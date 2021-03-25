Log in
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(2628)
China Life Insurance : Summary of Solvency Quarterly Report of Insurance Company (Fourth Quarter of 2020)

03/25/2021 | 05:27am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中國人壽保險股份有限公司

CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2628)

SUMMARY OF SOLVENCY QUARTERLY REPORT OF

INSURANCE COMPANY NOTE

(FOURTH QUARTER OF 2020)

1.

BASIC INFORMATION

(1)Basic Information of the Company

Name of the Company in Chinese:

Name of the Company in English:

Legal Representative:

Registered Address:

Business Scope:

Business Area:

中國人壽保險股份有限公司

China Life Insurance Company Limited

Wang Bin

16 Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, P.R. China

Life, health, accident and other types of personal insurance businesses; reinsurance of the personal insurance businesses; funds management business permitted by national laws and regulations or approved by the State Council; personal insurance services, consulting and agency businesses; sale of securities investment funds; other businesses approved by the national insurance regulatory departments.

the People's Republic of China, for the purpose of this report, excluding the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Macau Special Administrative Region and Taiwan region (the "PRC")

Notes:

  • 1. This summary of solvency quarterly report is prepared in accordance with the "Regulatory Rules of Solvency of Insurance Companies (No. 1-17)" issued by the former China Insurance Regulatory Commission.

  • 2. According to the "Plan for Institutional Reform of the State Council" voted and passed at the first meeting of the 13th National People's Congress of the PRC, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (the "CBIRC") has been formed through the consolidation of the duties and responsibilities of both the China Banking Regulatory Commission and the China Insurance Regulatory Commission, and such two commissions will no longer exist. The CBIRC has officially been put into operation since April 8, 2018.

(2)Shareholding Structure, Shareholders and Their Changes

  • 1) Shareholding Structure

    Unit: Ten thousand shares or RMB ten thousand

    Category

    At the beginning of the period

    Changes in the number of shares or shareholding percentage during the period

    At the end of the period

    Shares or capital contribution

    Percentage (%)

    Capital injection by shareholders

    Capital reserve transfer and distribution of dividend

    Equity transfer

    Sub-total

    Shares or capital contribution

    Percentage (%)

    RMB ordinary shares

    2,082,353

    73.67

    -

    -

    -

    -

    2,082,353

    73.67

    Overseas listed foreign shares

    744,118

    26.33

    -

    -

    -

    -

    744,118

    26.33

    Total

    2,826,471

    100.00

    -

    -

    -

    -

    2,826,471

    100.00

    Note: Currently, there is no feature in the shareholders' information enquiry platform that can track down the type of shareholders according to the classification of "state-owned shares, corporate legal shares, foreign invested shares and natural person shares". As such, the above information is presented by the Company based on the shareholding structure as disclosed in its annual report.

  • 2) Effective Controller

    The effective controller of the Company is the Ministry of Finance of the PRC (the "MOF"). The equity and controlling relationship between the Company and its effective controller is set out below:

Ministry of Finance

National Council for Social

of the PRC

Security Fund

90%

10%

China Life Insurance (Group) Company

68.37%

China Life Insurance Company Limited

Note: In order to consistently carry out the relevant arrangements under the "Notice of the State Council on

Issuing the Implementation Plan for Transferring Part of State-owned Capital to Supplement Social Security Fund" (Guo Fa [2017] No. 49), the CBIRC has approved the one-off transfer by the MOF of 10% of its equity interest in China Life Insurance (Group) Company ("CLIC") to the National Council for Social Security Fund (the "SSF") (the "Gratuitous Transfer") in accordance with the "Reply for the Approval of Change of Shareholder of China Life Insurance (Group) Company" (CBIRC's Reply [2020] No. 63). Following completion of the Gratuitous Transfer, the MOF and the SSF hold 90% and 10% equity interest in CLIC, respectively.

3)Top Ten Shareholders (in the descending order of their shareholding percentage in the Company as at the end of the period)

Unit: Ten thousand shares or RMB ten thousand

Name of shareholder

Type of shares

Changes in the number of shares held by the shareholder or the amount of capital contribution during the period

Number of shares held by the shareholder or the amount of capital contribution as at the end of the period

Shareholding percentage as at the end of the period

Number of shares pledged or frozen

China Life Insurance (Group) Company

State-owned shares

0

1,932,353

68.37%

0

HKSCC Nominees Limited

Foreign shares

34

732,734

25.92%

0

China Securities Finance Corporation Limited

State-owned shares

0

72,394

2.56%

0

Central Huijin Asset Management Limited

State-owned shares

0

11,972

0.42%

0

Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company

Limited

Foreign shares

-1,342

4,842

0.17%

0

Ping An Life Insurance Company of China, Ltd.

