the General Manager of the Investment Management Center of the Company since July 2016.
Xu Chongmiao
October 1969
Doctoral degree in Law
Since July 2018
Compliance Officer
Yin Bao Jian Xu Ke (2018)
No. 593
Mr. Xu became the Compliance Officer of the Company in July 2018. He has been the General Manager of the Legal and Compliance Department and the Legal Officer of the Company since September 2014.
19
Name
Month and
year of birth
Academic
qualification
(degree)
Commencement
date
Position
Approval
No. for job
qualification
Positions and
part-time jobs held in
affiliates and other entities
Key working experience
in the recent five years
Liu Fengji
October 1969
EMBA for the senior management
Since December 2021
Person in Charge of Audit
Yin Bao
Jian Fu (2021)
No. 1032
Mr. Liu became the Person in Charge of Audit of the Company in December 2021. During the period from October 2021 to December 2021, he served as the temporary Person in Charge of Audit of the Company. He has been the General Manager of the Audit Department of the Company since February 2021. During the period from February 2018 to February 2021, he served as the General Manager of Tianjin Branch of the Company. From 2016 to 2018, he successively served as the main person in charge, the Deputy General Manager (responsible for daily operations) and the General Manager of Qinghai Branch of the Company.
Notes:
1.
All information set forth in this table is as at the end of the reporting period, and this table only provides the basic information of the senior management officers of the Head Office who are not Directors or Supervisors. For details of other senior management officers of the Head Office, please refer to the tables under the basic information of the Directors and Supervisors.
20
2.
The changes of the Directors, Supervisors and senior management during the reporting period and as at the disclosure date of this report:
1)
As considered by the Directors at the sixth meeting of the seventh session of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 13 January 2022, given that Mr. Wang Bin, a former Executive Director of the Company, was under the disciplinary review and investigation by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission for suspected serious violation of discipline and law, he was not able to perform his role and duties as the Chairman of the Board. In accordance with the Articles of Association, Mr. Yuan Changqing, a Non-executive Director of the Company, was elected to assume the roles and duties of the Chairman of the Board and the legal representative of the Company during the period commencing from January 13, 2022 and ending on the effective date of appointment of a new Chairman of the Board.
2)
The Board of Directors of the Company received a resignation letter from Mr. Wang Bin on February 23, 2022. As Mr. Wang Bin was not able to perform his role and duties as a Director, he resigned from his positions as the Chairman of the Board and an Executive Director of the Company. The resignation took effect on the same day.
3)
Following the approval by the shareholders of the Company at the AGM and the CBIRC, Mr. Zhai Haitao became an Independent Director of the Company on October 14, 2021. Mr. Robinson Drake Pike ceased to perform the duties as Independent Director of the Company on the same day.
4)
As Mr. Tang Xin had served as an Independent Director of the Company for six consecutive years, he tendered his resignation from such position to the Board of Directors of the Company on March 6, 2022 pursuant to the relevant regulations. Since the resignation of Mr. Tang Xin will result in the number of Independent Directors falling below the minimum number required by the relevant regulations and the Articles of Association, Mr. Tang Xin will continue to perform his duties as an Independent Director until the qualification of a new Independent Director is approved by the CBIRC.
5)
Following the approval by the shareholders of the Company at the AGM and the CBIRC, Mr. Niu Kailong became a Non-employee Representative Supervisor of the Company on October 14, 2021. Mr. Han Bing resigned from his position of Non-employee Representative Supervisor of the Company on October 18, 2021.
6)
Following the approval by the sixth extraordinary meeting of the third session of the employee representative meeting and the CBIRC, Mr. Lai Jun became an Employee Representative Supervisor of the Company on October 14, 2021.
7)
Following the approval by the CBIRC and the resolution adopted by the Board of Directors Ms. Zhang Di became an Assistant to the President on December 27, 2021. In accordance with the resolution adopted by the Board of Directors, Ms. Zhang Di became the Chief Investment Officer of the Company on January 12, 2022.
8)
Following the approval by the CBIRC and the resolution adopted by the Board of Directors, Mr. Liu Fengji became the Person in Charge of Audit of the Company on December 27, 2021.
21
(5)
Contact Person and Contact Information with Respect to the Public Disclosure of Solvency Information
Name of Contact Person:
He Zheng
Office Phone Number:
010-63631371
Fax Number:
010-66575722
E-mail:
c-rossinfo@e-chinalife.com
2.
KEY INDICATORS
Unit: RMB ten thousand
Items
Figures of the
Current Quarter
Figures of the
Preceding Quarter
Core solvency surplus
61,841,482.61
62,927,297.36
Core solvency ratio
253.70%
257.51%
Comprehensive solvency surplus
65,342,713.67
66,428,063.89
Comprehensive solvency ratio
262.41%
266.28%
Gross written premiums
6,488,981.19
11,113,781.49
Net profit
425,762.36
704,482.21
Net asset
47,705,646.07
46,798,429.58
Note:
Gross written premiums, net profit and net asset are prepared in accordance with the China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises.
As at the disclosure date of this summary, the result of the integrated risk rating of the Company in the recent quarter (being the fourth quarter of 2021) was A Category.
22
3.
