China Life Insurance : Announcement - Estimated Profit Increase for the First Quarter of 2021

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT

ESTIMATED PROFIT INCREASE FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2021

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to the provisions of inside information under Part XIVA of the SFO and Rule 13.09(2) of the Listing Rules.

Based on the Company's preliminary estimates, it is estimated that the net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the first quarter of 2021 will increase by a range between approximately RMB9,400 million and RMB12,818 million as compared to the same period of 2020 (representing an increase of approximately 55% to 75%). The Company's preliminary financial estimates for the first quarter of 2021 contained in this announcement are not audited. Detailed financial information of the Company for the first quarter of 2021 will be disclosed in the Company's 2021 first quarter report.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

This announcement is made by China Life Insurance Company Limited (the "Company") pursuant to the provisions of inside information under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO") and Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

Estimated results during this period

Estimated results period: 1 January 2021 to 31 March 2021 Estimated results: Based on the Company's preliminary estimates, it is estimated that the net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the first quarter of 2021 will increase by a range between approximately RMB9,400 million and RMB12,818 million as compared to the same period of 2020 (representing an increase

of approximately 55% to 75%). It is estimated that the net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company after deducting non-recurring items for the first quarter of 2021 will increase by a range between approximately RMB9,416 million and

1