- proprietary fund

Other

2,746

2,746

0.10%

0

China Universal Asset Management Co., Ltd -

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited - China Universal - Tianfu Bull No. 53 Asset Management Plan

Other

0

1,502

0.05%

0

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Limited - SSE 50 Exchange Traded Index Securities Investment Fund

Other

37

1,240

0.04%

0

China International Television Corporation

State-owned shares

0

1,000

0.04%

0

China National Nuclear Corporation

State-owned shares

0

895

0.03%

0

Total

-

1,475

2,761,678

97.70%

0

Notes:

  • 1. The figures shown in the columns of "Changes in the number of shares held by the shareholder or the amount of capital contribution during the period" and "Number of shares held by the shareholder or the amount of capital contribution as at the end of the period" in this table refer to the number of shares held (Unit: Ten thousand shares).

  • 2. Due to the impact of the difference derived from rounding, there may be a difference between the total number of "Shareholding percentage as at the end of the period" and the sum of the shareholding percentage of the top ten shareholders.

Details of shareholders

  • 1. HKSCC Nominees Limited is a company that holds shares on behalf of the clients of the Hong Kong stock brokers and other participants of the CCASS system. Since the relevant regulations of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited do not require such persons to declare whether their shareholdings are pledged or frozen, HKSCC Nominees Limited is unable to calculate or provide the number of shares that are pledged or frozen.

  • 2. China Universal Asset Management Co., Ltd - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited - China Universal - Tianfu Bull No. 53 Asset Management Plan has Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited as its asset trustee. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited - SSE 50 Exchange Traded Index Securities Investment Fund has Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited as its fund depositary. Save as above, the Company was not aware of any connected relationship and concerted parties as defined by the "Measures for the Administration of the Takeover of Listed Companies" among the top ten shareholders of the Company.

(3)Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures and Associated Corporations

Unit: Ten thousand shares or RMB ten thousand

Company name

Type of company

Number of shares held or cost

Shareholding percentage

At the beginning of the period

At the end of the period

Change in amount

At the beginning of the period

At the end of the period

Change in percentage

1

China Life (Suzhou) Pension and

Retirement Investment Company Limited

Subsidiary

199,065

199,065

0

100.00%

100.00%

0.00%

2

China Life Pension Company

Limited

Subsidiary

240,518

240,518

0

70.74%

70.74%

0.00%

3

China Life Asset Management

Company Limited

Subsidiary

240,000

240,000

0

60.00%

60.00%

0.00%

Company name

Type of company

Number of shares held or cost

Shareholding percentage

At the beginning of the period

At the end of the period

Change in amount

At the beginning of the period

At the end of the period

Change in percentage

4

Shanghai Rui Chong Investment

Co., Limited

Subsidiary

680,000

680,000

0

100.00%

100.00%

0.00%

5

Golden Phoenix Tree Limited

Subsidiary

12

12

0

100.00%

100.00%

0.00%

6

New Aldgate Limited

Subsidiary

116,813

116,813

0

100.00%

100.00%

0.00%

7

CL Hotel Investor, L.P.

Subsidiary

0

9,539

9,539

100.00%

100.00%

0.00%

8

Glorious Fortune Forever Limited

Subsidiary

0

0

0

100.00%

100.00%

0.00%

9

Fortune Bamboo Limited

Subsidiary

243,488

243,488

0

100.00%

100.00%

0.00%

10

Golden Bamboo Limited

Subsidiary

199,288

199,288

0

100.00%

100.00%

0.00%

11

Sunny Bamboo Limited

Subsidiary

187,565

187,565

0

100.00%

100.00%

0.00%

12

China Life (Beijing) Health

Management Company Limited

Subsidiary

153,000

153,000

0

100.00%

100.00%

0.00%

13

Ningbo Meishan Bonded Port Area

Guo Yang Guo Sheng Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership)

Subsidiary

283,500

283,500

0

89.997%

89.997%

0.00%

14

Ningbo Meishan Bonded Port Area

Bai Ning Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership)

Subsidiary

168,000

168,000

0

99.98%

99.98%

0.00%

15

Shanghai Yuan Shu Yuan Jiu

Investment Management Partnership (Limited Partnership)

Subsidiary

60,600

57,100

-3,500

99.98%

99.98%

0.00%

16

Shanghai Yuan Shu Yuan Pin

Investment Management Partnership (Limited Partnership)

Subsidiary

60,600

57,100

-3,500

99.98%

99.98%

0.00%

17

Shanghai Wansheng Industry

Partnership (Limited Partnership)

Subsidiary

401,200

401,200

0

99.98%

99.98%

0.00%

18

Wuhu Yuanxiang Tianyi Investment

Management Partnership (Limited Partnership)

Subsidiary

53,256

53,256

0

99.98%

99.98%

0.00%

19

Wuhu Yuanxiang Tianfu Investment

Management Partnership (Limited Partnership)

Subsidiary

53,256

53,256

0

99.98%

99.98%

0.00%

Company name

Type of company

Number of shares held or cost

Shareholding percentage

At the beginning of the period

At the end of the period

Change in amount

At the beginning of the period

At the end of the period

Change in percentage

20

CBRE Global Investors U.S.

