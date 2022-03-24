China Life Insurance : SUMMARY OF SOLVENCY QUARTERLY REPORT OF INSURANCE COMPANYNOTE - Form 6-K 03/24/2022 | 04:24pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields SUMMARY OF SOLVENCY QUARTERLY REPORT OF INSURANCE COMPANYNOTE (FOURTH QUARTER OF 2021) 1. BASIC INFORMATION (1) Basic Information of the Company Name of the Company in Chinese: 中國人壽保險股份有限公司 Name of the Company in English: China Life Insurance Company Limited Legal Representative: Yuan Changqing (performing duties as the acting legal representative)1 Registered Address: 16 Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, P.R. China Business Scope: life, health, accident and other types of personal insurance businesses; reinsurance of the personal insurance businesses; funds management business permitted by national laws and regulations or approved by the State Council; personal insurance services, consulting and agency businesses; sale of securities investment funds; other businesses approved by the national insurance regulatory departments. Business Area: the People's Republic of China, for the purpose of this report, excluding the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Macau Special Administrative Region and Taiwan region (the "PRC") Note: This summary of solvency quarterly report is prepared in accordance with the "Regulatory Rules of Solvency of Insurance Companies (No. 1-17)" issued by the former China Insurance Regulatory Commission. 1 As considered by the Directors at the sixth meeting of the seventh session of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 13 January 2022, given that Mr. Wang Bin, a former Executive Director of the Company, was under the disciplinary review and investigation by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission for suspected serious violation of discipline and law, he was not able to perform his role and duties as the Chairman of the Board. In accordance with the Articles of Association, Mr. Yuan Changqing, a Non-executive Director of the Company, was elected to assume the roles and duties of the Chairman of the Board and the legal representative of the Company during the period commencing from January 13, 2022 and ending on the effective date of appointment of a new Chairman of the Board. 1 (2) Shareholding Structure, Shareholders and Their Changes 1) Shareholding Structure Unit: Ten thousand shares or RMB ten thousand At the beginning of the period Changes in the number of shares or shareholding percentage during the period At the end of the period Category Shares or

pledged or frozen China Life Insurance (Group) Company State-owned shares 0 1,932,353 68.37 % 0 HKSCC Nominees Limited Foreign shares 37 732,793 25.93 % 0 China Securities Finance Corporation Limited State-owned shares 0 70,824 2.51 % 0 Central Huijin Asset Management Limited State-owned shares -255 11,717 0.41 % 0 Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited Foreign shares 1,035 5,711 0.20 % 0 Guosen Securities Co., Ltd. - Founder Fubon CSI Insurance Theme Index Security Investment Fund Other 563 2,233 0.08 % 0 China Universal Asset Management Co., Ltd - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited - China Universal - Tianfu Bull No. 53 Asset Management Plan Other 0 1,502 0.05 % 0 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited - SSE 50 Exchange Traded Index Securities Investment Fund Other 240 1,418 0.05 % 0 China International Television Corporation State-owned shares 0 1,000 0.04 % 0 Li Zhuo Natural person 438 953 0.03 % 0 Total - 2,057 2,760,503 97.67 % 0 Notes: 1. The figures shown in the columns of "Changes in the number of shares held by the shareholder or the amount of capital contribution during the period" and "Number of shares held by the shareholder or the amount of capital contribution as at the end of the period" in this table refer to the number of shares held (Unit: Ten thousand shares). 2. Due to the impact of the difference derived from rounding, there may be a difference between the total number of "Shareholding percentage as at the end of the period" and the sum of the shareholding percentage of the top ten shareholders. 3 Details of shareholders 1. HKSCC Nominees Limited is a company that holds shares on behalf of the clients of the Hong Kong stock brokers and other participants of the CCASS system. Since the relevant regulations of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited do not require such persons to declare whether their shareholdings are pledged or frozen, HKSCC Nominees Limited is unable to calculate or provide the number of shares that are pledged or frozen. 2. China Universal Asset Management Co., Ltd - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited - China Universal - Tianfu Bull No. 53 Asset Management Plan has Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited as its asset trustee. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited - SSE 50 Exchange Traded Index Securities Investment Fund has Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited as its fund depositary. Save as above, the Company was not aware of any connected relationship and concerted parties as defined by the "Measures for the Administration of the Takeover of Listed Companies" among the top ten shareholders of the Company. (3) Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures and Associated Corporations Unit: Ten thousand shares or RMB ten thousand Number of shares held or cost (Ten thousand shares or RMB ten thousand) Shareholding percentage Company name Type of

