China Life Insurance : SUMMARY OF SOLVENCY QUARTERLY REPORT OF INSURANCE COMPANY NOTE (FIRST QUARTER OF 2021)
04/28/2021 | 04:41pm EDT
BASIC INFORMATION
(1) Basic Information of the Company
Name of the Company in Chinese:
中國人壽保險股份有限公司
Name of the Company in English:
China Life Insurance Company Limited
Legal Representative:
Wang Bin
Registered Address:
16 Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, P.R. China
Business Scope:
Life, health, accident and other types of personal insurance businesses; reinsurance of the personal insurance businesses; funds management business permitted by national laws and regulations or approved by the State Council; personal insurance services, consulting and agency businesses; sale of securities investment funds; other businesses approved by the national insurance regulatory departments.
Business Area:
the People's Republic of China, for the purpose of this report, excluding the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Macau Special Administrative Region and Taiwan region (the 'PRC')
This summary of solvency quarterly report is prepared in accordance with the 'Regulatory Rules of Solvency of Insurance Companies (No. 1-17)' issued by the former China Insurance Regulatory Commission.
2.
According to the 'Plan for Institutional Reform of the State Council' voted and passed at the first meeting of the 13th National People's Congress of the PRC, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (the 'CBIRC') has been formed through the consolidation of the duties and responsibilities of both the China Banking Regulatory Commission and the China Insurance Regulatory Commission, and such two commissions will no longer exist. The CBIRC has officially been put into operation since April 8, 2018.
(2)
Shareholding Structure, Shareholders and Their Changes
1)
Shareholding Structure
Unit: Ten thousand shares or RMB ten thousand
Category
Changes in the number of shares or shareholding percentage
At the beginning of the period
during the period
At the end of the period
Capital reserve
Shares or
Capital
transfer and
Shares or
capital
injection by
distribution of
Equity
capital
contribution
Percentage (%)
shareholders
dividend
transfer
Sub-total
contribution
Percentage (%)
RMB ordinary shares
2,082,353
73.67
-
-
-
-
2,082,353
73.67
Overseas listed foreign shares
744,118
26.33
-
-
-
-
744,118
26.33
Total
2,826,471
100.00
-
-
-
-
2,826,471
100.00
Note:
Currently, there is no feature in the shareholders' information enquiry platform that can track down the type of shareholders according to the classification of 'state-owned shares, corporate legal shares, foreign invested shares and natural person shares'. As such, the above information is presented by the Company based on the shareholding structure as disclosed in its annual report.
2)
Effective Controller
The effective controller of the Company is the Ministry of Finance of the PRC (the 'MOF'). As at the end of the reporting period, the equity and controlling relationship between the Company and its effective controller is set out below:
Note:
In order to consistently carry out the relevant arrangements under the 'Notice of the State Council on Issuing the Implementation Plan for Transferring Part of State-owned Capital to Supplement Social Security Fund' (Guo Fa [2017] No. 49), the CBIRC has approved the one-off transfer by the MOF of 10% of its equity interest in China Life Insurance (Group) Company ('CLIC') to the National Council for Social Security Fund (the 'SSF') (the 'Gratuitous Transfer') in accordance with the 'Reply for the Approval of Change of Shareholder of China Life Insurance (Group) Company' (CBIRC's Reply [2020] No. 63). Following completion of the Gratuitous Transfer, the MOF and the SSF hold 90% and 10% equity interest in CLIC, respectively.
3)
Top Ten Shareholders (in the descending order of their shareholding percentage in the Company as at the end of the period)
Unit: Ten thousand shares or RMB ten thousand
Name of shareholder
Type of shares
Changes in the
number of shares
held by the
shareholder or the
amount of capital
contribution
during the period
Number of shares
held by the
shareholder or the
amount of capital
contribution as
at the end
of the period
Shareholding
percentage as
at the end
of the period
Number of shares
pledged or frozen
China Life Insurance (Group) Company
State-owned shares
0
1,932,353
68.37
%
0
HKSCC Nominees Limited
Foreign shares
175
732,909
25.93
%
0
China Securities Finance Corporation Limited
State-owned shares
-1,570
70,824
2.51
%
0
Central Huijin Asset Management Limited
State-owned shares
0
11,972
0.42
%
0
Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited
Foreign shares
333
5,176
0.18
%
0
China Universal Asset Management Co., Ltd - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited - China Universal - Tianfu Bull No. 53 Asset Management Plan
Other
0
1,502
0.05
%
0
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited - SSE 50 Exchange Traded Index Securities Investment Fund
Other
-239
1,001
0.04
%
0
China International Television Corporation
State-owned shares
0
1,000
0.04
%
0
China National Nuclear Corporation
State-owned shares
0
895
0.03
%
0
Feng Xiang
Natural person
60
850
0.03
%
0
Total
-
-1,241
2,758,482
97.60
%
0
Notes:
1.
