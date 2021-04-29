China Logistics Property : PROPOSED GRANTING OF GENERAL MANDATES TO REPURCHASE SHARES AND TO ISSUE NEW SHARES AND PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF THE RETIRING DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED CHANGE OF AUDITORS AND NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 04/29/2021 | 05:47am EDT Send by mail :

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult a stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, a bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser. If you have sold or transferred all your shares in China Logistics Property Holdings Co., Ltd, you should at once hand this circular, together with the enclosed form of proxy, to the purchaser or the transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular. China Logistics Property Holdings Co., Ltd (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1589) PROPOSED GRANTING OF GENERAL MANDATES TO REPURCHASE SHARES AND TO ISSUE NEW SHARES AND PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF THE RETIRING DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED CHANGE OF AUDITORS AND NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING A notice convening an annual general meeting of China Logistics Property Holdings Co., Ltd to be held at Meeting Room, 8/F, Block A, No. 1899 Shenkun Road, Minhang District, Shanghai, China on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 at 2:00 p.m. is set out on pages 19 to 22 of this circular. A form of proxy for use at the annual general meeting is also enclosed with this circular. Such form of proxy is also published on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.cnlpholdings.com) respectively. Whether or not you are able to attend the annual general meeting, please complete and sign the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding of the annual general meeting (i.e. not later than 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, 27 June 2021 (Hong Kong time)) or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude shareholders from attending and voting in person at the annual general meeting or any adjournment thereon if they so wish. 30 April 2021 CONTENTS Page Definitions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 Letter from the Board 1. Introduction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3 2. Proposed Granting of the Repurchase and Issuance Mandates . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 3. Proposed Re-election of the Retiring Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 4. Proposed Change of Auditors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5 5. Annual General Meeting and Proxy Arrangement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6 6. Recommendation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6 7. General Information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6 Appendix I - Explanatory Statement on the Repurchase Mandate . . . . . . . . . . . 7 Appendix II - Details of the Retiring Directors Proposed to be Re-elected at the Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10 Notice of the Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 19 - i - DEFINITIONS In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings: "Annual General an annual general meeting of the Company to be held at Meeting Room, 8/F, Meeting" Block A, No. 1899 Shenkun Road, Minhang District, Shanghai, China on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 at 2:00 p.m., to consider and, if appropriate, to approve the resolutions contained in the notice of the meeting which is set out on pages 19 to 22 of this circular, or any adjournment thereof; "Articles of Association" the articles of association of the Company currently in force; "Board" the board of Directors; "Company" China Logistics Property Holdings Co., Ltd, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, the issued shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange; "Director(s)" the director(s) of the Company; "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries from time to time; "HK$" Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong; "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China; "Issuance Mandate" as defined in paragraph 2(b) of the Letter from the Board; "Latest Practicable Date" 28 April 2021, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information in this circular; "Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange; "Repurchase Mandate" as defined in paragraph 2(a) of the Letter from the Board; "RMB" Renminbi, the lawful currency of the People's Republic of China; "SFO" Securities and Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong; "Share(s)" ordinary share(s) of US$0.0000625 each in the capital of the Company or if there has been a subsequent subdivision, consolidation, reclassification or reconstruction of the share capital of the Company, share(s) forming part of the ordinary equity share capital of the Company; "Shareholder(s)" holder(s) of Share(s); - 1 - DEFINITIONS "Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited; "Takeovers Code" the Code on Takeovers and