company At the

beginning of the period At the end

of the period Change in

amount At the

beginning of the period At the end

of the period Change in

percentage 1 China Life (Suzhou) Pension and Retirement Investment Company Limited Subsidiary 218,071 218,071 0 100.00 % 100.00 % 0.00 % 2 China Life Pension Company Limited Subsidiary 240,518 240,518 0 70.74 % 70.74 % 0.00 % 3 China Life Asset Management Company Limited Subsidiary 240,000 240,000 0 60.00 % 60.00 % 0.00 % 4 Number of shares held or cost (Ten thousand shares or RMB ten thousand) Shareholding percentage Company name Type of

company At the

beginning of the period At the end

of the period Change in

amount At the

beginning of the period At the end

of the period Change in

percentage 4 Shanghai Rui Chong Investment Co., Limited Subsidiary 680,000 610,000 -70,000 100.00 % 100.00 % 0.00 % 5 Golden Phoenix Tree Limited Subsidiary 12 12 0 100.00 % 100.00 % 0.00 % 6 New Aldgate Limited Subsidiary 116,813 116,813 0 100.00 % 100.00 % 0.00 % 7 CL Hotel Investor, L.P. Subsidiary 28,513 28,513 0 100.00 % 100.00 % 0.00 % 8 Glorious Fortune Forever Limited Subsidiary 0 0 0 100.00 % 100.00 % 0.00 % 9 Fortune Bamboo Limited Subsidiary 243,488 243,488 0 100.00 % 100.00 % 0.00 % 10 Golden Bamboo Limited Subsidiary 199,288 199,288 0 100.00 % 100.00 % 0.00 % 11 Sunny Bamboo Limited Subsidiary 187,565 187,565 0 100.00 % 100.00 % 0.00 % 12 China Life (Beijing) Health Management Company Limited Subsidiary 153,000 153,000 0 100.00 % 100.00 % 0.00 % 13 Ningbo Meishan Bonded Port Area Guo Yang Guo Sheng Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership) Subsidiary 283,500 283,500 0 89.997 % 89.997 % 0.00 % 14 Ningbo Meishan Bonded Port Area Bai Ning Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership) Subsidiary 168,000 168,000 0 99.98 % 99.98 % 0.00 % 15 Shanghai Yuan Shu Yuan Jiu Investment Management Partnership (Limited Partnership) Subsidiary 57,100 57,100 0 99.98 % 99.98 % 0.00 % 16 Shanghai Yuan Shu Yuan Pin Investment Management Partnership (Limited Partnership) Subsidiary 57,100 57,100 0 99.98 % 99.98 % 0.00 % 17 Shanghai Wansheng Industry Partnership (Limited Partnership) Subsidiary 402,400 402,400 0 99.98 % 99.98 % 0.00 % 18 Wuhu Yuanxiang Tianyi Investment Management Partnership (Limited Partnership) Subsidiary 54,774 54,774 0 99.98 % 99.98 % 0.00 % 5 Number of shares held or cost (Ten thousand shares or RMB ten thousand) Shareholding percentage Company name Type of

company At the

beginning of the period At the end

of the period Change in

amount At the

beginning of the period At the end

of the period Change in

percentage 19 Wuhu Yuanxiang Tianfu Investment Management Partnership (Limited Partnership) Subsidiary 54,774 54,774 0 99.98 % 99.98 % 0.00 % 20 CBRE Global Investors U.S. Investment I, LLC Subsidiary 411,086 411,086 0 99.99 % 99.99 % 0.00 % 21 China Life Guangde (Tianjin) Equity Investment Fund Partnership (Limited Partnership) Subsidiary 45,487 61,587 16,100 99.95 % 99.95 % 0.00 % 22 Beijing China Life Pension Industry Investment Fund (Limited Partnership) Subsidiary 10,890 50,389 39,499 99.90 % 99.90 % 0.00 % 23 China Life Qihang Phase I (Tianjin) Equity Investment Fund Partnership (Limited Partnership) Subsidiary 636,600 606,600 -30,000 99.99 % 99.99 % 0.00 % 24 China Life Sales Company Limited Subsidiary 0 0 0 0.00 % 90.81 % 90.81 % 25 Annoroad Gene Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

Associated

corporation

25,000 25,000 0 13.09 % 13.09 % 0.00 % 26 China Life Property and Casualty Insurance Company Limited

Associated

corporation

600,000 600,000 0 40.00 % 40.00 % 0.00 % 27 China Guangfa Bank Co., Ltd.

