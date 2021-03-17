Log in
China Life Insurance : Voluntary Announcement - Convening of 2020 Annual Results Briefing

03/17/2021 | 09:27am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

CONVENING OF 2020 ANNUAL RESULTS BRIEFING

China Life Insurance Company Limited (the "Company") will publish its 2020 annual results on the "HKExnews" website of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) on 25 March 2021. In order to enable investors to have a deeper and more comprehensive understanding of the 2020 annual results and the business operation of the Company, the Company proposes to convene the 2020 annual results briefing (the "Results Briefing") through webcast from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on 26 March 2021. Mr. Wang Bin, the Chairman of the board of directors, Mr. Su Hengxuan, the President, and other senior management members of the Company will attend the Results Briefing.

Investors may visit the websites of https://live.vhall.com and https://roadshowchina.cn to watch the Results Briefing at the scheduled time.

Investors may put forward relevant questions by sending emails to the Company's investor relations email box: IR@e-chinalife.com by 11:59 p.m. on 22 March 2021, and the common concerned questions will be answered by the Company at the Results Briefing.

Investors may visit the "Investor Relations" section on the Company's website (www.e-chinalife.com) from 26 March 2021 to watch the relevant video of the Results Briefing.

By Order of the Board

China Life Insurance Company Limited

Heng Victor Ja Wei Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 17 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises:

Executive Directors:

Wang Bin, Su Hengxuan, Li Mingguang

Non-executive Directors:

Yuan Changqing, Wang Junhui

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Chang Tso Tung Stephen, Robinson Drake Pike,

Tang Xin, Leung Oi-Sie Elsie

Disclaimer

China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 10:35:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
