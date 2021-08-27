Log in
    1234   KYG211411098

CHINA LILANG LIMITED

(1234)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Lilang : Financial Statements - – INTERIM REPORT 2021

08/27/2021 | 12:11am EDT
Stock Code: 1234

Report Interim 2021

CONTENTS

  1. Financial Highlights
  2. Management Discussion and Analysis
  1. Review Report of the Auditor
  1. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and
    • Other Comprehensive Income
  3. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
  1. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
  2. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
  3. Notes to the Unaudited Interim Financial Report
  1. Other Information

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Six months ended 30 June

2021

2020

Changes

(RMB million)

(RMB million)

(%)

Revenue

1,354.3

1,093.3

+23.9

Gross profit

670.8

431.0

+55.6

Profit from operations

307.8

306.7

+0.4

Profit for the period

271.5

268.9

+0.9

(RMB cents)

(RMB cents)

(%)

Earnings per share

- Basic

22.7

22.5

+0.9

- Diluted

22.6

22.5

+0.4

Interim dividend per share

HK13 cents

HK12 cents

+8.3

Special interim dividend per share

HK5 cents

HK5 cents

-

(%)

(%)

(% points)

Gross profit margin

49.5

39.4

+10.1

Operating profit margin

22.7

28.1

-5.4

Net profit margin

20.0

24.6

-4.6

Return on average shareholders' equity(1)

7.4

7.5

-0.1

Effective tax rate

17.0

17.6

-0.6

Advertising and promotional expenses and

  renovation subsidies (as percentage of revenue)

6.4

7.5

-1.1

Six months

Six months

ended

Year ended

ended

30 June 2021 31 December 2020

30 June 2020

Average inventory turnover days(2)

208

168

185

Average trade receivables turnover days(3)

69

101

135

Average trade payables turnover days(4)

93

115

114

Notes:

  1. Return on average shareholders' equity is equal to profit for the period divided by the average of the beginning and closing balance of total shareholders' equity.
  2. Average inventory turnover days is equal to the average of the beginning and closing inventory balance divided by cost of sales and multiplied by the number of days in the relevant period.
  3. Average trade receivables turnover days is equal to the average of the beginning and closing trade receivables balance divided by revenue (including value-added tax) and multiplied by the number of days in the relevant period.
  4. Average trade payables turnover days is equal to the average of the beginning and closing trade and bills payables balance divided by cost of sales and multiplied by the number of days in the relevant period.

02 China Lilang Limited

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

INDUSTRY REVIEW

In the first half of 2021, the novel coronavirus pandemic ("COVID-19" or the "Pandemic") overseas had not yet been brought under control, and the tensions between China and the United States continued, bringing uncertainties to the macro environment. However, China's domestic economy showed a t r e n d o f s t e a d y a n d p o s i t i v e development. According to the National Bureau of Statistics of China, the GDP of the first half of 2021 increased by 12 . 7% year - on - year. With the strengthening recovery momentum in the consumer market and the effective prevention and control of the Pandemic nationwide, the consumer demand of residents gradually increased. On the other hand, the central government has implemented a series of policies to promote domestic demand and consumption, and to further invigorate the retail market. In the first half of 2021, the total retail sales of consumer goods increased by 23.0% year-on- year, of which the total retail sales of apparel, footwear, headwear and knitwear increased by 33.7% year-on- year, showing a recovery trend on the demand side of apparel retail.

INTERIM REPORT 2021

03

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

China Lilang Limited published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 04:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