Associated

corporation

860,063 860,063 0 43.69 % 43.69 % 0.00 % 28 COFCO Futures Company Limited

Associated

corporation

29,617 29,617 0 35.00 % 35.00 % 0.00 % 29 Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited

Associated

corporation

225,346 225,346 0 29.59 % 29.59 % 0.00 % 30 Shanghai Jinshida Winning Software Technology Co., Limited

Associated

corporation

19,200 19,200 0 18.31 % 18.31 % 0.00 % 6 Number of shares held or cost (Ten thousand shares or RMB ten thousand) Shareholding percentage Company name Type of

company At the

beginning of the period At the end

of the period Change in

amount At the

beginning of the period At the end

of the period Change in

percentage 31 Sinopec Sichuan to East China Gas Pipeline Co., Ltd.

Associated

corporation

2,000,000 2,000,000 0 43.86 % 43.86 % 0.00 % 32 China United Network Communications Limited

Associated

corporation

2,180,141 2,180,141 0 10.29 % 10.29 % 0.00 % 33 GLP Guoyi (Zhuhai) Acquisitions Fund (Limited Partnership)

Associated

corporation

730,070 730,070 0 81.63 % 81.63 % 0.00 % 34 China Power Investment Nuclear Power Co., Ltd.

Associated

corporation

800,000 800,000 0 26.76 % 26.76 % 0.00 % 35 AVIC Investment Holding Limited

Associated

corporation

600,000 600,000 0 16.70 % 16.70 % 0.00 % 36 Wonders Information Co., Ltd.

Associated

corporation

329,828 329,828 0 18.21 % 18.21 % 0.00 % 37 CCB Trust Sharing No. 9 Urbanization Investment Private Equity Fund

Associated

corporation

100,000 118,839 18,839 28.95 % 30.57 % 1.62 % 38 Nanning China Life Shenrun Investment Development Fund Partnership (Limited Partnership)

Joint

venture

378,000 378,000 0 60.00 % 60.00 % 0.00 % 39 China Life (Sanya) Health Investments Co., Ltd.

Joint

venture

30,600 30,600 0 51.00 % 51.00 % 0.00 % 40 RXR 1285 Holdings JV LLC

Joint

venture

136,473 129,007 -7,466 51.55 % 51.55 % 0.00 % 41 Beijing China Life Communications Construction City Development Investment Fund (Limited Partnership)

Joint

venture

1,505,070 1,495,570 -9,500 49.9999 % 49.9999 % 0.00 % 7 Number of shares held or cost (Ten thousand shares or RMB ten thousand) Shareholding percentage Company name Type of

company At the

beginning of the period At the end

of the period Change in

amount At the

beginning of the period At the end

of the period Change in

percentage 42 China Life Haikong (Hainan) Healthy Investment Co., Ltd.

Joint

venture

10,200 22,950 12,750 51.00 % 51.00 % 0.00 % 43 China Life Vanke No. 1 (Jiaxing) Health Pension Industrial Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership)

Joint

venture

19,500 19,500 0 59.82 % 59.82 % 0.00 % 44 China Life Vanke No. 2 (Jiaxing) Health Pension Industrial Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership)

Joint

venture

19,500 19,500 0 59.82 % 59.82 % 0.00 % 45 China Life Qiaocheng (Shenzhen) Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership)

Joint

venture

913,968 881,668 -32,300 84.99 % 84.99 % 0.00 % 46 Shandong New and Old Kinetic Energy Conversion China Life High-end Equipment Equity Investment Fund Partnership (Limited Partnership)

Joint

venture

1,000 1,000 0 79.00 % 79.00 % 0.00 % 47 China Life (Jiangsu) Jiequan Health Industry Investment Fund (Limited Partnership)

Joint

venture

118,800 141,600 22,800 60.00 % 60.00 % 0.00 % Note: The figures shown in the "Number of shares held or cost" column under items numbered 1, 4-26 and 30-47 in this table refer to the amount of investment cost (Unit: RMB ten thousand). 8 (4) Basic Information of the Directors, Supervisors and Senior Management 1) Basic Information of the Directors Name Month and year of birth Academic

qualification

(degree) Commencement

date Position No. for job

qualification Positions and part-time jobs held in affiliates and other entities Key working experience