Mergers approved by the Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong; and "%" per cent. - 2 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD China Logistics Property Holdings Co., Ltd (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1589) Executive Directors: Registered Office: Mr. Li Shifa (Chairman) 4th Floor, Harbour Place Mr. Wu Guolin 103 South Church Street Ms. Li Huifang P.O. Box 10240 Mr. Cheuk Shun Wah Grand Cayman KY1-1002 Ms. Shi Lianghua Cayman Islands Mr. Xie Xiangdong Mr. Wu Guozhou Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong: Non-Executive Directors: Unit 3213, Cosco Tower Ms. Li Qing 183 Queen's Road Central Mr. Fu Bing Sheung Wan Hong Kong Independent Non-Executive Directors: Mr. Guo Jingbin 30 April 2021 Mr. Fung Ching Simon Mr. Wang Tianye Mr. Leung Chi Ching Frederick Mr. Chen Yaomin To the Shareholders Dear Sir/Madam, PROPOSED GRANTING OF GENERAL MANDATES TO REPURCHASE SHARES AND TO ISSUE NEW SHARES AND PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF THE RETIRING DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED CHANGE OF AUDITORS AND NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 1. INTRODUCTION The purpose of this circular is to give Shareholders notice of the Annual General Meeting and to provide Shareholders with information in respect of the resolutions to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting for (i) the granting of the Repurchase Mandate to the Directors; (ii) the granting of the Issuance - 3 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Mandate to the Directors; (iii) the extension of the Issuance Mandate by adding the number of Shares repurchased by the Company under the Repurchase Mandate; (iv) the re-election of the retiring Directors; and (v) the proposed change of auditors. 2. PROPOSED GRANTING OF THE REPURCHASE AND ISSUANCE MANDATES At the annual general meeting of the Company held on 29 June 2020, general mandates were granted to the Directors to exercise the powers of the Company to repurchase Shares and to issue unissued Shares. Such mandates, to the extent not utilized by the Directors by the Annual General Meeting, will lapse at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting. Ordinary resolutions will be proposed at the Annual General Meeting to approve the granting of new unconditional general mandates to the Directors: to purchase Shares, on the Stock Exchange or on any other stock exchange on which the Shares may be listed and which is recognized by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong and the Stock Exchange, of not exceeding 10% of the total number of issued Shares as at the date of passing of such resolution (i.e. a total of 325,428,305 Shares on the basis that the existing issued share capital of the Company of 3,254,283,058 Shares remains unchanged as at the date of the Annual General Meeting) (the " Repurchase Mandate "); to allot, issue or deal with new Shares of not exceeding 20% of the total number of issued Shares as at the date of passing of such resolution (i.e. a total of 650,856,611 Shares on the basis that the existing issued share capital of the Company of 3,254,283,058 Shares remains unchanged as at the date of the Annual General Meeting) (the " Issuance Mandate "); and to extend the Issuance Mandate by adding the number of Shares repurchased by the Company pursuant to and in accordance with the Repurchase Mandate (if granted). The Repurchase Mandate and the Issuance Mandate (if granted) will continue in force during the period from the date of the passing of the respective resolutions for the approval of the Repurchase Mandate and the Issuance Mandate until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company held after the Annual General Meeting or any earlier date as referred to in the proposed ordinary resolutions contained in items 10 and 11 of the notice of the Annual General Meeting as set out on pages 19 to 22 of this circular. In accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rules, the Company is required to send to the Shareholders an explanatory statement containing all the information reasonably necessary to enable them to make an informed decision on whether to vote for or against the granting of the Repurchase Mandate. The explanatory statement as required by the Listing Rules in connection with the Repurchase Mandate is set out in Appendix I to this circular. 3. PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF THE RETIRING DIRECTORS According to Article 108 of the Articles of Association, Mr. Cheuk Shun Wah, Ms. Shi Lianghua, Mr. Fu Bing, Mr. Guo Jingbin and Mr. Wang Tianye shall retire from office by rotation at the Annual General Meeting. According to Article 112 of the Articles of Association, Mr. Wu Guozhou, who was appointed by the Board as an executive Director on 16 November 2020, shall hold office until the next Annual General Meeting. All of the above retiring Directors, being eligible, will offer themselves for re-election at the Annual General Meeting. - 4 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD The nomination committee of the Company (the "Nomination Committee") has reviewed the structure and composition of the Board, the confirmations and disclosures given by the