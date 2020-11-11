Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China LNG Group Limited    931   KYG2117J1316

CHINA LNG GROUP LIMITED

(931)
  Report
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sour China-Australia ties hit talks over LNG deal, says Woodside

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/11/2020 | 11:34pm EST
The logo for Woodside Petroleum, Australia's top independent oil and gas company, adorns a promotional poster on display at a briefing for investors in Sydney

MELBOURNE/SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's Woodside Petroleum shelved talks to sell stakes in a gas field and liquefied natural gas (LNG) project to Chinese firms because of the diplomatic row between Australia and China, the company's chief executive said on Thursday.

Chief Executive Peter Coleman said the talks were stopped a few months ago but he hoped to revive them when the diplomatic spat subsides.

Diplomatic relations with China, Australia's biggest trading partner, have soured after Canberra called for an international inquiry into the source of the coronavirus.

"They advised us a couple of months ago that they were just not able to proceed at this point due to the relations between China and Australia," Coleman told Reuters in an interview.

Woodside had been in talks with China's national oil firms, including PetroChina Co, and second-tier firms to sell a modest stake in the linked Scarborough gas field and Pluto LNG Train 2 project, which would have included gas sales.

Coleman said the frayed ties have not affected Woodside's existing partnerships with Chinese companies in its major projects. Australia is by far the biggest LNG supplier to China, making up about 40% of China's imports in September.

Australian agriculture officials last week warned 400 exporters there had been recent customs delays in China and commercial losses, including live lobsters that died waiting for customs clearance in Shanghai.

Chinese officials have denied any coordinated action is being taken against Australian products.

Australia on Thursday said China had stopped the import of all timber from the state of Victoria after customs officials said they had discovered pests.

Australia's Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said the General Administration of Customs in China had informed the agriculture department that "all export of logs from the state of Victoria are suspended as of 11 November".

The suspension notice was posted on the website of China's General Administration of Customs on Wednesday. It also said that Beijing had urged local customs in the southern region to further strengthen inspections on all Australian timber.

Local customs must return or destroy timber shipments found with quarantine pests and not dealt with effectively, it said.

The ban comes a week after China halted timber imports from northeast Queensland state, and Chinese importers told media they had been called to a meeting and informally told by officials that Australian products would face increased customs inspections after Nov. 6.

Australia's timber industry union, the CFMEU manufacturing, said tens of thousands of jobs were on the line because Australia exports around $600 million of roundwood (logs) to China each year, about 60% of all log exports.

(Additional reporting by Hallie Gu in BEIJING; Editing by Michael Perry)

By Sonali Paul and Kirsty Needham

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA LNG GROUP LIMITED 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.46% 43.91 Delayed Quote.-38.18%
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED 2.02% 2.53 End-of-day quote.-35.29%
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD 6.31% 20.9 End-of-day quote.-39.21%
WTI 0.28% 41.585 Delayed Quote.-38.44%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CHINA LNG GROUP LIMITED
11/11Sour China-Australia ties hit talks over LNG deal, says Woodside
RE
07/24CHINA LNG : (1) proposed grant of general mandates to issue new shares and repur..
PU
07/24FORM OF PROXY FOR USE BY SHAREHOLDER : 00 p.m.
PU
03/09CHINA LNG : Supplemental announcement
PU
03/06CHINA LNG : (1) resignation of executive director and (2) change of company secr..
PU
03/05CHINA LNG : Supplemental announcement
PU
2019CHINA LNG : Supplemental announcement
PU
2019CHINA LNG : Discloseable transaction in relation to the disposal and operating l..
PU
2019Yamal LNG tanker JV no longer under sanctions after ownership change
RE
2019CHINA LNG : Clarification announcement
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 857 M 240 M 240 M
Net income 2020 -252 M -32,5 M -32,5 M
Net Debt 2020 490 M 63,2 M 63,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,04x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 386 M 437 M 437 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,52x
EV / Sales 2020 1,08x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Che Kin Kan Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Secretary
Siu Yui Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Kai Yien Li Executive Director
Simon Murray Non-Executive Director
Lee George Lam Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA LNG GROUP LIMITED0.00%429
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD36.73%178 153
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-47.72%155 853
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-21.75%70 036
BP PLC-48.46%64 367
NESTE OYJ65.05%48 269
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group