in the recent five years Su Hengxuan February 1963 Doctoral degree in Management Since December 20, 2018 Executive Director Yin Bao Jian Xu Ke (2018) No. 562 Vice President of China Life Insurance (Group) Company CPPCC member of Xicheng District, Beijing Director of China Life Asset Management Company Limited Director of China Life Pension Company Limited Director of China Life Property and Casualty Insurance Company Limited Director of China Guangfa Bank Co., Ltd. Mr. Su became an Executive Director of the Company in December 2018. He has been the President of the Company since April 2019, and the Vice President of China Life Insurance (Group) Company since December 2017. He was the President of China Life Pension Company Limited from March 2015 to February 2018. Li Mingguang July 1969 Master's degree in Economics, EMBA for the senior management Since August 16, 2019 Executive Director Jing Yin Bao Jian Fu (2019) No. 635 Executive Director of the China Association of Actuaries Chief Actuary of China Life Pension Company Limited Director of China Life Asset Management Company Limited Mr. Li became an Executive Director of the Company in August 2019. He has been the Board Secretary of the Company since June 2017, the Vice President of the Company since November 2014 and the Chief Actuary of the Company since March 2012. 9 Name Month and year of birth Academic

qualification

(degree) Commencement

date Position No. for job

qualification Positions and part-time jobs held in affiliates and other entities Key working experience

in the recent five years Huang Xiumei June 1967 Bachelor's degree Since July 1, 2021 Executive Director Jing Yin Bao Jian Fu (2020) No. 232 Jing Yin Bao Jian Fu (2020) No. 261 Director of Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited Director of China Life Franklin Asset Management Company Limited Director of China Life Asset Management Company Limited Ms. Huang became an Executive Director of the Company in July 2021. She has been the Vice President and the Person in Charge of Finance of the Company since May 2020. She served as a Director of China Life Pension Company Limited from 2018 to 2021. She served as the Vice President, the Board Secretary and the Person in Charge of Finance of China Life Pension Company Limited from 2016 to 2020. Yuan Changqing September 1961 Master's degree in Business Administration Since February 11, 2018 Non- executive Director Bao Jian Xu Ke (2018) No. 196 Vice Chairman and President of China Life Insurance (Group) Company Chairman of China Life Asset Management Company Limited Chairman of China Life Property and Casualty Insurance Company Limited Director of China Shimao Investment Company Limited Director of China World Trade Center Limited Vice Chairman of the China Chamber of International Commerce Honorary Chairman of China Life Foundation Vice Chairman of the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors Mr. Yuan became a Non-executive Director of the Company in February 2018. He is the Deputy Secretary to the Party Committee, Vice Chairman and President of China Life Insurance (Group) Company. Mr. Yuan served as the Deputy Secretary to the Party Committee and the Chairman of the Supervisory Committee of Agricultural Bank of China Limited from April 2015 to May 2017. 10 Name Month and year of birth Academic

qualification

(degree) Commencement

date Position No. for job

qualification Positions and part-time jobs held in affiliates and other entities Key working experience

in the recent five years Wang Junhui July 1971 Doctoral degree in Finance Since August 16, 2019 Non- executive Director Jing Yin Bao Jian Fu (2019) No. 635 Chief Investment Officer of China Life Insurance (Group) Company President and Director of China Life Asset Management Company Limited Non-executive Director of China Life Property and Casualty Insurance Company Limited Director of China Life Insurance (Overseas) Company Limited Chairman of China Life AMP Asset Management Company Limited Director of China United Network Communications Limited Chairman of Binhai (Tianjin) Financial Assets Trade Center Co., Ltd. Chairman of the Insurance Asset Management Association of China Executive Director of the Insurance Association of China Mr. Wang became a Non-executive Director of the Company in August 2019. He has been the Chief Investment Officer of China Life Insurance (Group) Company and the President of China Life Asset Management Company Limited since August 2016. He has been a Director of China Life Insurance (Overseas) Company Limited since June 2020, the Chairman of China Life Franklin Asset Management Company Limited since September 2016, and the Chairman of China Life AMP Asset Management Company Limited since December 2016. 11 Name Month and year of birth Academic

qualification

(degree) Commencement

date Position No. for job

qualification Positions and part-time jobs held in affiliates and other entities Key working experience

in the recent five years Tang Xin September 1971 Doctoral degree in Law Since March 7, 2016 Independent Director Bao Jian Xu Ke (2016) No. 150 Head of the Commercial Law Research Center of Tsinghua University Member of the Listing Committee of the Shanghai Stock Exchange Chairman of the Independent Director Committee of the China Association for Public Companies Member of the Legal Professional Advisory Committee of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Member of the Legislative Affair Committee of the Asset Management Association of China Independent Director of Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd. Independent Director of Bank of Guizhou Co., Ltd. Mr. Tang became an Independent Director of the Company in March 2016. 12 Name Month and year of birth Academic