The figures shown in the columns of 'Changes in the number of shares held by the shareholder or the amount of capital contribution during the period' and 'Number of shares held by the shareholder or the amount of capital contribution as at the end of the period' in this table refer to the number of shares held (Unit: Ten thousand shares).
2.
Due to the impact of the difference derived from rounding, there may be a difference between the total number of 'Shareholding percentage as at the end of the period' and the sum of the shareholding percentage of the top ten shareholders.
Details of shareholders
1.
HKSCC Nominees Limited is a company that holds shares on behalf of the clients of the Hong Kong stock brokers and other participants of the CCASS system. Since the relevant regulations of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited do not require such persons to declare whether their shareholdings are pledged or frozen, HKSCC Nominees Limited is unable to calculate or provide the number of shares that are pledged or frozen.
2.
China Universal Asset Management Co., Ltd - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited - China Universal - Tianfu Bull No. 53 Asset Management Plan has Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited as its asset trustee. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited - SSE 50 Exchange Traded Index Securities Investment Fund has Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited as its fund depositary. Save as above, the Company was not aware of any connected relationship and concerted parties as defined by the 'Measures for the Administration of the Takeover of Listed Companies' among the top ten shareholders of the Company.
(3)
Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures and Associated Corporations
Unit: Ten thousand shares or RMB ten thousand
Company name
Type of
company
Number of shares held or cost
Shareholding percentage
At the
beginning of
the period
At the end of
the period
Change in
amount
At the
beginning of
the period
At the end of
the period
Change in
percentage
China Life (Suzhou) Pension and Retirement Investment Company Limited
Subsidiary
199,065
199,065
0
100.00
%
100.00
%
0.00
%
2
China Life Pension Company Limited
Subsidiary
240,518
240,518
0
70.74
%
70.74
%
0.00
%
3
China Life Asset Management Company Limited
Subsidiary
240,000
240,000
0
60.00
%
60.00
%
0.00
%
4
Company name
Type of
company
Number of shares held or cost
Shareholding percentage
At the
beginning of
the period
At the end of
the period
Change in
amount
At the
beginning of
the period
At the end of
the period
Change in
percentage
Shanghai Rui Chong
Investment Co., Limited
Subsidiary
680,000
680,000
0
100.00
%
100.00
%
0.00
%
5
Golden Phoenix Tree Limited
Subsidiary
12
12
0
100.00
%
100.00
%
0.00
%
6
New Aldgate Limited
Subsidiary
116,813
116,813
0
100.00
%
100.00
%
0.00
%
7
CL Hotel Investor, L.P.
Subsidiary
9,539
18,967
9,428
100.00
%
100.00
%
0.00
%
8
Glorious Fortune Forever Limited
Subsidiary
0
0
0
100.00
%
100.00
%
0.00
%
9
Fortune Bamboo Limited
Subsidiary
243,488
243,488
0
100.00
%
100.00
%
0.00
%
10
Golden Bamboo Limited
Subsidiary
199,288
199,288
0
100.00
%
100.00
%
0.00
%
11
Sunny Bamboo Limited
Subsidiary
187,565
187,565
0
100.00
%
100.00
%
0.00
%
12
China Life (Beijing) Health Management Company Limited
Subsidiary
153,000
153,000
0
100.00
%
100.00
%
0.00
%
13
Ningbo Meishan Bonded Port Area Guo Yang Guo Sheng Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership)
Subsidiary
283,500
283,500
0
89.997
%
89.997
%
0.00
%
14
Ningbo Meishan Bonded Port Area Bai Ning Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership)
Subsidiary
168,000
168,000
0
99.98
%
99.98
%
0.00
%
15
Shanghai Yuan Shu Yuan Jiu Investment Management Partnership (Limited Partnership)
Subsidiary
57,100
57,100
0
99.98
%
99.98
%
0.00
%
16
Shanghai Yuan Shu Yuan Pin Investment Management Partnership (Limited Partnership)
Subsidiary
57,100
57,100
0
99.98
%
99.98
%
0.00
%
17
Shanghai Wansheng Industry Partnership (Limited Partnership)
Sinopec Sichuan to East China Gas Pipeline Co., Ltd.
