China Lilang : Financial Statements - – INTERIM REPORT 2021

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

INDUSTRY REVIEW

In the first half of 2021, the novel coronavirus pandemic ("COVID-19" or the "Pandemic") overseas had not yet been brought under control, and the tensions between China and the United States continued, bringing uncertainties to the macro environment. However, China's domestic economy showed a t r e n d o f s t e a d y a n d p o s i t i v e development. According to the National Bureau of Statistics of China, the GDP of the first half of 2021 increased by 12 . 7% year - on - year. With the strengthening recovery momentum in the consumer market and the effective prevention and control of the Pandemic nationwide, the consumer demand of residents gradually increased. On the other hand, the central government has implemented a series of policies to promote domestic demand and consumption, and to further invigorate the retail market. In the first half of 2021, the total retail sales of consumer goods increased by 23.0% year-on- year, of which the total retail sales of apparel, footwear, headwear and knitwear increased by 33.7% year-on- year, showing a recovery trend on the demand side of apparel retail.