Investment I, LLC

Subsidiary

366,046

366,046

0

99.99%

99.99%

0.00%

21

China Life Guangde (Tianjin) Equity

Investment Fund Partnership (Limited Partnership)

Subsidiary

12,837

29,451

16,614

99.95%

99.95%

0.00%

22

Beijing China Life Pension

Industry Investment Fund (Limited Partnership)

Subsidiary

0

900

900

0.00%

99.90%

99.90%

23

China Life Qihang Phase I (Tianjin)

Equity Investment Fund Partnership (Limited Partnership)

Subsidiary

0

100

100

0.00%

99.99%

99.99%

24

Annoroad Gene Technology

(Beijing) Co., Ltd.

Associated corporation

25,000

25,000

0

13.09%

13.09%

0.00%

25

China Life Property and Casualty

Insurance Company Limited

Associated corporation

600,000

600,000

0

40.00%

40.00%

0.00%

26

China Guangfa Bank Co., Ltd.

Associated corporation

860,063

860,063

0

43.69%

43.69%

0.00%

27

COFCO Futures Company Limited

Associated corporation

29,617

29,617

0

35.00%

35.00%

0.00%

28

Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited

Associated corporation

225,346

225,346

0

29.59%

29.59%

0.00%

29

Shanghai Jinshida Winning Software

Technology Co., Limited

Associated corporation

19,200

19,200

0

20.98%

19.25%

-1.73%

30

Sinopec Sichuan to East China

Gas Pipeline Co., Ltd.

Associated corporation

2,000,000

2,000,000

0

43.86%

43.86%

0.00%

31

China United Network

Communications Limited

Associated corporation

2,180,141

2,180,141

0

10.29%

10.29%

0.00%

32

GLP Guoyi (Zhuhai) Acquisitions

Fund (Limited Partnership)

Associated corporation

615,845

687,845

72,000

81.63%

81.63%

0.00%

33

China Power Investment Nuclear

Power Co,. Ltd.

Associated corporation

800,000

800,000

0

26.76%

26.76%

0.00%

34

AVIC Investment Holding Limited

Associated corporation

600,000

600,000

0

16.70%

16.70%

0.00%

35

Wonders Information Co., Ltd.

Associated corporation

329,828

329,828

0

18.21%

18.21%

0.00%

Company name

Type of company

Number of shares held or cost

Shareholding percentage

At the beginning of the period

At the end of the period

Change in amount

At the beginning of the period

At the end of the period

Change in percentage

36

CCB Trust Sharing No. 9

Urbanization Investment Private Equity Fund

Associated corporation

100,000

100,000

0

24.89%

24.89%

0.00%

37

Nanning China Life Shenrun

Investment Development Fund Partnership (Limited Partnership)

Joint venture

378,000

378,000

0

60.00%

60.00%

0.00%

38

China Life (Sanya) Health

Investments Co., Ltd.

Joint venture

30,600

30,600

0

51.00%

51.00%

0.00%

39

RXR 1285 Holdings JV LLC

Joint venture

144,065

136,473

-7,592

51.55%

51.55%

0.00%

40

Beijing China Life Communications

Construction City Development Investment Fund

(Limited Partnership)

Joint venture

1,185,330

1,085,330

-100,000

49.9999%

49.9999%

0.00%

41

China Life Haikong (Hainan)

Healthy Investment Co., Ltd.

Joint venture

10,200

10,200

0

51.00%

51.00%

0.00%

42

China Life Vanke No. 1 (Jiaxing)

Health Pension Industrial Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership)

Joint venture

15,600

15,600

0

59.82%

59.82%

0.00%

43

China Life Vanke No. 2 (Jiaxing)

Health Pension Industrial Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership)

Joint venture

15,600

15,600

0

59.82%

59.82%

0.00%

44

China Life Qiaocheng (Shenzhen)

Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership)

Joint venture

935,966

913,968

-21,998

84.99%

84.99%

0.00%

45

Shandong New and Old Kinetic

Energy Conversion China Life High-end Equipment Equity Investment Fund Partnership (Limited Partnership)

Joint venture

1,000

1,000

0

79.00%

79.00%

0.00%

46

China Life (Jiangsu) Jiequan

Health Industry Investment Fund (Limited Partnership)

Joint venture

18,000

35,400

17,400

60.00%

60.00%

0.00%

Note: The figures shown in the "Number of shares held or cost" column under items numbered 1, 4-25 and 29-46 in this table refer to the amount of investment cost (Unit: RMB ten thousand).

