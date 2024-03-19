Transformation and Expansion Go Hand in Hand, Achieving Dual Growth in Sales and Efficiency

转型与拓展并举 销售与效益双增

Revenue increased by 14.8% year-on-year to RMB3,543.8 mn and net profit rose by 18.4% year-on-year to RMB530.4 mn

集团收入同比增加14.8%至人民币3,543.8百万元，净利润同比上升18.4%至 530.4百万元

Smart casual collection's self-operated business achieved a significant growth of 35.2%, becoming the main driver of sales growth

轻商务自营业务实现了35.2%的大幅增长, 成为销售增长的主要动力

Continued to drive the new retail business, achieving a better than overall 17.6% growth in e-commerce for the year

继续推动新零售业务，实现了电商年内优于整体的17.6%增长

Optimized retail network with a net increase of 51 stores during the year, giving a total of 2,695 retail stores nationwide as at the end of December 2023

优化零售网络，年内净增加门店总数51家，于2023年12月底于全国共有2,695 家零售店

Adhering to the strategy of "Simplified Design Excellent Quality" while increasing the mark-up rate of individual products based on product design and market competitiveness

秉持「简约设计、卓越品质」的策略，同时按产品设计及市场竞争力提高个 别产品的加价率