Directors, the qualifications, skills and experience, time commitment and contribution of the retiring Directors with reference to the nomination principles and criteria set out in the Company's Board Diversity Policy and Director Nomination Policy and the Company's corporate strategy and the independence of the independent non-executive Directors. Mr. Guo Jingbin and Mr. Wang Tianye, the retiring independent non-executive Directors, have also confirmed their independence with reference to the factors set out in Rule 3.13 of the Listing Rules. Mr. Guo and Mr. Wang continue to demonstrate the ability to provide an independent, balanced and objective view to the Company's matters. The Nomination Committee and the Board thus considered that the retiring independent non-executive Directors are independent in accordance with the independence guidelines set out in the Listing Rules. Besides, the Nomination Committee and the Board believed that the experience in construction industry and business administration of Mr. Guo Jingbin and the experience in finance, investment and business administration of Mr. Wang Tianye will continue to make contribution to the Board and are satisfied with the retiring Directors' contribution to the Company, which will continue to bring valuable business experience, knowledge and professionalism to the Board for its efficient and effective functioning and diversity. The Nomination Committee and the Board therefore recommended the re-election of all the retiring Directors, including the aforesaid independent non-executive Directors, who are due to retire at the Annual General Meeting. Pursuant to Rule 13.74 of the Listing Rules, a listed issuer shall disclose the details required under Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules of any director(s) proposed to be re-elected or proposed new director in the notice or accompanying circular to its shareholders of the relevant general meeting, if such re-election or appointment is subject to shareholders' approval at that relevant general meeting. The requisite details of the above Directors proposed to be re-elected at the Annual General Meeting are set out in Appendix II to this circular. 4. PROPOSED CHANGE OF AUDITORS Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 28 April 2021. At the annual general meeting of the Company held on 29 June 2020, PricewaterhouseCoopers ("PwC") was re-appointed as the auditor of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020. PwC shall retire as the auditor of the Company at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting. As PwC has been the auditor of the Company since 2015, the Board has resolved that for the purpose of maintaining independence and objectivity of the auditor and upholding good corporate governance, it is an appropriate time to change the auditor of the Company after the retirement of PwC at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting. On the recommendation of the audit committee of the Company, the Board has resolved to propose to appoint KPMG as the new auditor of the Company for the year ending 31 December 2021. An ordinary resolution will be proposed at the Annual General Meeting to approve the appointment of KPMG as new auditor of the Company and to authorize the Board to fix the auditors' remuneration. - 5 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD 5. ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND PROXY ARRANGEMENT The notice of the Annual General Meeting is set out on pages 19 to 22 of this circular. At the Annual General Meeting, resolutions will be proposed to approve, inter alia, the granting of the Repurchase Mandate and the Issuance Mandate, the extension of the Issuance Mandate by adding the number of Shares repurchased by the Company under the Repurchase Mandate, the re-election of the retiring Directors and the proposed change of auditors. Pursuant to the Listing Rules, any vote of shareholders at a general meeting must be taken by poll except for those resolutions relating purely to procedural or administrative matter which may be voted on by a show of hands. Accordingly, all the proposed resolutions will be put to vote by way of poll at the Annual General Meeting. An announcement on the results of the poll will be made by the Company after the Annual General Meeting in the manner prescribed under Rule 13.39(5) of the Listing Rules. A form of proxy for use at the Annual General Meeting is enclosed with this circular and such form of proxy is also published on the websites of the Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.cnlpholdings.com). Whether or not you are able to attend the Annual General Meeting, please complete and sign the form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of that power of attorney or authority, to the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding of the Annual General Meeting (i.e. not later than 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, 27 June 2021 (Hong Kong time)) or any adjournment thereof. Completion and delivery of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the Annual General Meeting or any adjournment thereon if you so wish and in such event, your proxy form shall be deemed to be revoked. 