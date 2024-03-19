Stock Code: 1234
全年业绩
议程
业绩亮点 财务表现回顾
业务及营运回顾
前景及策略 答问时间
业绩亮点
Transformation and Expansion Go Hand in Hand, Achieving Dual Growth in Sales and Efficiency
转型与拓展并举 销售与效益双增
Revenue increased by 14.8% year-on-year to RMB3,543.8 mn and net profit rose by 18.4% year-on-year to RMB530.4 mn
集团收入同比增加14.8%至人民币3,543.8百万元，净利润同比上升18.4%至 530.4百万元
Smart casual collection's self-operated business achieved a significant growth of 35.2%, becoming the main driver of sales growth
轻商务自营业务实现了35.2%的大幅增长, 成为销售增长的主要动力
Continued to drive the new retail business, achieving a better than overall 17.6% growth in e-commerce for the year
继续推动新零售业务，实现了电商年内优于整体的17.6%增长
Optimized retail network with a net increase of 51 stores during the year, giving a total of 2,695 retail stores nationwide as at the end of December 2023
优化零售网络，年内净增加门店总数51家，于2023年12月底于全国共有2,695 家零售店
Adhering to the strategy of "Simplified Design Excellent Quality" while increasing the mark-up rate of individual products based on product design and market competitiveness
秉持「简约设计、卓越品质」的策略，同时按产品设计及市场竞争力提高个 别产品的加价率
Maintaining Stable Dividend Payout
维持稳定派息
Dividends per share
每股派息
末期股息 Final Dividends
中期股息Interim Dividends
股息比率(%) Dividend Payout Ratio (%)
- Final dividend HK13 cents per share and special final dividend HK5 cents per share to be distributed
- Total dividends for 2023 amounted to HK36 cents per share
- Dividend payout ratio reached 74%
-
Total dividend declared since IPO: HK$7 Billion. Total dividend
per share since IPO: HK$5.80
- 派发末期股息每股13港仙及特别末期股息每股5港仙
77
57
31
26
81
•
2023年合共派息每股36港仙
72
74
74 •
股息比率达到74%
•
上市至今已累计派息70亿港元，每股派息已达到每股5.80港元
44
34
32
36
27
16
18
14
17
18
18
18
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
财务表现回顾
Revenue and Gross Margin
收入及毛利率
Revenue raised by 14.8% to RMB 3,543.8 mn, of which revenue for second half of the year raised by
21.6% yoy, mainly driven by the resumption of social activities and the normalization of store operations
Revenue of core collection increased by 10.7%:
Distributors' digestion of the inventory from 2022 suppressed the growth of new orders
No rebate offered to distributors in 2023
48.2%
Revenue of smart casual collection increased by 35.2%:
46.0%
More newly opened stores and higher proportion of sales of premier products
Increases in sales per store and average unit price
(RMB mn)
3,543.8
收入增长14.8%至人民币3,543.8百万元，其中下半年同比增长21.6%，主要得益于社会活动恢复和
3,086.2
门店正常运营
主系列收入增长10.7%:
14.8%
分销商消化2022库存令订单增长受压抑
2023年集团没有为分销商提供返利
轻商务系列收入增长35.2%:
新开店铺较多及高端系列销售占比提升
单店销售额和平均单价有所提升
GP margin up by 2.2 p.p. to 48.2% YoY
Benefitted from the improvement in inventory management capabilities, the reversal of inventory
provision in 2023 was RMB26.66 mn higher than that in 2022, and no sales rebates were offered to
distributors during the year
毛利率为48.2%，按年增长2.2个百分点
受惠库存管理能力的提升，2023年计提存货拨备回拨较2022年多人民币26.66百万元，而且年
内不用为分销商提供返利
FY 2022
FY 2023
Revenue收入 Gross Margin毛利率
SD & A Expenses
销售、分销及行政开支
Selling and Distribution Expenses
销售及分销开支
(RMB mn)
A
B
C
148.1
111.6
287.8
278.4
521.4
401.7
FY 2022
FY 2023
Selling and distribution expenses totalled 957.3 mn, an increase of 165.6 mn from 2022:
