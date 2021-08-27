China Lilang : Financial Statements - – INTERIM REPORT 2021
Stock Code: 1234
Report Interim 2021
CONTENTS
Financial Highlights
Management Discussion and Analysis
Review Report of the Auditor
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and
Other Comprehensive Income
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
Notes to the Unaudited Interim Financial Report
Other Information
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Six months ended 30 June
2021
2020
Changes
(RMB million)
(RMB million)
(%)
Revenue
1,354.3
1,093.3
+23.9
Gross profit
670.8
431.0
+55.6
Profit from operations
307.8
306.7
+0.4
Profit for the period
271.5
268.9
+0.9
(RMB cents)
(RMB cents)
(%)
Earnings per share
- Basic
22.7
22.5
+0.9
- Diluted
22.6
22.5
+0.4
Interim dividend per share
HK13 cents
HK12 cents
+8.3
Special interim dividend per share
HK5 cents
HK5 cents
-
(%)
(%)
(% points)
Gross profit margin
49.5
39.4
+10.1
Operating profit margin
22.7
28.1
-5.4
Net profit margin
20.0
24.6
-4.6
Return on average shareholders' equity(1)
7.4
7.5
-0.1
Effective tax rate
17.0
17.6
-0.6
Advertising and promotional expenses and
renovation subsidies (as percentage of revenue)
6.4
7.5
-1.1
Six months
Six months
ended
Year ended
ended
30 June 2021 31 December 2020
30 June 2020
Average inventory turnover days(2)
208
168
185
Average trade receivables turnover days(3)
69
101
135
Average trade payables turnover days(4)
93
115
114
Notes:
Return on average shareholders' equity is equal to profit for the period divided by the average of the beginning and closing balance of total shareholders' equity.
Average inventory turnover days is equal to the average of the beginning and closing inventory balance divided by cost of sales and multiplied by the number of days in the relevant period.
Average trade receivables turnover days is equal to the average of the beginning and closing trade receivables balance divided by revenue (including value-added tax) and multiplied by the number of days in the relevant period.
Average trade payables turnover days is equal to the average of the beginning and closing trade and bills payables balance divided by cost of sales and multiplied by the number of days in the relevant period.
02 China Lilang Limited
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
INDUSTRY REVIEW
In the first half of 2021, the novel coronavirus pandemic ("COVID-19" or the "Pandemic") overseas had not yet been brought under control, and the tensions between China and the United States continued, bringing uncertainties to the macro environment. However, China's domestic economy showed a t r e n d o f s t e a d y a n d p o s i t i v e development. According to the National Bureau of Statistics of China, the GDP of the first half of 2021 increased by 12 . 7% year - on - year. With the strengthening recovery momentum in the consumer market and the effective prevention and control of the Pandemic nationwide, the consumer demand of residents gradually increased. On the other hand, the central government has implemented a series of policies to promote domestic demand and consumption, and to further invigorate the retail market. In the first half of 2021, the total retail sales of consumer goods increased by 23.0% year-on- year, of which the total retail sales of apparel, footwear, headwear and knitwear increased by 33.7% year-on- year, showing a recovery trend on the demand side of apparel retail.
INTERIM REPORT 2021
03