Associated
corporation
2,000,000
2,000,000
0
43.86
%
43.86
%
0.00
%
31
China United Network Communications Limited
Associated
corporation
2,180,141
2,180,141
0
10.29
%
10.29
%
0.00
%
32
GLP Guoyi (Zhuhai) Acquisitions Fund (Limited Partnership)
Associated
corporation
687,845
687,845
0
81.63
%
81.63
%
0.00
%
33
China Power Investment Nuclear Power Co,. Ltd.
Associated
corporation
800,000
800,000
0
26.76
%
26.76
%
0.00
%
34
AVIC Investment Holding Limited
Associated
corporation
600,000
600,000
0
16.70
%
16.70
%
0.00
%
35
Wonders Information Co., Ltd.
Associated
corporation
329,828
329,828
0
18.21
%
18.21
%
0.00
%
Company name
Type of
company
Number of shares held or cost
Shareholding percentage
At the
beginning of
the period
At the end of
the period
Change in
amount
At the
beginning of
the period
At the end of
the period
Change in
percentage
36
CCB Trust Sharing No. 9 Urbanization Investment Private Equity Fund
Associated
corporation
100,000
100,000
0
24.89
%
24.89
%
0.00
%
37
Nanning China Life Shenrun Investment Development Fund Partnership (Limited Partnership)
Joint
venture
378,000
378,000
0
60.00
%
60.00
%
0.00
%
38
China Life (Sanya) Health Investments Co., Ltd.
Joint
venture
30,600
30,600
0
51.00
%
51.00
%
0.00
%
39
RXR 1285 Holdings JV LLC
Joint
venture
136,473
136,473
0
51.55
%
51.55
%
0.00
%
40
Beijing China Life Communications Construction City Development Investment Fund (Limited Partnership)
Joint
venture
1,085,330
1,396,130
310,800
49.9999
%
49.9999
%
0.00
%
41
China Life Haikong (Hainan) Healthy Investment Co., Ltd.
Joint
venture
10,200
10,200
0
51.00
%
51.00
%
0.00
%
42
China Life Vanke No. 1(Jiaxing) Health Pension Industrial Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership)
Joint
venture
15,600
19,500
3,900
59.82
%
59.82
%
0.00
%
43
China Life Vanke No. 2 (Jiaxing) Health Pension Industrial Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership)
Joint
venture
15,600
19,500
3,900
59.82
%
59.82
%
0.00
%
44
China Life Qiaocheng (Shenzhen) Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership)
Joint
venture
913,968
913,968
0
84.99
%
84.99
%
0.00
%
45
Shandong New and Old Kinetic Energy Conversion China Life High-end Equipment Equity Investment Fund Partnership (Limited Partnership)
Joint
venture
1,000
1,000
0
79.00
%
79.00
%
0.00
%
46
China Life (Jiangsu) Jiequan Health Industry Investment Fund (Limited Partnership)
Joint
venture
35,400
35,400
0
60.00
%
60.00
%
0.00
%
Note:
The figures shown in the 'Number of shares held or cost' column under items numbered 1, 4-25 and 29-46 in this table refer to the amount of investment cost (Unit: RMB ten thousand).
