China Life Insurance : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS IN RELATION TO THE FORMATION OF PARTNERSHIPS - Form 6-K

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS IN RELATION TO THE FORMATION OF PARTNERSHIPS

Reference is made to two announcements of China Life Insurance Company Limited (the "Company") dated 16 December 2021 (the "Announcements") in relation to (i) connected transactions regarding the investment by the Company in Xinyuan Partnership and Xindian Partnership through equity investment plans, and (ii) a connected transaction regarding the investment by the Company in China Life Chengda (Wuxi) Equity Investment Center (Limited Partnership)("Wuxi Partnership"). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

The Company wishes to provide further information of Xinyuan Partnership, Xindian Partnership and Wuxi Partnership as follows:

XINYUAN PARTNERSHIP AND XINDIAN PARTNERSHIP

Xinyuan Partnership and Xindian Partnership will primarily invest in green and low-carbon investment targets (such as wind power, photovoltaic power, energy storage and other clean energy projects), with particular focus on the projects satisfying the following requirements:

• The estimated internal rate of return of the investment project shall not be lower than 6%, subject to adjustment based on the macroeconomic situation, capital market conditions, strategic development needs and other actual circumstances;