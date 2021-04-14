Log in
China Lilang : OPERATIONAL UPDATE FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2021

04/14/2021 | 12:05am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1234)

OPERATIONAL UPDATE FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2021

This announcement is published on a voluntary basis by the board of directors (the "Board") of China Lilang Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries known as the "Group") to provide an operational update on the business of the Group.

Retail Sales Performance

Retail sales (in terms of retail value) of LILANZ products for the first quarter of 2021 increased by 30% to 35% compared to the same period in 2020.

The retail sales performance data do not constitute, represent or indicate directly the full picture of the Group's revenue or financial performance.

This announcement is based on the Board's preliminary review of the draft unaudited operational data of the Group and the information currently available to the Board, and it is not based on any figures or information which have been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditor. The information contained in this announcement may be subject to change and adjustment. Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's shares.

By order of the Board

China Lilang Limited

Wang Dong Xing

Chairman

Hong Kong, 14 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Mr. Wang Dong Xing, Mr. Wang Liang Xing, Mr. Wang Cong Xing, Mr. Cai Rong Hua, Mr. Hu Cheng Chu and Mr. Pan Rong Bin; and the independent non-executive directors are Dr. Lu Hong Te, Mr. Nie Xing and Mr. Lai Shixian.

Disclaimer

China Lilang Limited published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 04:04:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 356 M 513 M 513 M
Net income 2021 726 M 111 M 111 M
Net cash 2021 1 450 M 222 M 222 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,12x
Yield 2021 10,3%
Capitalization 5 141 M 786 M 786 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,10x
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 4 104
Free-Float 31,4%
Chart CHINA LILANG LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Lilang Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA LILANG LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 5,56 CNY
Last Close Price 4,29 CNY
Spread / Highest target 42,5%
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Liang Xing Wang Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yuk Lan Ko Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Dong Xing Wang Chairman
Hong Te Lue Independent Non-Executive Director
Xing Nie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA LILANG LIMITED-3.59%789
NINGBO SHANSHAN CO.,LTD.-28.23%3 270
OXFORD INDUSTRIES, INC.36.74%1 495
JIANGSU HONGDOU INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD-1.90%1 223
JOEONE CO., LTD.-6.49%951
BAOXINIAO HOLDING CO., LTD.4.50%653
