China Lilang : OPERATIONAL UPDATE FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2021

OPERATIONAL UPDATE FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2021

This announcement is published on a voluntary basis by the board of directors (the "Board") of China Lilang Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries known as the "Group") to provide an operational update on the business of the Group.

Retail Sales Performance

Retail sales (in terms of retail value) of LILANZ products for the first quarter of 2021 increased by 30% to 35% compared to the same period in 2020.

The retail sales performance data do not constitute, represent or indicate directly the full picture of the Group's revenue or financial performance.

This announcement is based on the Board's preliminary review of the draft unaudited operational data of the Group and the information currently available to the Board, and it is not based on any figures or information which have been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditor. The information contained in this announcement may be subject to change and adjustment. Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's shares.