6. RECOMMENDATION The Directors consider that the granting of the Repurchase Mandate, the granting and extension of the Issuance Mandate, the re-election of the retiring Directors and the proposed change of auditors, are in the interests of the Company, the Group and the Shareholders as a whole. Accordingly, the Directors recommend the Shareholders to vote in favour of the relevant resolutions to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting. 7. GENERAL INFORMATION Your attention is drawn to the additional information set out in Appendix I (Explanatory Statement on the Repurchase Mandate) and Appendix II (Details of the Retiring Directors Proposed to be Re-elected at the Annual General Meeting) to this circular. Yours faithfully, By Order of the Board China Logistics Property Holdings Co., Ltd Li Shifa Chairman - 6 - APPENDIX I EXPLANATORY STATEMENT ON THE REPURCHASE MANDATE The following is an explanatory statement required by the Listing Rules to be sent to the Shareholders to enable them to make an informed decision on whether to vote for or against the ordinary resolution to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting in relation to the granting of the Repurchase Mandate. 1. REASONS FOR REPURCHASE OF SHARES The Directors believe that the granting of the Repurchase Mandate is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. Repurchases of Shares may, depending on market conditions and funding arrangements at the time, result in an enhancement of the net asset value per Share and/or earnings per Share. The Directors are seeking the granting of the Repurchase Mandate to give the Company the flexibility to do so if and when appropriate. The number of Shares to be repurchased on any occasion and the price and other terms upon which the same are repurchased will be decided by the Directors at the relevant time, having regard to the circumstances then pertaining. 2. SHARE CAPITAL As at the Latest Practicable Date, the issued share capital of the Company comprised 3,254,283,058 Shares. Subject to the passing of the ordinary resolution set out in item 10 of the notice of the Annual General Meeting in respect of the granting of the Repurchase Mandate and on the basis that the issued share capital of the Company remains unchanged as at the date of the Annual General Meeting, i.e. 3,254,283,058 Shares, the Directors would be authorized under the Repurchase Mandate to repurchase, during the period in which the Repurchase Mandate remains in force, a total number of 325,428,305 Shares, representing 10% of the total number of issued Shares as at the date of the Annual General Meeting. 3. FUNDING OF REPURCHASES Repurchases of Shares will be funded from the Company's internal resources, which shall be funds legally available for such purposes in accordance with the Company's Memorandum and Articles of Association, the laws of the Cayman Islands and/or any other applicable laws, as the case may be. 4. IMPACT OF REPURCHASES There might be a material adverse impact on the working capital or gearing position of the Company (as compared with the position disclosed in the audited accounts contained in the annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020) in the event that the Repurchase Mandate was to be carried out in full at any time during the proposed repurchase period. However, the Directors do not intend to exercise the Repurchase Mandate to such an extent as would, in the circumstances, have a material adverse effect on the working capital requirements of the Company or the gearing levels which in the opinion of the Directors are from time to time befitting the Company. - 7 - APPENDIX I EXPLANATORY STATEMENT ON THE REPURCHASE MANDATE 5. TAKEOVERS CODE If, on the exercise of the power to repurchase Shares pursuant to the Repurchase Mandate, a Shareholder's proportionate interest in the voting rights of the Company increases, such increase will be treated as an acquisition for the purposes of the Takeovers Code. As a result, a Shareholder, or group of Shareholders acting in concert (within the meaning of the Takeovers Code), could obtain or consolidate control of the Company and become obliged to make a mandatory offer in accordance with Rule 26 of the Takeovers Code for all the Shares not already owned by such Shareholder or group of Shareholders. As at the Latest Practicable Date, to the best of the knowledge and belief of the Directors, RRJ Capital Master Fund II, L.P. through its controlled corporations was deemed to be interested in 944,573,498 Shares representing approximately 29.03% of the total issued share capital of the Company. On the basis that (i) the issued share capital of the Company (being 3,254,283,058 Shares) remains unchanged as at the date of the Annual General Meeting; and (ii) the shareholding interests held by RRJ Capital Master Fund II, L.P. remains unchanged immediately after the full exercise of the Repurchase Mandate, in the event that the Directors exercise in full the power to repurchase Shares under the Repurchase Mandate, the shareholding interests of RRJ Capital Master Fund II, L.P. would be increased to approximately 32.25% of the total issued share capital of the Company. The Directors consider that such an increase in shareholdings would give rise to an obligation