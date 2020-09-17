China Lilang : CHANGE OF NAME OF PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA LILANG LIMITED

中國利郎有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(STOCK CODE: 1234)

CHANGE OF NAME OF PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of China Lilang Limited (the ''Company'') hereby announces that the name of the Company's principal share registrar and transfer office in the Cayman Islands has changed from ''SMP Partners (Cayman) Limited'' to ''Suntera (Cayman) Limited'' (the ''Cayman Islands Share Registrar'') with effect from 4 September 2020. The address of the Cayman Islands Share Registrar remains unchanged.