(4)
Basic Information of the Directors, Supervisors and Senior Management
1)
Basic Information of the Directors
Name
Month and
year of birth
Academic
qualification
(degree)
Commencement
date
Position
Positions and
part-time jobs
held in affiliates
and other entities
Key working experience in the
recent five years
Wang Bin
November 1958
Doctoral degree in Economics
Since December 3, 2018
Chairman, Executive Director
Yin Bao Jian Fu (2018) No. 322
Chairman of China Life Insurance (Group) Company
Director of China Shimao Investment Company Limited
Director of China World Trade Center Limited
Chairman of China Guangfa Bank Co., Ltd.
Mr. Wang became an Executive Director and the Chairman of the Company in December 2018. He has been the Chairman and the Secretary to the Party Committee of China Life Insurance (Group) Company since August 2018. From March 2012 to August 2018, he served as the Chairman and the Secretary to the Party Committee of China Taiping Insurance Group Ltd.
Su Hengxuan
February 1963
Doctoral degree in Management
Since December 20, 2018
Executive Director
Yin Bao Jian Xu Ke (2018) No. 562
Vice President of China Life Insurance (Group) Company
CPPCC member of Xicheng District, Beijing
Director of China Life Asset Management Company Limited
Director of China Life Pension Company Limited
Director of China Life Property and Casualty Insurance Company Limited
Director of China Guangfa Bank Co., Ltd.
Mr. Su became an Executive Director of the Company in December 2018. He has been the President of the Company since April 2019, and the Vice President of China Life Insurance (Group) Company since December 2017. He was the President of China Life Pension Company Limited from March 2015 to February 2018.
Name
Month and
year of birth
Academic
qualification
(degree)
Commencement
date
Position
Positions and
part-time jobs
held in affiliates
and other entities
Key working experience in the
recent five years
Li Mingguang
July 1969
Master's degree in Economics, EMBA for the senior management
Since August 16, 2019
Executive Director
Jing Yin Bao Jian Fu (2019) No. 635
Executive Director of the China Association of Actuaries
Chief Actuary of China Life Pension Company Limited
Mr. Li became an Executive Director of the Company in August 2019. He has been the Board Secretary of the Company since June 2017, the Vice President of the Company since November 2014 and the Chief Actuary of the Company since March 2012.
Yuan Changqing
September 1961
Master's degree in Business Administration
Since February 11, 2018
Non- executive Director
Bao Jian Xu Ke (2018) No. 196
Vice Chairman and President of China Life Insurance (Group) Company
Director of China Life Asset Management Company Limited
Chairman of China Life Pension Company Limited
Chairman of China Life Property and Casualty Insurance Company Limited
Director of China Shimao Investment Company Limited
Director of China World Trade Center Limited
Vice Chairman of the China Chamber of International Commerce
Vice Chairman of the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors
Mr. Yuan became a Non-executive Director of the Company in February 2018. He is the Vice Chairman, President and Deputy Secretary to the Party Committee of China Life Insurance (Group) Company. Mr. Yuan served as the Chairman of the Supervisory Committee and the Deputy Secretary to the Party Committee of Agricultural Bank of China Limited from April 2015 to May 2017.
Name
Month and
year of birth
Academic
qualification
(degree)
Commencement
date
Position
Positions and
part-time jobs
held in affiliates
and other entities
Key working experience in the
recent five years
Wang Junhui
July 1971
Doctoral degree in Finance
Since August 16, 2019
Non- executive Director
Jing Yin Bao Jian Fu (2019) No. 635
Chief Investment Officer of China Life Insurance (Group) Company
President of China Life Asset Management Company Limited
Director of China Life Insurance (Overseas) Company Limited
Director of China Life Property and Casualty Insurance Company Limited
Chairman of China Life AMP Asset Management Company Limited
Chairman of China Life Franklin Asset Management Company Limited
Chairman of Binhai (Tianjin) Financial Assets Trade Center Co., Ltd.
Director of China United Network Communications Limited
Mr. Wang became a Non-executive Director of the Company in August 2019. He has been the Chief Investment Officer of China Life Insurance (Group) Company and the President of China Life Asset Management Company Limited since August 2016, the Chairman of China Life Franklin Asset Management Company Limited since September 2016, and the Chairman of China Life AMP Asset Management Company Limited since December 2016. From 2004 to 2016, he served as an Assistant to the President and the Vice President of China Life Asset Management Company Limited, and the President of China Life Investment Holding Company Limited.