qualification

(degree) Commencement

date Position No. for job

qualification Positions and part-time jobs held in affiliates and other entities Key working experience

in the recent five years Leung Oi-Sie Elsie April 1939 Master's degree in Law Since July 20, 2016 Independent Director Bao Jian Xu Ke (2016) No. 717 Consultant of Iu, Lai & Li Solicitors & Notaries Consultant of Fok Ying Tung Ming Yuan Development Company Limited Independent Non-executive Director of China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited Independent Non-executive Director of PetroChina Company Limited Ms. Leung became an Independent Director of the Company in July 2016. Lam Chi Kuen April 1953 Higher Diploma in Accounting Since June 29, 2021 Independent Director Yin Bao Jin Fu (2021) No. 503 Independent Non-executive Director of China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd. Independent Non-executive Director of Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) Company Limited Mr. Lam became an Independent Director of the Company in June 2021. Zhai Haitao January 1969 Master's degrees in International Affairs and Business Administration Since October 14, 2021 Independent Director Yin Bao Jin Fu (2021) No. 778 President and Founding Partner of Primavera Capital Group Independent Director of China Everbright Environment Group Limited Independent Director of China Everbright Water Limited Independent Director of Lianyin Venture Capital Co., Ltd. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of China UnionPay Group) Mr. Zhai became an Independent Director of the Company in October 2021. 13 2) Basic Information of the Supervisors Name Month and year of birth Academic qualification (degree) Commencement date Position Approval No. for job qualification Positions and part-time jobs held in affiliates and other entities Key working experience in the recent five years Jia Yuzeng June 1962 Master's degree in Business Administration Since July 11, 2018 Chairman of the Board of Supervisors Yin Bao Jian Xu Ke (2018) No. 562 Executive Director of the Insurance Society of China Director of China Insurance Security Fund Co., Ltd. Mr. Jia became the Chairman of the Board of Supervisors of the Company in July 2018. From 2013 to 2018, heserved as the Vice President and the Board Secretary of China Life Pension Company Limited. Cao Qingyang May 1963 Doctoral degree in Economics Since July 12, 2019 Employee Representative Supervisor Jing Yin Bao Jian Fu (2019) No. 492 Mr. Cao became a Supervisor of the Company in July 2019. He has been the General Manager of the Product Development Department of the Company since February 2011. Wang Xiaoqing October 1965 Bachelor's degree in Engineering Since December 27, 2019 Employee Representative Supervisor Jing Yin Bao Jian Fu (2019) No. 1110 Ms. Wang became a Supervisor of the Company in December 2019. She has been the General Manager of the Risk Management Department of the Company since July 2020. She served as the Deputy General Manager of the Risk Management Department of the Company from April 2018 to July 2020, and the Secretary to the Discipline Inspection Committee of Tibet Autonomous Region Branch of the Company from May 2016 to April 2018. 14 Name Month and year of birth Academic qualification (degree) Commencement date Position Approval No. for job qualification Positions and part-time jobs held in affiliates and other entities Key working experience in the recent five years Lai Jun May 1964 Bachelor's degree Since October 14, 2021 Employee Representative Supervisor Yin Bao Jian Fu (2021) No. 778 Mr. Lai became a Supervisor of the Company in October 2021. He has been the General Manager of the Human Resources Department of the Company since May 2021. From 2015 to 2021, he successively served as the main person in charge, the Deputy General Manager (responsible for daily operations) and the General Manager of Hainan Branch, as well as the General Manager of Xinjiang Branch of the Company. Niu Kailong September 1974 Doctoral degree in Economics Since October 14, 2021 Non-Employee Representative Supervisor Yin Bao Jian Fu (2021) No. 778 General Manager of the Strategic Planning Department of China Life Insurance (Group) Company President of China Life Institute of Finance Mr. Niu became a Supervisor of the Company in October 2021. 