for RRJ Capital Master Fund II, L.P. to make a mandatory offer under the Takeovers Code. The Company does not have any intention to exercise the Repurchase Mandate to such an extent as would give rise to such an obligation. Save as disclosed above, the Directors are not aware of any Shareholder or group of Shareholders acting in concert, who may become obliged to make a mandatory offer in accordance with Rule 26 of the Takeovers Code as a consequence of any purchases to the Repurchase Mandate. In addition, the Company has no intention to exercise the Repurchase Mandate to the effect that it will result in the public float to fall below 25% or such other minimum percentage prescribed by the Listing Rules from time to time. 6. GENERAL None of the Directors or, to the best of their knowledge having made all reasonable enquiries, any of their respective close associates (as defined in the Listing Rules), have any present intention to sell any Shares to the Company in the event that the granting of the Repurchase Mandate is approved by the Shareholders. The Company has not been notified by any core connected persons (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company that they have a present intention to sell any Shares to the Company, or that they have undertaken not to sell any Shares held by them to the Company in the event that the granting of the Repurchase Mandate is approved by the Shareholders. The Directors have undertaken to the Stock Exchange to exercise the power of the Company to make any repurchases of Shares pursuant to the Repurchase Mandate in accordance with the Listing Rules and the applicable laws of the Cayman Islands. - 8 - APPENDIX I EXPLANATORY STATEMENT ON THE REPURCHASE MANDATE 7. MARKET PRICES OF SHARES The highest and lowest prices per Share at which the Shares have traded on the Stock Exchange in each of the previous twelve months were as follows: Month Highest Lowest HK$ HK$ 2020 April 2.98 2.67 May 3.00 2.80 June 3.50 2.91 July 3.80 3.30 August 3.75 3.45 September 3.84 3.24 October 4.25 3.37 November 4.09 3.64 December 4.68 3.76 2021 January 4.98 4.26 February 4.86 4.30 March 4.77 4.32 April (up to and including the Latest Practicable Date) 4.59 4.19 8. REPURCHASES OF SHARES MADE BY THE COMPANY No repurchase of Shares has been made by the Company or by its subsidiaries during the previous 6 months immediately preceding the Latest Practicable Date (whether on the Stock Exchange or otherwise). - 9 - APPENDIX II DETAILS OF THE RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE RE-ELECTED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Pursuant to the Listing Rules, the details of the Directors, who will retire and offer themselves for re-election at the Annual General Meeting according to the Articles of Association, are provided below. (1) Mr. Cheuk Shun Wah, aged 55 Position & experience Mr. Cheuk Shun Wah（卓順華）was appointed as an executive Director and the chief financial officer of the Company on 17 August 2017 and 26 March 2018, respectively. Mr. Cheuk joined the Group in October 2016 as a senior vice-president of the Company. Mr. Cheuk is responsible for overseeing the Company's capital markets and investor relationships functions, as well as its financial management and control. He is a finance and accounting veteran with near 30 years of experience in Europe and Asia. Prior to joining the Group, he was the chief financial officer of Trendy International Group Ltd, an international fashion conglomerate, from 2012 to 2016, where he was responsible for overseeing and supervising the overall finance and related operations of the company. Mr. Cheuk has held senior finance positions at multinational companies. He was head of group strategic development at Dickson Concepts (International) Limited, a company engaging in the retail and wholesale distribution and licensing of luxury products, and listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 0113), from 2011 to 2012, where he was responsible for formulating and driving business development strategies. From 2007 to 2011, he was the senior vice president (group finance) of Esprit Holdings Limited (a company engaged in the retail and distribution and licensing of lifestyle products and listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 0330)), where he was responsible for overseeing and managing the finance and accounting matters at the group level and led a team which included finance, information technology, legal and tax functions in the integration of business from the PRC. From 2004 to 2007, he was the chief financial officer and senior vice president of Shanghai Lotus Supermarket Chain Store Co., Ltd (a subsidiary of the Charoen Pokphand Group and a foreign supermarket chain operating in the PRC), where he was responsible for overseeing and managing the finance and accounting matters of the company. From 2003 to 2004, he was the director of finance (Asia) at Esprit Regional Service Limited, a subsidiary of Esprit Holdings Limited, where he was in charge of the finance and accounting matters of the regional businesses in Asia. From 1993 to 2003, Mr. Cheuk has also held various positions at A.S. Watson Group (a subsidiary of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited and an