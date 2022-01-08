China anti-graft watchdog investigates China Life Insurance chairman

Wang is "suspected of serious violations of discipline and law, and is currently undergoing disciplinary review and investigation," the anti-graft watchdog wrote in a statement.

China's CCDI has recently placed the country's financial sector under scrutiny.

In October, the bureau deployed teams to 25 financial institutions including the central bank and stock exchanges as part of a campaign to weed out corrupt officials. [L4N2R81DD]

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz and Cheng Leng; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)