(4)Basic Information of the Directors, Supervisors and Senior Management

1)Basic Information of the Directors

Name

Month and year of birth

Academic qualification (degree)

Commencement date

Position

Approval document No. for job qualification

Positions and part-time jobs held in affiliates and other entities

Key working experience in the recent five years

Wang Bin

November 1958

Doctoral degree in Economics

Since December 3, 2018

Chairman, Executive Director

Yin Bao Jian Fu (2018) No. 322

Chairman of China Life Insurance (Group) Company

Chairman of China Life Asset Management Company Limited

Director of China Shimao Investment Company Limited

Director of China World Trade Center Limited

Chairman of China Guangfa Bank Co., Ltd.

Mr. Wang became an Executive Director and the Chairman of the Company in December 2018. He has been the Chairman and the Secretary to the Party Committee of China Life Insurance (Group) Company since August 2018. From March 2012 to August 2018, he served as the Chairman and the Secretary to the Party Committee of China Taiping Insurance Group Ltd.

Su Hengxuan

February 1963

Doctoral degree in Management

Since December 20, 2018

Executive Director

Yin Bao Jian Xu Ke (2018)

No. 562

Vice President of China Life Insurance (Group) Company

CPPCC member of Xicheng District, Beijing

Director of China Life Asset Management Company Limited

Director of China Life Pension Company Limited

Director of China Life Property and Casualty Insurance Company Limited

Director of China Guangfa Bank Co., Ltd.

Mr. Su became an Executive Director of the Company in December 2018. He has been the President of the Company since April 2019, and the Vice President of China Life Insurance (Group) Company since December 2017. He was the President of China Life Pension Company Limited from March 2015 to February 2018.

Name

Month and year of birth

Academic qualification (degree)

Commencement date

Position

Approval document No. for job qualification

Positions and part-time jobs held in affiliates and other entities

Key working experience in the recent five years

Li Mingguang

July 1969

Master's degree in Economics, EMBA for the senior management

Since August 16, 2019

Executive Director

Jing Yin Bao Jian Fu (2019) No. 635

Executive Director of the China Association of Actuaries

Chief Actuary of China Life Pension Company Limited

Mr. Li became an Executive Director of the Company in August 2019.

He has been the Board Secretary of the Company since June 2017, the Vice President of the Company since November 2014 and the Chief Actuary of the Company since March 2012.

Yuan Changqing

September 1961

Master's degree in Business Administration

Since February 11, 2018

Non-executive Director

Bao Jian Xu Ke (2018) No. 196

Vice Chairman and President of China Life Insurance (Group) Company

Director of China Life Asset Management Company Limited

Chairman of China Life Pension Company Limited

Chairman of China Life Property and Casualty Insurance Company Limited

Director of China Shimao Investment Company Limited

Director of China World Trade Center Limited

Vice Chairman of the China Chamber of International Commerce

Vice Chairman of the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors

Mr. Yuan became a Non-executive Director of the Company in February 2018. He is the Vice Chairman, President and Deputy Secretary to the Party Committee of China Life Insurance (Group) Company. Mr. Yuan served as the Chairman of the Supervisory Committee and the Deputy Secretary to the Party Committee of Agricultural Bank of China Limited from April 2015 to May 2017.

Name

Month and year of birth

Academic qualification (degree)

Commencement date

Position

Approval document No. for job qualification

Positions and part-time jobs held in affiliates and other entities

Key working experience in the recent five years

Liu Huimin

June 1965

Doctoral degree in Law

Since July 31, 2017

Non-executive Director

Bao Jian Xu Ke (2017) No. 897

Vice President of China Life Insurance (Group) Company

Vice Chairman of the Insurance Society of China

Director of China Life Pension Company Limited

Chairman of China Life E-commerce Company Limited

Mr. Liu became a Non-executive Director of the Company in July 2017. He has been the Vice President of China Life Insurance (Group) Company since September 2013. He served as the President of China Life Asset Management Company Limited from September 2013 to August 2016.

Yin Zhaojun

July 1965

Master's degree in Public Administration

Since July 31, 2017

Non-executive Director

Bao Jian Xu Ke (2017) No. 897

Vice Chairman of China Taiping Insurance Group Company Limited

Chairman of China Life Investment Holding Company Limited

President of China Guangfa Bank Co., Ltd.

Chairman of China Insurance Building Co., Ltd.