international health and beauty retailer), including finance director, global finance director and regional financial controller, where he was responsible for, amongst others, overseeing and directing financial activities of the company and leading teams at a number of divisions. Mr. Cheuk was an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants from April 1993 and has been a fellow member since February 2004. He has also been a fellow of The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants since October 1997. He obtained a professional diploma in accountancy from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 1989 and he holds a Master of Business Administration degree conferred by the University of South Australia in May 1998. Mr. Cheuk has not held other directorships in the last three years in public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas. Length of service Pursuant to the director's service contract entered into between the Company and Mr. Cheuk, his term of office is three years. He is also subject to the retirement by rotation and re-election provisions as set out in the Articles of Association. - 10 - APPENDIX II DETAILS OF THE RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE RE-ELECTED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Interests in shares As far as the Directors are aware, as at the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. Cheuk was not interested or deemed to be interested in any shares or underlying shares of the Company or its associated corporations pursuant to Part XV of the SFO. Relationships As far as the Directors are aware, Mr. Cheuk does not have any relationships with other Directors, senior management, substantial Shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules), or controlling Shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company. Director's emoluments Pursuant to the aforementioned service contract, Mr. Cheuk's emoluments are set out below: He is entitled to receive a remuneration (inclusive of the director's fee, salary and annual bonus) totalling HKD4,405,590 per annum payable in 12 equal monthly installments. He may also be entitled to a discretionary management bonus in such amount and payable at such time as shall be determined by the Board based on the Group's overall earnings, his performance of duties and period of service. The above emoluments of Mr. Cheuk are determined by the Board with reference to his qualification, experience, time commitment and responsibilities in the Company as well as the remuneration policy of the Company. Other information and matters that need to be disclosed or brought to the attention of the Shareholders As far as the Directors are aware, there is no information of Mr. Cheuk to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements under paragraphs 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules; and there are no other matters concerning Mr. Cheuk that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders. (2) Ms. Shi Lianghua, aged 50 Position & experience Ms. Shi Lianghua（石亮華）was appointed as an executive Director on 17 August 2017. Ms. Shi joined the Group in September 2011 as senior vice-president of Shanghai Yupei (Group) Company Limited（上海宇培（集團）有限公司）("Shanghai Yupei"). She was appointed as senior vice-president of the Company in November 2013. Ms. Shi is responsible for managing project financing, contracting, planning and design, cost control and related matters of the Group. Ms. Shi was certified as an engineer by the assessment committee of The Second Navigational Engineering Bureau of CHEC（中港第二航務工程局）, the PRC, in August 1998; and was certified to have attained the intermediate qualification level in construction economics by the Ministry of Personnel of the People's Republic of China（中華人民共和國人事部）in November 1998. She was also certified as National First-Class Registered Architect by the Ministry of Construction of the People's Republic of China（中華人民共和國建設部）in November 2006. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. Shi served various positions including engineer, cost engineer as well as project director at The - 11 - APPENDIX II DETAILS OF THE RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE RE-ELECTED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Second Navigational Engineering Bureau of CHEC, a member of a state-owned construction group, from August 1991 to September 2000, during which she was responsible for project cost and project management. She joined Shanghai ABC Steel Structure Co., Ltd.