15 3) Basic Information of the Senior Management of the Head Office Name Month and year of birth Academic qualification (degree) Commencement date Position Approval No. for job qualification Positions and part-time jobs held in affiliates and other entities Key working experience in the recent five years Ruan Qi July 1966 EMBA for the senior management Since April 2018 Vice President Yin Bao Jian Xu Ke (2018) No. 63 Mr. Ruan became the Vice President of the Company in April 2018. He served as the Chief Information Technology Officer of the Company from January 2018 to April 2018. He served as the Chief Information Technology Officer and the General Manager (at the general manager level of the provincial branches) of the Information Technology Department of the Company from October 2016 to January 2018. Zhan Zhong July 1968 Bachelor's degree in Engineering Since July 2019 Vice President Jing Yin Bao Jian Fu (2019) No. 493 Director of Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited Mr. Zhan became the Vice President of the Company in July 2019. He served as the Marketing Director of the Company from August 2017 to July 2019, and the General Manager of the Individual Insurance Sales Department of the Company from July 2014 to August 2019. He served as an Employee Representative Supervisor of the Company from July 2015 to August 2017. 16 Name Month and year of birth Academic qualification (degree) Commencement date Position Approval No. for job qualification Positions and part-time jobs held in affiliates and other entities Key working experience in the recent five years Yang Hong February 1967 EMBA for the senior management Since July 2019 Vice President Jing Yin Bao Jian Fu (2019) No. 493 Ms. Yang became the Vice President of the Company in July 2019. She served as the Operation Director of the Company from March 2018 to July 2019, and the General Manager of the Operation and Service Center of the Company from January 2018 to August 2019. She successively served as the Deputy General Manager (responsible for daily operations) and General Manager of the Research and Development Center, the General Manager (at the general manager level of the provincial branches) of the Business Management Department, and the General Manager (at the general manager level of the provincial branches) of the Business Process Management Department of the Company from 2011 to 2018. 17 Name Month and year of birth Academic qualification (degree) Commencement date Position Approval No. for job qualification Positions and part-time jobs held in affiliates and other entities Key working experience in the recent five years Zhao Guodong November 1967 Bachelor's degree Since October 2019 Assistant to the President Jing Yin Bao Jian Fu (2019) No. 851 Mr. Zhao became an Assistant to the President of the Company in October 2019. He has been the General Manager of Jiangsu Branch of the Company since July 2018. During the period from 2016 to 2018, he successively served as the Deputy General Manager (responsible for daily operations) and the General Manager of Chongqing Branch, and the General Manager of Hunan Branch of the Company. Liu Yuejin April 1967 Bachelor's degree in Economics Since June 2021 Assistant to the President Yin Bao Jian Fu (2021) No. 445 Mr. Liu became an Assistant to the President of the Company in June 2021. He has been the General Manager of Guangdong Branch of the Company since March 2020. During the period from November 2017 to March 2020, he served as the General Manager of Chongqing Branch of the Company. From 2012 to 2017, he successively served as the Deputy General Manager of Shanxi Branch and the Deputy General Manager (responsible for daily operations) and the General Manager of Guizhou Branch of the Company. 18 Name Month and year of birth Academic qualification (degree) Commencement date Position Approval No. for job qualification Positions and part-time jobs held in affiliates and other entities Key working experience in the recent five years Zhang Di January 1968 Bachelor's degree in Engineering Since December 2021 Assistant to the President Yin Bao Jian Fu (2021) No. 1034 Director of China Guangfa Bank Co., Ltd. Director of COFCO Futures Company Limited Ms. Zhang became an Assistant to the President of the Company in December 2021. She has successively served as the Deputy General Manager (responsible for daily operations) and the General Manager of Investment Management Department of the Company, and the General Manager of the Investment Management Center of the Company since July 2016. Xu Chongmiao October 1969 Doctoral degree in Law Since July 2018 Compliance Officer Yin Bao Jian Xu Ke (2018) No. 593 Mr. Xu became the Compliance Officer of the Company in July 2018. He has been the General Manager of the Legal and Compliance Department and the Legal Officer of the Company since September 2014. 