- Advertising and renovation expenses accounted for 14.7% to revenue, up by
- mn to 521.4 mn compared to 2022
- Expenses of smart causal collection stores and online stores increased by 9.4 mn to
- mn, representing 8.1% of revenue
- Other selling and distribution expenses increased by 36.5 mn to 148.1 mn, accounting for 4.2%
销售及分销开支总计957.3百万，较2022年增
加 165.6百万：
- 广告及装修费用占收入14.7%，较2022
年增加 119.7百万至521.4百万元
- 轻商务及电商营运费用占收入8.1%，增 加9.4百万元至 287.8百万元
- 其他销售及分销开支增加 36.5百万元至
148.1百万元，占总收入4.2%
Administrative Expenses
行政开支
(RMB mn)
5.8%
5.0%
178.9177.1
FY 2022
FY 2023
- Management of accounts receivable continued to improve, impairment charge of accounts receivable is RMB6.9mn less than that of 2022
- Strong growth in sales of Smart Casual Stores lead to written back of impairment charge of right-of-use assets of RMB2.5 mn in 2023
- 应收账款管理持续优化，应收账款拨备亏损 金额比2022年减少6.9百万元
- 軽商务门店销售强劲增长导致使用权资产拨 备2023年回拨2.5百万元
- Ratio of expense to revenue before provision of inventory buy-back
Profit & Margin 盈利及利润率
Gross Profit & Margin
Operating Profit & Margin
毛利及毛利率
经营利润及经营利润率
48.2%
(RMB mn)
(RMB mn)
17.2%
1,706.8
46.0%
16.8%
1,420.2
519.1
610.6
20.2%
17.6%
FY 2022
FY 2023
FY 2022
FY 2023
Net Profit & Margin
净利润及净利润率
(RMB mn)
15.0%
14.5%
448.1
530.4
18.4%
FY 2022
FY 2023
- The GP margin was about 48.2%, up by 2.2 p.p. YoY
- The write-back of inventory provision is RMB26.66 mn more than 2022
- 毛利率同比增加 2.2个百分点至约48.2%
-
存货拨备回拨较2022年增加人民币26.66百万
元
- Profit from operations increased by 17.6% to RMB610.6 mn
- Operating profit margin increased by 0.4 p.p to 17.2%
- 经营利润增加 17.6%至人民币610.6百万元
- 经营利润率上升0.4个百分点至17.2%
- Net profit for the year was RMB530.4 mn, up 18.4%, of which net profit for the second half of the year up by 36.1% yoy
- Net profit margin increased by 0.5 p.p. to 15.0%
-
净利润为人民币530.4百万元，增长
18.4%，其中下半年净利润同比增长36.1%
- 净利润率提升0.5个百分点至15.0%
Working Capital Cycle
营运资金周转天数
Average Trade
Receivables Turnover Days
平均应收贸易账款周转天数
(Day)
69
57
54
54
51
42
1H 2021 FY 2021 1H 2022 FY 2022 1H 2023 FY 2023
- Turnover days reduced as a result of more long outstanding receivables were collected
- Increase in sales proportion of the smart casual collection which are mainly retail sales during the year
- 周转天数减少乃由于收回了较长期未收回 应收款项增加
- 年内以零售为主的轻商务销售比例增加
Average Inventory
Turnover Days
平均存货周转天数
208
217
195
211
145
170
1H 2021 FY2021 1H 2022 FY2022 1H 2023 FY2023
- The decrease of average inventory turnover days is mainly due to more efficient inventory management which resulted in higher sell-through rate of inventory
- Total inventory balance decreased by RMB59.4 mn
-
As at 31 December 2023, total provision of RMB66.5 mn was made in accordance with the
Group's inventory provision policy
- 平均存货周转天数减少乃主要由于更有效的库存 管理导致库存售罄率较高
- 总存货结余减少人民币59.4百万元
- 于2023年12月31日已按照集团之存货拨备政策作 出拨备总额人民币66.5百万元
Average Trade
Payables Turnover Days
平均应付贸易账款周转天数
111
140
130
93
79
91
1H 2021 FY 2021 1H 2022 FY 2022 1H 2023 FY 2023
- The increase in trade payables turnover days is mainly because of the increase in usage of trade bills which will be settled in later stage
- Trade and bills payables balance increased by RMB150.1 mn during the year to RMB729.9 mn
- 应付贸易账款周转天数增加乃由于将于稍 后阶段偿还的贸易票据用量增加
- 年内应付贸易账款及应付票据结余增加人 民币150.1百万元至人民币729.9百万元