Name
Month and
year of birth
Academic
qualification
(degree)
Commencement
date
Position
Positions and
part-time jobs
held in affiliates
and other entities
Key working experience in the
recent five years
Chang Tso Tung Stephen
November 1948
Bachelor's degree in Science
Since October 20, 2014
Independent Director
Bao Jian Xu Ke (2014) No. 864
Independent Non-executive
Director of Kerry Properties Limited
Independent Non-executive Director of Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited
Mr. Chang became an Independent Director of the Company in October 2014.
Robinson Drake Pike
October 1951
Master's degree in Economics
Since July 11, 2015
Independent Director
Bao Jian Xu Ke (2015) No. 718
Director of Yale-China Association
Mr. Pike became an Independent Director of the Company in July 2015.
Tang Xin
September 1971
Doctoral degree in Law
Since March 7, 2016
Independent Director
Bao Jian
Xu Ke (2016) No. 150
Member of the Listing Committee of the Shanghai Stock Exchange
Member of the Legal Professional Advisory Committee of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange
Chairman of the Independent Director Committee of the China Association for Public Companies
Independent Director of Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd.
Independent Director of Bank of Guizhou Co., Ltd.
Mr. Tang became an Independent Director of the Company in March 2016.
Name
Month and
year of birth
Academic
qualification
(degree)
Commencement
date
Position
Positions and
part-time jobs
held in affiliates
and other entities
Key working experience in the
recent five years
Leung Oi-Sie Elsie
April 1939
Master's degree in Law
Since July 20, 2016
Independent Director
Bao Jian Xu Ke (2016) No. 717
Consultant of Iu, Lai & Li Solicitors & Notaries
Consultant of Fok Ying Tung Ming Yuan Development Company Limited
Independent Non-executive
Director of United Company RUSAL Plc
Independent Non-executive Director of China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited
Independent Non-executive Director of PetroChina Company Limited
Ms. Leung became an Independent Director of the Company in July 2016.
2)
Basic Information of the Supervisors
Name
Month and
year of birth
Academic
qualification
(degree)
Commencement
date
Position
Positions and
part-time jobs
held in affiliates
and other entities
Key working experience in the
recent five years
Jia Yuzeng
June 1962
Master's degree in Business Administration
Since July 11, 2018
Chairman of the Board of Supervisors
Yin Bao Jian Xu Ke (2018) No. 562
Executive Director of the Insurance Society of China
Director of China Insurance Security Fund Co., Ltd.
Mr. Jia became the Chairman of the Board of Supervisors of the Company in July 2018. From 2013 to 2018, he served as the Vice President and the Board Secretary of China Life Pension Company Limited.
Han Bing
November 1971
Bachelor's degree in Economics
Since July 12, 2019
Supervisor
Jing Yin Bao Jian Fu (2019) No. 492
Mr. Han became a Supervisor of the Company in July 2019. He has been the General Manager of the Human Resources Department of the Company since December 2018. He served as the General Manager of the Human Resources Department of China Life Pension Company Limited from March 2016 to December 2018. During the period from 2014 to 2016, he successively served as the Deputy General Manager of Ningbo Branch, and the Deputy General Manager of Tibet Autonomous Region Branch of the Company.
Name
Month and
year of birth
Academic
qualification
(degree)
Commencement
date
Position
Positions and
part-time jobs
held in affiliates
and other entities
Key working experience in the
recent five years
Cao Qingyang
May 1963
Doctoral degree in Economics
Since July 12, 2019
Employee Representative Supervisor
Jing Yin Bao Jian Fu (2019) No. 492
Mr. Cao became a Supervisor of the Company in July 2019. He has been the General Manager of the Product Development Department of the Company since February 2011.
Wang Xiaoqing
October 1965
Bachelor's degree in Engineering
Since December 27, 2019
Employee Representative Supervisor
Jing Yin Bao Jian Fu (2019) No. 1110
Ms. Wang became a Supervisor of the Company in December 2019. She has been the General Manager of the Risk Management Department of the Company since July 2020. She served as the Deputy General Manager of the Risk Management Department of the Company from April 2018 to July 2020, and the Secretary to the Discipline Inspection Committee of Tibet Autonomous Region Branch of the Company from May 2016 to April 2018. From 2010 to 2016, she successively served as an Assistant to the General Manager and the Deputy General Manager of the County Insurance Department, and the Deputy General Manager of the Audit Department of the Company.