Director of China United Network Communications Limited

Vice Chairman of the Banking Accounting Society of China

Mr. Yin became a Non-executive Director of the Company in July 2017. He has been the Vice Chairman of China Taiping Insurance Group Company Limited since December 2020, the President of China Guangfa Bank Co., Ltd. since September 2019, and the Vice President of China Life Insurance (Group) Company since October 2016. He successively served as the President of Shanxi Branch, Hebei Branch and Beijing Branch of the Bank of Communications from 2011.

Name

Month and year of birth

Academic qualification (degree)

Commencement date

Position

Approval document No. for job qualification

Positions and part-time jobs held in affiliates and other entities

Key working experience in the recent five years

Wang Junhui

July 1971

Doctoral degree in Finance

Since August 16, 2019

Non-executive Director

Jing Yin Bao Jian Fu (2019) No. 635

Chief Investment Officer of China Life Insurance (Group) Company

President of China Life Asset Management Company Limited

Director of China Life Insurance (Overseas) Company Limited

Director of China Life Property and Casualty Insurance Company Limited

Chairman of China Life AMP Asset Management Company Limited

Chairman of China Life Franklin Asset Management Company Limited

Chairman of Binhai (Tianjin) Financial Assets Trade Center Co., Ltd.

Mr. Wang became a Non-executive Director of the Company in August 2019. He has been the Chief Investment Officer of China Life Insurance (Group) Company and the President of China Life Asset Management Company Limited since August 2016, the Chairman of China Life Franklin Asset Management Company Limited since September 2016, and the Chairman of China Life AMP Asset Management Company Limited since December 2016. From 2004 to 2016, he served as an Assistant to the President and the Vice President of China Life Asset Management Company Limited, and the President of China Life Investment Holding Company Limited.

Chang Tso Tung Stephen

November 1948

Bachelor's degree in Science

Since October 20, 2014

Independent Director

Bao Jian Xu Ke (2014) No. 864

Independent Non-executive Director of Kerry Properties Limited

Independent Non-executive Director of Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited

Mr. Chang became an Independent Director of the Company in October 2014.

Robinson Drake Pike

October 1951

Master's degree in Economics

Since July 11, 2015

Independent Director

Bao Jian Xu Ke (2015) No. 718

Director of Yale-China Association

Mr. Pike became an Independent Director of the Company in July 2015.

Name

Month and year of birth

Academic qualification (degree)

Commencement date

Position

Approval document No. for job qualification

Positions and part-time jobs held in affiliates and other entities

Key working experience in the recent five years

Tang Xin

September 1971

Doctoral degree in Law

Since March 7, 2016

Independent Director

Bao Jian Xu Ke (2016) No. 150

Member of the Listing Committee of the Shanghai Stock Exchange

Member of the Legal Professional Advisory Committee of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange

Chairman of the Independent Director Committee of the China Association for Public Companies

Independent Director of Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd.

Independent Director of Bank of Guizhou Co., Ltd.

Mr. Tang became an Independent Director of the Company in March 2016.

Leung Oi-Sie Elsie

April 1939

Master's degree in Law

Since July 20, 2016

Independent Director

Bao Jian Xu Ke (2016) No. 717

Consultant of Iu, Lai & Li Solicitors & Notaries

Consultant of Fok Ying Tung Ming Yuan Development Company Limited

Independent Non-executive Director of United Company RUSAL Plc

Independent Non-executive Director of China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited

Independent Non-executive Director of PetroChina Company Limited

Ms. Leung became an Independent Director of the Company in July 2016.

2)Basic Information of the Supervisors

Name

Month and year of birth

Academic qualification (degree)

Commencement date

Position

Approval document No. for job qualification

Positions and part-time jobs held in affiliates and other entities

Key working experience in the recent five years

Jia Yuzeng

June 1962

Master's degree in Business Administration

Since July 11, 2018

Chairman of the Board of Supervisors

Yin Bao Jian Xu Ke (2018)

No. 562

Executive Director of the Insurance Society of China

Director of China Insurance Security Fund Co., Ltd.

Mr. Jia became the Chairman of the Board of Supervisors of the Company in July 2018. From 2013 to 2018, he served as the Vice President and the Board Secretary of China Life Pension Company Limited.

Han Bing

November 1971

Bachelor's degree in Economics

Since July 12, 2019

Supervisor

Jing Yin Bao Jian Fu (2019) No. 492

Mr. Han became a Supervisor of the Company in July 2019. He has been the General Manager of the Human Resources Department of the Company since December 2018. He served as the General Manager of the Human Resources Department of China Life Pension Company Limited from March 2016 to December 2018. During the period from 2014 to 2016, he successively served as the Deputy General Manager of Ningbo Branch, and the Deputy General Manager of Tibet Autonomous Region Branch of the Company.