19 Name Month and year of birth Academic qualification (degree) Commencement date Position Approval No. for job qualification Positions and part-time jobs held in affiliates and other entities Key working experience in the recent five years Liu Fengji October 1969 EMBA for the senior management Since December 2021 Person in Charge of Audit Yin Bao Jian Fu (2021) No. 1032 Mr. Liu became the Person in Charge of Audit of the Company in December 2021. During the period from October 2021 to December 2021, he served as the temporary Person in Charge of Audit of the Company. He has been the General Manager of the Audit Department of the Company since February 2021. During the period from February 2018 to February 2021, he served as the General Manager of Tianjin Branch of the Company. From 2016 to 2018, he successively served as the main person in charge, the Deputy General Manager (responsible for daily operations) and the General Manager of Qinghai Branch of the Company. Notes: 1. All information set forth in this table is as at the end of the reporting period, and this table only provides the basic information of the senior management officers of the Head Office who are not Directors or Supervisors. For details of other senior management officers of the Head Office, please refer to the tables under the basic information of the Directors and Supervisors. 20 2. The changes of the Directors, Supervisors and senior management during the reporting period and as at the disclosure date of this report: 1) As considered by the Directors at the sixth meeting of the seventh session of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 13 January 2022, given that Mr. Wang Bin, a former Executive Director of the Company, was under the disciplinary review and investigation by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission for suspected serious violation of discipline and law, he was not able to perform his role and duties as the Chairman of the Board. In accordance with the Articles of Association, Mr. Yuan Changqing, a Non-executive Director of the Company, was elected to assume the roles and duties of the Chairman of the Board and the legal representative of the Company during the period commencing from January 13, 2022 and ending on the effective date of appointment of a new Chairman of the Board. 2) The Board of Directors of the Company received a resignation letter from Mr. Wang Bin on February 23, 2022. As Mr. Wang Bin was not able to perform his role and duties as a Director, he resigned from his positions as the Chairman of the Board and an Executive Director of the Company. The resignation took effect on the same day. 3) Following the approval by the shareholders of the Company at the AGM and the CBIRC, Mr. Zhai Haitao became an Independent Director of the Company on October 14, 2021. Mr. Robinson Drake Pike ceased to perform the duties as Independent Director of the Company on the same day. 4) As Mr. Tang Xin had served as an Independent Director of the Company for six consecutive years, he tendered his resignation from such position to the Board of Directors of the Company on March 6, 2022 pursuant to the relevant regulations. Since the resignation of Mr. Tang Xin will result in the number of Independent Directors falling below the minimum number required by the relevant regulations and the Articles of Association, Mr. Tang Xin will continue to perform his duties as an Independent Director until the qualification of a new Independent Director is approved by the CBIRC. 5) Following the approval by the shareholders of the Company at the AGM and the CBIRC, Mr. Niu Kailong became a Non-employee Representative Supervisor of the Company on October 14, 2021. Mr. Han Bing resigned from his position of Non-employee Representative Supervisor of the Company on October 18, 2021. 6) Following the approval by the sixth extraordinary meeting of the third session of the employee representative meeting and the CBIRC, Mr. Lai Jun became an Employee Representative Supervisor of the Company on October 14, 2021. 7) Following the approval by the CBIRC and the resolution adopted by the Board of Directors Ms. Zhang Di became an Assistant to the President on December 27, 2021. In accordance with the resolution adopted by the Board of Directors, Ms. Zhang Di became the Chief Investment Officer of the Company on January 12, 2022. 8) Following the approval by the CBIRC and the resolution adopted by the Board of Directors, Mr. Liu Fengji became the Person in Charge of Audit of the Company on December 27, 2021. 21 (5) Contact Person and Contact Information with Respect to the Public Disclosure of Solvency Information Name of Contact Person: He Zheng Office Phone Number: 010-63631371 Fax Number: 010-66575722 E-mail: c-rossinfo@e-chinalife.com 2. KEY INDICATORS Unit: RMB ten thousand Items Figures of the