3)
Basic Information of the Senior Management of the Head Office
Name
Month
and
year
of
birth
Academic
qualification
(degree)
Commencement
date
Position
Positions and part-
time jobs held in
affiliates and other
entities
Key working experience in
the recent five years
Huang Xiumei
June 1967
Bachelor's degree
Since May 2020
Vice President, Person in Charge of Finance
Jing Yin Bao Jian Fu (2020) No. 232
Jing Yin
Bao Jian Fu (2020) No. 261
Director of China Life Pension Company Limited
Director of China Life Franklin Asset Management Company Limited
Director of Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited
Ms. Huang became the Vice President and the Person in Charge of Finance of the Company in May 2020. She served as the Vice President, the Board Secretary and the Person in Charge of Finance of China Life Pension Company Limited from 2016 to 2020. She served as the Financial Controller and the General Manager of the Financial Management Department of the Company from 2014 to 2016.
Ruan Qi
July 1966
EMBA for the senior management
Since April 2018
Vice President
Yin Bao Jian Xu Ke (2018) No. 63
Mr. Ruan became the Vice President of the Company in April 2018. He served as the Chief Information Technology Officer of the Company from January 2018 to April 2018. He served as the Chief Information Technology Officer and the General Manager (at the general manager level of the provincial branches) of the Information Technology Department of the Company from October 2016 to January 2018. He successively served as the General Manager of China Life Data Center and the General Manager (at the general manager level of the provincial branches) of the Information Technology Department of the Company from 2014 to 2016.
Name
Month
and
year of
birth
Academic
qualification
(degree)
Commencement
date
Position
Positions and part-
time jobs held in
affiliates and other
entities
Key working experience in
the recent five years
Zhan Zhong
April 1968
Bachelor's degree in Engineering
Since July 2019
Vice President
Jing Yin Bao Jian Fu (2019) No. 493
Mr. Zhan became the Vice President of the Company in July 2019. He served as the Marketing Director of the Company from August 2017 to July 2019, and an Employee Representative Supervisor of the Company from July 2015 to August 2017. He served as the General Manager (at the general manager level of provincial branches) of the Individual Insurance Sales Department of the Company from July 2014 to August 2017.
Yang Hong
February 1967
EMBA for the senior management
Since July 2019
Vice President
Jing Yin Bao Jian Fu (2019) No. 493
Vice President of China Life E-commerce Company Limited
Ms. Yang became the Vice President of the Company in July 2019. She served as the Operation Director of the Company from March 2018 to July 2019. She successively served as the Deputy General Manager (responsible for daily operations) and General Manager of the Research and Development Center, the General Manager (at the general manager level of the provincial branches) of the Business Management Department, and the General Manager (at the general manager level of the provincial branches) of the Business Process Management Department of the Company from 2011 to 2018.
Name
Month
and year
of birth
Academic
qualification
(degree)
Commencement
date
Position
Positions and part-time
jobs held in affiliates
and other entities
Key working experience in the
recent five years
Zhao Guodong
November 1967
Bachelor's degree
Since October 2019
Assistant to the President
Jing Yin Bao Jian Fu (2019) No. 851
Chairman of the Insurance Society of Jiangsu Province
Vice Chairman of the Insurance Association of Jiangsu Province
Mr. Zhao became an Assistant to the President in October 2019. He has been the General Manager of Jiangsu Branch of the Company since August 2018. During the period from 2016 to 2018, he successively served as the Deputy General Manager (responsible for daily operations) and the General Manager of Chongqing Branch, and the General Manager of Hunan Branch of the Company. From 2007 to 2016, he successively served as the Deputy General Manager of Fujian Branch and the Deputy General Manager of Hunan Branch of the Company.