Name

Month and year of birth

Academic qualification (degree)

Commencement date

Position

Approval document No. for job qualification

Positions and part-time jobs held in affiliates and other entities

Key working experience in the recent five years

Cao Qingyang

May 1963

Doctoral degree in Economics

Since July 12, 2019

Employee Representative Supervisor

Jing Yin Bao Jian Fu (2019) No. 492

Mr. Cao became a Supervisor of the Company in July 2019. He has been the General Manager of the Product Development Department of the Company since February 2011.

Wang Xiaoqing

October 1965

Bachelor's degree in Engineering

Since December 27, 2019

Employee Representative Supervisor

Jing Yin Bao Jian Fu (2019) No. 1110

Ms. Wang became a Supervisor of the Company in December 2019. She has been the General Manager of the Risk Management Department of the Company since July 2020. She served as the Deputy General Manager of the Risk Management Department of the Company from April 2018 to July 2020, and the Secretary to the Discipline Inspection Committee of Tibet Autonomous Region Branch of the Company from May 2016 to April 2018. From 2010 to 2016, she successively served as an Assistant to the General Manager and the Deputy General Manager of the County Insurance Department, and the Deputy General Manager of the Audit Department of the Company.

3)Basic Information of the Senior Management of the Head Office

Name

Month and year of birth

Academic qualification (degree)

Commencement date

Position

Approval document No. for job qualification

Positions and part-time jobs held in affiliates and other entities

Key working experience in the recent five years

Huang Xiumei

June 1967

Bachelor's degree

Since May 2020

Vice President, Person in charge of Finance

Jing Yin Bao Jian Fu (2020) No. 232

Jing Yin Bao Jian Fu (2020) No. 261

Director of China Life Pension Company Limited

Ms. Huang became the Vice President and the Person in charge of Finance of the Company in May 2020. She served as the Vice President, the Board Secretary and the Person in charge of Finance of China Life Pension Company Limited from 2016 to 2020. She served as the Financial Controller and the General Manager of the Financial Management Department of the Company from 2014 to 2016.

Ruan Qi

July 1966

EMBA for the senior management

Since April 2018

Vice President

Yin Bao Jian Xu Ke (2018) No. 63

Mr. Ruan became the Vice President of the Company in April 2018. He served as the Chief Information Technology Officer of the Company from January 2018 to April 2018. He served as the Chief Information Technology Officer and the General Manager (at the general manager level of the provincial branches) of the Information Technology Department of the Company from October 2016 to January 2018. He successively served as the General Manager of China Life Data Center and the General Manager (at the general manager level of the provincial branches) of the Information Technology Department of the Company from 2014 to 2016.

Name

Month and year of birth

Academic qualification (degree)

Commencement date

Position

Approval document No. for job qualification

Positions and part-time jobs held in affiliates and other entities

Key working experience in the recent five years

Zhan Zhong

April 1968

Bachelor's degree in Engineering

Since July 2019

Vice President

Jing Yin Bao Jian Fu (2019) No. 493

Mr. Zhan became the Vice President of the Company in July 2019. He served as the Marketing Director of the Company from August 2017 to July 2019, and an Employee Representative Supervisor of the Company from July 2015 to August 2017. He served as the General Manager (at the general manager level of provincial branches) of the Individual Insurance Sales Department of the Company from July 2014 to August 2017.

Yang Hong

February 1967

EMBA for the senior management

Since July 2019

Vice President

Jing Yin Bao Jian Fu (2019) No. 493

Vice President of China Life E-commerce Company Limited

Ms. Yang became the Vice President of the Company in July 2019. She served as the Operation Director of the Company from March 2018 to July 2019. She successively served as the Deputy General Manager (responsible for daily operations) and General Manager of the Research and Development Center, the General Manager (at the general manager level of the provincial branches) of the Business Management Department, and the General Manager (at the general manager level of the provincial branches) of the Business Process Management Department of the Company from 2011 to 2018.

Name

Month and year of birth

Academic qualification (degree)

Commencement date

Position

Approval document No. for job qualification

Positions and part-time jobs held in affiliates and other entities

Key working experience in the recent five years

Zhao Guodong

November 1967

Bachelor's degree

Since October 2019

Assistant to the President

Jing Yin Bao Jian Fu (2019) No. 851

Chairman of the Insurance Society of Jiangsu Province

Vice Chairman of the Insurance Association of Jiangsu Province

Mr. Zhao became an Assistant to the President in October 2019. He has been the General Manager of Jiangsu Branch of the Company since August 2018. During the period from 2016 to 2018, he successively served as the Deputy General Manager (responsible for daily operations) and the General Manager of Chongqing Branch, and the General Manager of Hunan Branch of the Company. From 2007 to 2016, he successively served as the Deputy General Manager of Fujian Branch and the Deputy General Manager of Hunan Branch of the Company.

