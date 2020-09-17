China Lilang : CHANGE OF NAME OF PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

Log in
09/17/2020 | 12:16am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA LILANG LIMITED

中國利郎有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(STOCK CODE: 1234)

CHANGE OF NAME OF PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of China Lilang Limited (the ''Company'') hereby announces that the name of the Company's principal share registrar and transfer office in the Cayman Islands has changed from ''SMP Partners (Cayman) Limited'' to ''Suntera (Cayman) Limited'' (the ''Cayman Islands Share Registrar'') with effect from 4 September 2020. The address of the Cayman Islands Share Registrar remains unchanged.

By Order of the Board

China Lilang Limited

Ko Yuk Lan

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 17 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Mr. Wang Dong Xing, Mr. Wang Liang Xing, Mr. Wang Cong Xing, Mr. Cai Rong Hua, Mr. Hu Cheng Chu and Mr. Pan Rong Bin; and the independent non-executive directors are Dr. Lu Hong Te, Mr. Nie Xing and Mr. Lai Shixian.

Financials
Sales 2020 3 116 M 460 M 460 M
Net income 2020 641 M 94,7 M 94,7 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,76x
Yield 2020 9,94%
Capitalization 4 351 M 644 M 643 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,40x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 2 689
Free-Float 31,4%
Chart CHINA LILANG LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Lilang Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA LILANG LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 5,25 CNY
Last Close Price 3,63 CNY
Spread / Highest target 69,8%
Spread / Average Target 44,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Liang Xing Wang Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dong Xing Wang Chairman
Yuk Lan Ko Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Cong Xing Wang Vice Chairman
Rong Hua Cai Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA LILANG LIMITED-34.43%646
NINGBO SHANSHAN CO.,LTD.17.52%2 684
OXFORD INDUSTRIES, INC.-37.59%794
FUJIAN SEPTWOLVES INDUSTRY CO., LTD.0.34%656
BAOXINIAO HOLDING CO.,LTD.11.49%641
LF CORP.-27.30%328
Categories
