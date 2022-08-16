Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Life Insurance Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2628   CNE1000002L3

CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(2628)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-08-16 am EDT
11.28 HKD   -1.74%
07:14aCHINA LIFE INSURANCE : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT CONVENING OF 2022 INTERIM RESULTS BRIEFING - Form 6-K
PU
08/15CHINA LIFE INSURANCE : THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION - Form 6-K
PU
08/15Sinopec, PetroChina, Chalco, Two Others to Delist From NYSE Amid New US Auditing Rules
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Life Insurance : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT CONVENING OF 2022 INTERIM RESULTS BRIEFING - Form 6-K

08/16/2022 | 07:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

CONVENING OF 2022 INTERIM RESULTS BRIEFING

China Life Insurance Company Limited (the "Company") will publish its 2022 interim results on the HKExnews website of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) on 25 August 2022. In order to enable investors to have a deeper and more comprehensive understanding of the 2022 interim results and the business operation of the Company, the Company proposes to convene the 2022 interim results briefing (the "Results Briefing") through webcast from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on 26 August 2022. Mr. Bai Tao, the Chairman of the Board, Mr. Zhao Peng, the temporary person in charge of the Company, other senior management members and an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company will attend the Results Briefing.

Investors may visit the websites of https://live.vhall.com and https://roadshowchina.cn to watch the Results Briefing at the scheduled time.

Investors may put forward relevant questions by sending emails to the Company's investor relations email box: IR@e-chinalife.com by 11:59 p.m. on 23 August 2022, and the common concerned questions will be answered by the Company at the Results Briefing.

Investors may visit the "Investor Relations" section on the Company's website (www.e-chinalife.com) from 26 August 2022 to watch the relevant video of the Results Briefing.

By Order of the Board
China Life Insurance Company Limited
Heng Victor Ja Wei
Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 16 August 2022

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises:

Executive Directors: Bai Tao, Li Mingguang, Huang Xiumei
Non-executive Director: Wang Junhui
Independent Non-executive Directors: Lam Chi Kuen, Zhai Haitao, Huang Yiping, Chen Jie

Disclaimer

China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 11:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
07:14aCHINA LIFE INSURANCE : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT CONVENING OF 2022 INTERIM RESULTS BRIEFING -..
PU
08/15CHINA LIFE INSURANCE : THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION - ..
PU
08/15Sinopec, PetroChina, Chalco, Two Others to Delist From NYSE Amid New US Auditing Rules
MT
08/15What to watch out for as talks on U.S.-China audit deal drag on
RE
08/12CHINA LIFE INSURANCE : ANNOUNCEMENT OF PREMIUM INCOME - Form 6-K
PU
08/12China Life Insurance Company Limited Reports Unaudited Premium Income for the Period fr..
CI
08/12Sinopec, PetroChina, Three Other Major Chinese Firms to Delist from NYSE
MT
08/12SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Advance Premarket Friday
MT
08/12There are two ways to see inflation data
MS
08/12CHINA LIFE INSURANCE : ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTENTION TO DELIST AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES FROM..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 624 B 92 171 M 92 171 M
Net income 2022 44 363 M 6 550 M 6 550 M
Net cash 2022 1 014 B 150 B 150 B
P/E ratio 2022 6,12x
Yield 2022 5,99%
Capitalization 640 B 94 463 M 94 463 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,77x
Nbr of Employees 103 262
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Life Insurance Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 9,92 CNY
Average target price 13,27 CNY
Spread / Average Target 33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peng Zhao President
Xiumei Huang Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Yuzeng Jia Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tao Bai Chairman
Chongmiao Xu Deputy General Manager-Legal Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-11.15%94 463
AIA GROUP LIMITED-1.84%117 215
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY-21.28%106 748
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.-21.23%26 792
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-26.33%26 035
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.6.71%25 874