（上海美建鋼結構有限公司）, a foreign manufacturer of steel structures, as department manager in November 2000 and became executive controller in 2005, during which she was responsible for contract executions and managing business operations, until April 2007. She then assumed the position of chief officer at the engineering and construction center of Shanghai Gaorong Group（上海高榕集團）from May 2007 to August 2011, during which she had overall responsibility for managing and initiating group investment in real estate projects and group infrastructure projects. Ms. Shi obtained a diploma in harbor engineering from Nanjing Harbor Engineering College（南京航務工程專科學校）, the PRC, in July 1991; a bachelor's degree in engineering management from Huazhong University of Science and Technology （華中科技大學）, the PRC, in July 2000; and a master's degree in business administration from Donghua University（東華大學）, the PRC, in December 2008. Ms. Shi has not held other directorships in the last three years in public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas. Length of service Pursuant to the director's service contract entered into between the Company and Ms. Shi, her term of office is three years. She is also subject to the retirement by rotation and re-election provisions as set out in the Articles of Association. Interests in shares As far as the Directors are aware, as at the Latest Practicable Date, Ms. Shi was not interested or deemed to be interested in any shares or underlying shares of the Company or its associated corporations pursuant to Part XV of the SFO. Relationships As far as the Directors are aware, Ms. Shi does not have any relationships with other Directors, senior management, substantial Shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules), or controlling Shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company. Director's emoluments Pursuant to the aforementioned service contract, Ms. Shi's emoluments are set out below: She is entitled to receive a remuneration (inclusive of the director's fee, salary and annual bonus) totalling RMB809,800 per annum payable in 12 equal monthly installments. She may also be entitled to a discretionary management bonus in such amount and payable at such time as shall be determined by the Board based on the Group's overall earnings, her performance of duties and period of service. The above emoluments of Ms. Shi are determined by the Board with reference to her qualification, experience, time commitment and responsibilities in the Company as well as the remuneration policy of the Company. - 12 - APPENDIX II DETAILS OF THE RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE RE-ELECTED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Other information and matters that need to be disclosed or brought to the attention of the Shareholders As far as the Directors are aware, there is no information of Ms. Shi to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements under paragraphs 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules; and there are no other matters concerning Ms. Shi that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders. (3) Mr. Wu Guozhou, aged 44 Position & experience Mr. Wu Guozhou（吳國州）was appointed as an executive Director on 16 November 2020. He was also appointed as a vice president of Shanghai Yupei, the Group's principal operating subsidiary in the PRC, in February 2020 and responsible for managing project engineering of the Group. Mr. Wu worked as a technician of Shanghai Shisanye Seven Company（上海十三冶七公司）from August 1998 to August 1999, and subsequently served as the technical director from August 1999 to February 2001 and the director of material management department from February 2001 to February 2002. Mr. Wu worked as the project chief engineer and director of engineering management department of Shanghai Shisanye Steel Structure Branch（上海十三冶鋼結構分公司）from February 2002 to May 2005, and subsequently served as the deputy chief engineer, project manager and deputy executive project manager from May 2005 to March 2010. Mr. Wu worked as the chief engineer, project management department manager and project manager of MCC TianGong Shanghai Shisanye Jiangxi Branch（中冶天工上海十三冶江西分公司）from March 2010 to May 2014. Mr. Wu worked as a chief engineer of Shanghai Yupei Industry (Group) Co., Ltd. (上海宇培實業（集團）有限公司) in charge of its technology and construction management from May 2014 to January 2020. Mr. Wu was certified as a national registered first-level constructor in construction engineering in 2010 and then a national registered first-level constructor in municipal engineering in 2013. In addition, Mr. Wu was awarded as a senior engineer in 2013. Mr. Wu has not held other directorships in the last three years in public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas. Length of service Pursuant to the director's service contract entered into between the Company and Mr. Wu, his term of office is three years. He is also subject to the retirement by rotation and re-election provisions as set out in the Articles of Association. Interests in shares As far as the Directors are aware, as at the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. Wu was not interested or deemed to be interested in any shares or underlying shares of the Company or its associated corporations pursuant to Part XV of the SFO. Relationships As far as the Directors are aware, Mr. Wu does not have any relationships with other Directors, senior management, substantial Shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules), or controlling Shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company. - 13 - APPENDIX II DETAILS OF THE RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE RE-ELECTED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Director's emoluments Pursuant to the aforementioned service contract, Mr. Wu's emoluments are set out below: He is entitled to receive a remuneration (inclusive of the director's fee, salary and annual