ACTUAL CAPITAL
Unit: RMB ten thousand
Items
Figures of the
Current Quarter
Figures of the
Preceding Quarter
Admitted assets
482,756,292.17
467,840,868.96
Admitted liabilities
377,179,444.36
361,462,455.62
Actual capital
105,576,847.81
106,378,413.34
Core tier one capital
102,075,616.75
102,877,646.81
Core tier two capital
0
0
Supplementary tier one capital
3,501,231.06
3,500,766.53
Supplementary tier two capital
0
0
4.
MINIMUM CAPITAL
Unit: RMB ten thousand
Items
Figures of the
Current Quarter
Figures of the
Preceding Quarter
Minimum capital for quantitative risk
41,253,085.35
40,962,113.66
Minimum capital for life insurance risk
7,450,846.73
7,578,687.93
Minimum capital for non-life insurance risk
826,422.84
838,339.49
Minimum capital for market risk
39,192,450.26
38,938,955.40
Minimum capital for credit risk
6,954,790.31
6,876,950.65
Quantitative risk diversification effect
8,457,677.86
8,461,148.61
Loss absorption effect of special types of insurance contracts
4,713,746.95
4,809,671.19
Minimum capital for control risk
-1,018,951.21
-1,011,764.21
Additional minimum capital
0
0
Counter-cyclical additional minimum capital
0
0
Additional minimum capital for DSII
0
0
Additional minimum capital for GSII
0
0
Other additional minimum capital
0
0
Minimum capital
40,234,134.14
39,950,349.46
Note: Due to rounding, there may be difference between the total amount and the sum of individual amounts.
23
5.
INTEGRATED RISK RATING
The Integrated Risk Rating (IRR), i.e. the classification regulation, is a regulatory exercise in which the CBIRC conducts a comprehensive analysis of and assessment on the inherent risks and control risks of insurance companies by using a risk-oriented approach and based on the relevant information, classifies such insurance companies into different regulatory categories according to their respective solvency risks, and adopts regulatory policies or measures in respect thereof accordingly.
The CBIRC conducts assessment on the IRR of the Company on a quarterly basis. The results of the IRR of the Company in the recent two quarters (being the third quarter of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2021) were both A Category.
6.
RISK MANAGEMENT
The CBIRC conducts assessments on the solvency risk management of insurance companies on a regular basis. The CBIRC conducted an assessment of Solvency Aligned Risk Management Requirement and Assessment (SARMRA) on 35 insurance companies in 2018. According to the "Notice Concerning the 2018 SARMRA Assessment Results" (Yin Bao Jian Cai [2018] No. 125), the Company got a score of 84.94 in the assessment and the respective scores in nine areas are as follows: 17.76 in the foundation and environment of risk management, 8.41 in the objectives and tools of risk management, 8.60 in insurance risk management, 8.65 in market risk management, 8.61 in credit risk management, 8.59 in operational risk management, 8.77 in strategic risk management, 7.34 in reputational risk management, and 8.22 in liquidity risk management.
7.
LIQUIDITY RISK
1)
Regulatory Indicators of Liquidity
Unit: RMB million
Name of Indicators
Figures of the
Current Quarter
Actual net cash flows
358,427
Comprehensive liquidity ratio
Comprehensive liquidity ratio within 3 months
245%
Comprehensive liquidity ratio within 1 year
613%
Comprehensive liquidity ratio within 1-3 years
-442%
Comprehensive liquidity ratio within 3-5 years
763%
Comprehensive liquidity ratio beyond 5 years
37%
Overall liquidity coverage of the Company
Stressed scenario 1
4,066%
Stressed scenario 2
3,733%
24
Notes:
1.
Actual net cash flows refer to the net cash flows of the Company during the reporting period, and such figure is derived from the cash flows pressure test table of C-ROSS;
2.
Comprehensive liquidity ratio =
Expected total cash inflow of existing assets
Expected total cash outflow of existing liabilities
× 100%;
3.
Stressed scenario 1 refers to the hypothetical scenario where the premiums from signed policies decrease by 80% as compared with the corresponding period of last year, and the surrender rate assumption is twice of that in the basic scenario (but the absolute value of the surrender rate does not exceed 100%);
4.
Stressed scenario 2 refers to the hypothetical scenario where the principal and interest of 20% of the fixed income investment which will become mature during the forecasting period cannot be repaid.
2)
Analysis of Liquidity Risk and Measures Addressing Such Risk
The Company has sufficient cash flows. Pursuant to the requirements of the "Regulatory Rules of Solvency of Insurance Companies No. 12: Liquidity Risk" and the relevant regulations, the Company has established a well-developed liquidity risk management mechanism to monitor various regulatory indicators for liquidity risk on a quarterly basis, with a view to preventing liquidity risk in an effective manner.
8.
REGULATORY MEASURES ADOPTED BY REGULATORY AUTHORITIES AGAINST THE COMPANY
During the reporting period, there were no circumstances where the CBIRC had adopted any significant regulatory measures against the Company.
By Order of the Board
China Life Insurance Company Limited
Heng Victor Ja Wei
Company Secretary
Hong Kong, March 24, 2022
As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises:
Executive Directors:
Su Hengxuan, Li Mingguang, Huang Xiumei
Non-executive Directors:
Yuan Changqing, Wang Junhui
Independent Non-executive Directors:
Tang Xin, Leung Oi-Sie Elsie, Lam Chi Kuen, Zhai Haitao