Current Quarter Figures of the

Preceding Quarter Core solvency surplus 61,841,482.61 62,927,297.36 Core solvency ratio 253.70% 257.51% Comprehensive solvency surplus 65,342,713.67 66,428,063.89 Comprehensive solvency ratio 262.41% 266.28% Gross written premiums 6,488,981.19 11,113,781.49 Net profit 425,762.36 704,482.21 Net asset 47,705,646.07 46,798,429.58 Note: Gross written premiums, net profit and net asset are prepared in accordance with the China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises. As at the disclosure date of this summary, the result of the integrated risk rating of the Company in the recent quarter (being the fourth quarter of 2021) was A Category. 22 3. ACTUAL CAPITAL Unit: RMB ten thousand Items Figures of the

Current Quarter Figures of the

Preceding Quarter Admitted assets 482,756,292.17 467,840,868.96 Admitted liabilities 377,179,444.36 361,462,455.62 Actual capital 105,576,847.81 106,378,413.34 Core tier one capital 102,075,616.75 102,877,646.81 Core tier two capital 0 0 Supplementary tier one capital 3,501,231.06 3,500,766.53 Supplementary tier two capital 0 0 4. MINIMUM CAPITAL Unit: RMB ten thousand Items Figures of the

Current Quarter Figures of the

Preceding Quarter Minimum capital for quantitative risk 41,253,085.35 40,962,113.66 Minimum capital for life insurance risk 7,450,846.73 7,578,687.93 Minimum capital for non-life insurance risk 826,422.84 838,339.49 Minimum capital for market risk 39,192,450.26 38,938,955.40 Minimum capital for credit risk 6,954,790.31 6,876,950.65 Quantitative risk diversification effect 8,457,677.86 8,461,148.61 Loss absorption effect of special types of insurance contracts 4,713,746.95 4,809,671.19 Minimum capital for control risk -1,018,951.21 -1,011,764.21 Additional minimum capital 0 0 Counter-cyclical additional minimum capital 0 0 Additional minimum capital for DSII 0 0 Additional minimum capital for GSII 0 0 Other additional minimum capital 0 0 Minimum capital 40,234,134.14 39,950,349.46 Note: Due to rounding, there may be difference between the total amount and the sum of individual amounts. 23 5. INTEGRATED RISK RATING The Integrated Risk Rating (IRR), i.e. the classification regulation, is a regulatory exercise in which the CBIRC conducts a comprehensive analysis of and assessment on the inherent risks and control risks of insurance companies by using a risk-oriented approach and based on the relevant information, classifies such insurance companies into different regulatory categories according to their respective solvency risks, and adopts regulatory policies or measures in respect thereof accordingly. The CBIRC conducts assessment on the IRR of the Company on a quarterly basis. The results of the IRR of the Company in the recent two quarters (being the third quarter of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2021) were both A Category. 6. RISK MANAGEMENT The CBIRC conducts assessments on the solvency risk management of insurance companies on a regular basis. The CBIRC conducted an assessment of Solvency Aligned Risk Management Requirement and Assessment (SARMRA) on 35 insurance companies in 2018. According to the "Notice Concerning the 2018 SARMRA Assessment Results" (Yin Bao Jian Cai [2018] No. 125), the Company got a score of 84.94 in the assessment and the respective scores in nine areas are as follows: 17.76 in the foundation and environment of risk management, 8.41 in the objectives and tools of risk management, 8.60 in insurance risk management, 8.65 in market risk management, 8.61 in credit risk management, 8.59 in operational risk management, 8.77 in strategic risk management, 7.34 in reputational risk management, and 8.22 in liquidity risk management. 7. LIQUIDITY RISK 1) Regulatory Indicators of Liquidity Unit: RMB million Name of Indicators Figures of the

Current Quarter Actual net cash flows 358,427 Comprehensive liquidity ratio Comprehensive liquidity ratio within 3 months 245% Comprehensive liquidity ratio within 1 year 613% Comprehensive liquidity ratio within 1-3 years -442% Comprehensive liquidity ratio within 3-5 years 763% Comprehensive liquidity ratio beyond 5 years 37% Overall liquidity coverage of the Company Stressed scenario 1 4,066% Stressed scenario 2 3,733% 24 Notes: 1. Actual net cash flows refer to the net cash flows of the Company during the reporting period, and such figure is derived from the cash flows pressure test table of C-ROSS; 2. Comprehensive liquidity ratio = Expected total cash inflow of existing assets Expected total cash outflow of existing liabilities × 100%; 3. Stressed scenario 1 refers to the hypothetical scenario where the premiums from signed policies decrease by 80% as compared with the corresponding period of last year, and the surrender rate assumption is twice of that in the basic scenario (but the absolute value of the surrender rate does not exceed 100%); 4. Stressed scenario 2 refers to the hypothetical scenario where the principal and interest of 20% of the fixed income investment which will become mature during the forecasting period cannot be repaid. 2) Analysis of Liquidity Risk and Measures Addressing Such Risk The Company has sufficient cash flows. Pursuant to the requirements of the "Regulatory Rules of Solvency of Insurance Companies No. 12: Liquidity Risk" and the relevant regulations, the Company has established a well-developed liquidity risk management mechanism to monitor various regulatory indicators for liquidity risk on a quarterly basis, with a view to preventing liquidity risk in an effective manner. 8. REGULATORY MEASURES ADOPTED BY REGULATORY AUTHORITIES AGAINST THE COMPANY During the reporting period, there were no circumstances where the CBIRC had adopted any significant regulatory measures against the Company. By Order of the Board China Life Insurance Company Limited Heng Victor Ja Wei Company Secretary Hong Kong, March 24, 2022 As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises: Executive Directors: Su Hengxuan, Li Mingguang, Huang Xiumei Non-executive Directors: Yuan Changqing, Wang Junhui Independent Non-executive Directors: Tang Xin, Leung Oi-Sie Elsie, Lam Chi Kuen, Zhai Haitao 25 Attachments Original Link