Xu Chongmiao

October 1969

Doctoral degree in Law

Since July 2018

Compliance Officer, General Manager of the Legal and Compliance Department

Yin Bao Jian Xu Ke (2018) No. 593

Mr. Xu became the Compliance Officer of the Company in July 2018. He has been the General Manager of the Legal and Compliance Department and the Legal Officer of the Company since September 2014.

Yang Chuanyong

March 1963

EMBA for the senior management

Since December 2020

Person in charge of Audit

Jing Yin Bao Jian Fu (2020) No. 993

Mr. Yang became the Person in Charge of Audit of the Company in December 2020. He has been the General Manager (at the general manager level of the provincial branches) of the Audit Department of the Company since June 2019. From 2012 to 2019, he successively served as the General Manager of the Legal and Compliance Department, the Director of the Office of the Company and the General Manager of the Company's Branch of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Notes:

  • 1. All information set forth in this table is as at the end of the reporting period, and this table only provides the basic information of the senior management officers of the Head Office who are not Directors or Supervisors. For details of other senior management officers of the Head Office, please refer to the tables under the basic information of the Directors and Supervisors.

  • 2. The changes of the Directors, Supervisors and senior management during the reporting period and as at the disclosure date of this report:

    • 1) As Mr. Chang Tso Tung Stephen has served as an Independent Director of the Company for six years, pursuant to the relevant regulations of the PRC, he has tendered his resignation as an Independent Director of the Company, the Chairman of the Strategy and Assets and Liabilities Management Committee, a member of the Audit Committee and a member of the Connected Transactions Control Committee on October 19, 2020. Since the resignation of Mr. Chang Tso Tung Stephen will result in the number of Independent Directors on the Board of Directors falling below the minimum number required by the relevant regulations and the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Chang Tso Tung Stephen will continue to perform his duties as an Independent Director and relevant duties as the chairman and member of various Board committees until the qualification of the newly appointed Independent Director is approved by the CBIRC.

    • 2) Upon approval by the CBIRC Beijing Bureau, Mr. Yang Chuanyong became the Person in Charge of Audit of the Company on December 25, 2020.

    • 3) Due to the adjustment of work arrangements, Mr. Yin Zhaojun tendered his resignation to the Board of Directors of the Company on January 15, 2021, resigning from his positions as a Non-executive Director of the Company and a member of the Risk Management and Consumer Rights Protection Committee with effect from the same day.

    • 4) Due to the adjustment of work arrangements, Mr. Liu Huimin tendered his resignation to the Board of Directors of the Company on February 7, 2021, resigning from his positions as a Non-executive Director of the Company and a member of the Risk Management and Consumer Rights Protection Committee with effect from the same day.

(5)

Contact Person and Contact Information with Respect to the Public Disclosure of Solvency Information

Name of Contact Person:

He Zheng

Office Phone Number:

010-63631371

Fax Number:

010-66575722

E-mail:

c-rossinfo@e-chinalife.com

18

  • 2. KEY INDICATORS

    Unit: RMB ten thousand

    Items

    Figures of the Current Quarter

    Figures of the Preceding Quarter

    Core solvency surplus

    63,519,751.08

    60,446,348.56

    Core solvency ratio

    260.10%

    255.49%

    Comprehensive solvency surplus

    67,018,947.65

    63,951,522.53

    Comprehensive solvency ratio

    268.92%

    264.51%

    Gross written premiums

    6,871,173.82

    11,618,614.43

    Net profit

    317,123.68

    1,627,068.04

    Net asset

    44,936,084.71

    41,696,054.87

    Note: Gross written premiums, net profit and net asset are prepared in accordance with the China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises.

    The result of the integrated risk rating of the Company in the recent quarter (being the fourth quarter of 2020) was A Category.

