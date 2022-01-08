Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  China Life Insurance Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2628   CNE1000002L3

CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(2628)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China anti-graft watchdog investigates China Life Insurance chairman

01/08/2022 | 12:48am EST
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) has placed Wang Bin, the chairman of China Life Insurance Co Ltd, under investigation, the bureau said on Saturday.

Wang is "suspected of serious violations of discipline and law, and is currently undergoing disciplinary review and investigation," the anti-graft watchdog wrote in a statement.

China's CCDI has recently placed the country's financial sector under scrutiny.

In October, the bureau deployed teams to 25 financial institutions including the central bank and stock exchanges as part of a campaign to weed out corrupt officials. [L4N2R81DD]

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz and Cheng Leng; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD. 0.16% 30.55 End-of-day quote.0.00%
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED 1.16% 30.54 End-of-day quote.1.50%
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED 2.28% 13.46 End-of-day quote.4.18%
Financials
Sales 2021 610 B 95 704 M 95 704 M
Net income 2021 58 584 M 9 187 M 9 187 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,44x
Yield 2021 6,62%
Capitalization 718 B 113 B 113 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,18x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 104 160
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Life Insurance Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 11,01 CNY
Average target price 14,50 CNY
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Heng Xuan Su President, CEO & Executive Director
Xiumei Huang CFO, Executive Director & Vice President
Yuzeng Jia Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bin Wang Chairman
Chongmiao Xu Compliance Officer & General Manager-Legal
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED4.18%112 563
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.8.82%141 243
AIA GROUP LIMITED3.05%123 345
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.2.95%37 007
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.-0.79%36 700
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.7.89%31 160