Xu Chongmiao
October 1969
Doctoral degree in Law
Since July 2018
Compliance Officer
Yin Bao Jian Xu Ke (2018) No. 593
Mr. Xu became the Compliance Officer of the Company in July 2018. He has been the General Manager of the Legal and Compliance Department and the Legal Officer of the Company since September 2014.
Yang Chuanyong
March 1963
EMBA for the senior management
Since December 2020
Person in Charge of Audit
Jing Yin Bao Jian Fu (2020) No. 993
Mr. Yang became the Person in Charge of Audit of the Company in December 2020. He has been the General Manager (at the general manager level of the provincial branches) of the Audit Department of the Company since June 2019. From 2012 to 2019, he successively served as the General Manager of the Legal and Compliance Department, the Director of the Office of the Company and the General Manager of the Company's Branch of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
Notes:
1.
All information set forth in this table is as at the reporting time, and this table only provides the basic information of the senior management officers of the Head Office who are not Directors or Supervisors. For details of other senior management officers of the Head Office, please refer to the tables under the basic information of the Directors and Supervisors.
2.
The changes of the Directors, Supervisors and senior management during the reporting period and as at the disclosure date of this report:
1)
As Mr. Chang Tso Tung Stephen has served as an Independent Director of the Company for six years, pursuant to the relevant regulations of the PRC, he has tendered his resignation as an Independent Director of the Company, the Chairman of the Strategy and Assets and Liabilities Management Committee, a member of the Audit Committee and a member of the Connected Transactions Control Committee on October 19, 2020. Since the resignation of Mr. Chang Tso Tung Stephen will result in the number of Independent Directors on the Board of Directors falling below the minimum number required by the relevant regulations and the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Chang Tso Tung Stephen will continue to perform his duties as an Independent Director and relevant duties as the chairman and member of various Board committees until the qualification of the newly appointed Independent Director is approved by the CBIRC.
2)
Due to the adjustment of work arrangements, Mr. Yin Zhaojun tendered his resignation to the Board of Directors of the Company on January 15, 2021, resigning from his positions as a Non-executive Director of the Company and a member of the Risk Management and Consumer Rights Protection Committee with effect from the same day.
3)
Due to the adjustment of work arrangements, Mr. Liu Huimin tendered his resignation to the Board of Directors of the Company on February 7, 2021, resigning from his positions as a Non-executive Director of the Company and a member of the Risk Management and Consumer Rights Protection Committee with effect from the same day.
(5)
Contact Person and Contact Information with Respect to the Public Disclosure of Solvency Information
Name of Contact Person:
He Zheng
Office Phone Number:
010-63631371
Fax Number:
010-66575722
E-mail:
c-rossinfo@e-chinalife.com
2.
KEY INDICATORS
Unit: RMB ten thousand
Items
Figures of the
Current Quarter
Figures of the
Preceding Quarter
Core solvency surplus
66,039,537.74
63,519,751.08
Core solvency ratio
266.35%
260.10%
Comprehensive solvency surplus
69,538,791.53
67,018,947.65
Comprehensive solvency ratio
275.16%
268.92%
Gross written premiums
32,389,191.80
6,871,173.82
Net profit
2,895,477.46
317,123.68
Net asset
46,750,235.88
44,936,084.71
Note:
Gross written premiums, net profit and net asset are prepared in accordance with the China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises.
The result of the integrated risk rating of the Company in the recent quarter (being the fourth quarter of 2020) was A Category.
3.
ACTUAL CAPITAL
Unit: RMB ten thousand
Items
Figures of the
Current
Quarter
Figures of the
Preceding
Quarter
Admitted assets
442,289,726.48
421,015,769.94
Admitted liabilities
333,050,845.28
314,321,876.47
Actual capital
109,238,881.20
106,693,893.47
Core tier one capital
105,739,627.41
103,194,696.91
Core tier two capital
0
0
Supplementary tier one capital
3,499,253.79
3,499,196.56
Supplementary tier two capital
0
0
4.