  • 3. ACTUAL CAPITAL

Unit: RMB ten thousand

Items

Figures of the Current Quarter

Figures of the Preceding Quarter

Admitted assets

421,015,769.94

402,001,770.50

Admitted liabilities

314,321,876.47

299,175,586.64

Actual capital

106,693,893.47

102,826,183.86

Core tier one capital

103,194,696.91

99,321,009.89

Core tier two capital

0

0

Supplementary tier one capital

3,499,196.56

3,505,173.97

Supplementary tier two capital

0

0

  • 4. MINIMUM CAPITAL

    Unit: RMB ten thousand

    Items

    Figures of the Current Quarter

    Figures of the Preceding Quarter

    Minimum capital for quantitative risk

    40,679,735.29

    39,859,183.15

    Minimum capital for life insurance risk

    7,768,655.28

    7,687,129.00

    Minimum capital for non-life insurance risk

    760,592.42

    746,453.77

    Minimum capital for market risk

    38,918,033.39

    38,306,210.15

    Minimum capital for credit risk

    6,612,458.95

    6,191,954.63

    Quantitative risk diversification effect

    8,324,243.65

    8,012,168.71

    Loss absorption effect of special types of insurance contracts

    5,055,761.10

    5,060,395.70

    Minimum capital for control risk

    -1,004,789.46

    -984,521.82

    Additional minimum capital

    0

    0

    Counter-cyclical additional minimum capital

    0

    0

    Additional minimum capital for DSII

    0

    0

    Additional minimum capital for GSII

    0

    0

    Other additional minimum capital

    0

    0

    Minimum capital

    39,674,945.83

    38,874,661.33

    Note: Due to rounding, there may be difference between the total amount and the sum of individual amounts.

  • 5. INTEGRATED RISK RATING

    The Integrated Risk Rating (IRR), i.e. the classification regulation, is a regulatory exercise in which the CBIRC conducts a comprehensive analysis of and assessment on the inherent risks and control risks of insurance companies by using a risk-oriented approach and based on the relevant information, classifies such insurance companies into different regulatory categories according to their respective solvency risks, and adopts regulatory policies or measures in respect thereof accordingly.

    The CBIRC conducts assessment on the IRR of the Company on a quarterly basis. The results of the IRR of the Company in the recent two quarters (being the fourth and third quarters of 2020) were both A Category.

  • 6. RISK MANAGEMENT

    The CBIRC conducts assessments on the solvency risk management of insurance companies on a regular basis. The CBIRC conducted an assessment of Solvency Aligned Risk Management Requirement and Assessment (SARMRA) on 35 insurance companies in 2018. According to the "Notice Concerning the 2018 SARMRA Assessment Results" (Yin Bao Jian Cai [2018] No. 125), the Company got a score of 84.94 in the assessment and the respective scores in nine areas are as follows: 17.76 in the foundation and environment of risk management, 8.41 in the objectives and tools of risk management, 8.60 in insurance risk management, 8.65 in market risk management, 8.61 in credit risk management, 8.59 in operational risk management, 8.77 in strategic risk management, 7.34 in reputational risk management, and 8.22 in liquidity risk management.

  • 7. LIQUIDITY RISK

1)Regulatory Indicators of Liquidity

Unit: RMB million

Name of Indicators

Figures of the Current Quarter

Actual net cash flows

375,497

Comprehensive liquidity ratio

Comprehensive liquidity ratio within 3 months

401%

Comprehensive liquidity ratio within 1 year

-78,282%

Comprehensive liquidity ratio within 1-3 years

-304%

Comprehensive liquidity ratio within 3-5 years

-1,610%

Comprehensive liquidity ratio beyond 5 years

28%

Overall liquidity coverage of the Company

-

Stressed scenario 1

2,833%

Stressed scenario 2

2,520%

Notes:

  • 1. Actual net cash flows refer to the net cash flows of the Company during the reporting period, and such figure is derived from the cash flows pressure test table of C-ROSS.

    Expected total cash inflow of existing assets

  • 2. Comprehensive liquidity ratio =× 100%; Expected total cash outflow of existing liabilities

  • 3. Stressed scenario 1 refers to the hypothetical scenario where the premiums from signed policies decrease by 80% as compared with the corresponding period of last year, and the surrender rate assumption is twice of that in the basic scenario (but the surrender rate does not exceed 100%);

  • 4. Stressed scenario 2 refers to the hypothetical scenario where the principal and interest of 20% of the fixed income investment which will become mature during the forecasting period cannot be repaid.

2)Analysis of Liquidity Risk and Measures Addressing Such Risk

The Company has sufficient cash flows. Pursuant to the requirements of the "Regulatory Rules of Solvency of Insurance Companies No. 12: Liquidity Risk" and the relevant regulations, the Company has established a well-developed liquidity risk management mechanism to monitor various regulatory indicators for liquidity risk on a quarterly basis, with a view to preventing liquidity risk in an effective manner.

8.

REGULATORY MEASURES ADOPTED BY REGULATORY AUTHORITIES AGAINST THE COMPANY

During the reporting period, there were no circumstances where the CBIRC had adopted any significant regulatory measures against the Company.

By Order of the Board

China Life Insurance Company Limited

Heng Victor Ja Wei

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, March 25, 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises:

Executive Directors:

Wang Bin, Su Hengxuan, Li Mingguang

Non-executive Directors:

Yuan Changqing, Wang Junhui

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Chang Tso Tung Stephen, Robinson Drake Pike,

Tang Xin, Leung Oi-Sie Elsie

22