MINIMUM CAPITAL
Unit: RMB ten thousand
Items
Figures of the
Current Quarter
Figures of the
Preceding Quarter
Minimum capital for quantitative risk
40,705,515.92
40,679,735.29
Minimum capital for life insurance risk
7,698,144.66
7,768,655.28
Minimum capital for non-life insurance risk
756,841.75
760,592.42
Minimum capital for market risk
38,651,190.14
38,918,033.39
Minimum capital for credit risk
6,986,097.82
6,612,458.95
Quantitative risk diversification effect
8,517,053.52
8,324,243.65
Loss absorption effect of special types of insurance contracts
4,869,704.94
5,055,761.10
Minimum capital for control risk
-1,005,426.24
-1,004,789.46
Additional minimum capital
0
0
Counter-cyclical additional minimum capital
0
0
Additional minimum capital for DSII
0
0
Additional minimum capital for GSII
0
0
Other additional minimum capital
0
0
Minimum capital
39,700,089.68
39,674,945.83
Note: Due to rounding, there may be difference between the total amount and the sum of individual amounts.
5.
INTEGRATED RISK RATING
The Integrated Risk Rating (IRR), i.e. the classification regulation, is a regulatory exercise in which the CBIRC conducts a comprehensive analysis of and assessment on the inherent risks and control risks of insurance companies by using a risk-oriented approach and based on the relevant information, classifies such insurance companies into different regulatory categories according to their respective solvency risks, and adopts regulatory policies or measures in respect thereof accordingly.
The CBIRC conducts assessment on the IRR of the Company on a quarterly basis. The results of the IRR of the Company in the recent two quarters (being the fourth and third quarters of 2020) were both A Category.
6.
RISK MANAGEMENT
The CBIRC conducts assessments on the solvency risk management of insurance companies on a regular basis. The CBIRC conducted an assessment of Solvency Aligned Risk Management Requirement and Assessment (SARMRA) on 35 insurance companies in 2018. According to the 'Notice Concerning the 2018 SARMRA Assessment Results' (Yin Bao Jian Cai [2018] No. 125), the Company got a score of 84.94 in the assessment and the respective scores in nine areas are as follows: 17.76 in the foundation and environment of risk management, 8.41 in the objectives and tools of risk management, 8.60 in insurance risk management, 8.65 in market risk management, 8.61 in credit risk management, 8.59 in operational risk management, 8.77 in strategic risk management, 7.34 in reputational risk management, and 8.22 in liquidity risk management.
7.
LIQUIDITY RISK
1)
Regulatory Indicators of Liquidity
Unit: RMB million
Name of Indicators
Figures of the
Current Quarter
Actual net cash flows
356,158
Comprehensive liquidity ratio
Comprehensive liquidity ratio within 3 months
170%
Comprehensive liquidity ratio within 1 year
5,324%
Comprehensive liquidity ratio within 1-3 years
-470%
Comprehensive liquidity ratio within 3-5 years
-1,281%
Comprehensive liquidity ratio beyond 5 years
27%
Overall liquidity coverage of the Company
Stressed scenario 1
5,077%
Stressed scenario 2
4,370%
Notes:
1.
Actual net cash flows refer to the net cash flows of the Company during the reporting period, and such figure is derived from the cash flows pressure test table of C-ROSS.
2.
Comprehensive liquidity ratio
=
Expected total cash inflow of existing assets
× 100%;
Expected total cash outflow of existing liabilities
3.
Stressed scenario 1 refers to the hypothetical scenario where the premiums from signed policies decrease by 80% as compared with the corresponding period of last year, and the surrender rate assumption is twice of that in the basic scenario (but the surrender rate does not exceed 100%);
4.
Stressed scenario 2 refers to the hypothetical scenario where the principal and interest of 20% of the fixed income investment which will become mature during the forecasting period cannot be repaid.
2)
Analysis of Liquidity Risk and Measures Addressing Such Risk
The Company has sufficient cash flows. Pursuant to the requirements of the 'Regulatory Rules of Solvency of Insurance Companies No. 12: Liquidity Risk' and the relevant regulations, the Company has established a well-developed liquidity risk management mechanism to monitor various regulatory indicators for liquidity risk on a quarterly basis, with a view to preventing liquidity risk in an effective manner.
8.
REGULATORY MEASURES ADOPTED BY REGULATORY AUTHORITIES AGAINST THE COMPANY
During the reporting period, there were no circumstances where the CBIRC had adopted any significant regulatory measures against the Company.