bonus) totalling RMB504,800 per annum payable in 12 equal monthly installments. He may also be entitled to a discretionary management bonus in such amount and payable at such time as shall be determined by the Board based on the Group's overall earnings, his performance of duties and period of service. The above emoluments of Mr. Wu are determined by the Board with reference to his qualification, experience, time commitment and responsibilities in the Company as well as the remuneration policy of the Company. Other information and matters that need to be disclosed or brought to the attention of the Shareholders As far as the Directors are aware, there is no information of Mr. Wu to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements under paragraphs 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules; and there are no other matters concerning Mr. Wu that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders. (4) Mr. Fu Bing, aged 44 Position & experience Mr. Fu Bing（傅兵）was appointed as a non-executive Director on 11 May 2018, and has extensive experience in logistics and supply chain management. Mr. Fu is currently vice-president of JD.com, Inc., a leading technology-drivene-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in China listed on the NASDAQ (stock code: JD) and the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 9618) and head of logistics strategy and innovative business department of JD Logistics Group, the logistics arm of JD.com, Inc.. Prior to his current positions, Mr. Fu served as a director of operations at the Sinotrans Logistics Development Co., Ltd.（中外運物流發展有限公司）from March 2005 to May 2011; and a consulting director for supply chain management at Accenture PLC（埃森哲）, a management consulting company, from May 2011 to March 2014. In addition, Mr. Fu has also been serving as vice-chairman of the China Transportation Association Intelligent Logistics Special Committee （中國交通運輸協會智能物流專委會） and China E-Commerce Logistics Industrial Alliance（中國電商物流產業聯盟）since September 2017 and December 2017, respectively; and a committee member of the Supply Chain Special Committee of the China Chain Store & Franchise Association（中國連鎖經營協會供應鏈專委會）since July 2016. Furthermore, Mr. Fu founded the online logistics technology forum, namely the "Logclub", in 2005. Mr. Fu obtained a bachelor's degree in industrial automation from the College of Information Engineering at the University of Science and Technology Beijing（北京科技大學）in the PRC in July 2000. Mr. Fu has not held other directorships in the last three years in public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas. - 14 - APPENDIX II DETAILS OF THE RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE RE-ELECTED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Length of service Pursuant to the letter of appointment issued by the Company to Mr. Fu, his term of office is three years. He is also subject to the retirement by rotation and re-election provisions as set out in the Articles of Association. Interests in shares As far as the Directors are aware, as at the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. Fu was not interested or deemed to be interested in any shares or underlying shares of the Company or its associated corporations pursuant to Part XV of the SFO. Relationships As far as the Directors are aware, Mr. Fu does not have any relationships with other Directors, senior management, substantial Shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules), or controlling Shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company. Director's emoluments Pursuant to the aforementioned letter of appointment, Mr. Fu is not entitled to receive any remuneration from the Company as a non-executive Director. Other information and matters that need to be disclosed or brought to the attention of the Shareholders As far as the Directors are aware, there is no information of Mr. Fu to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements under paragraphs 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules; and there are no other matters concerning Mr. Fu that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders. (5) Mr. Guo Jingbin, aged 63 Position & experience Mr. Guo Jingbin（郭景彬）was appointed as an independent non-executive Director on 14 June 2016. He is also the chairman of the remuneration committee of the Company (the "Remuneration Committee") and a member of each of the audit committee of the Company and the Nomination Committee. Mr. Guo is responsible for supervising and providing independent judgment to the Board. Mr. Guo has over 37 years of experience in the construction industry, specializing in corporate strategic planning, marketing and general and administration management. He has extensive experience in capital markets. Mr. Guo has been an independent non-executive director of China Tian Yuan Healthcare Group Limited（中國天元醫療集團有限公司）, a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 557) and engaged in investment holding and the provision of consultancy services, since August 2016; an executive director and chairman of China Conch Venture Holdings Limited（中國海螺創業控股有限公司）, a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 586) ("Conch Venture"), an investment holding company with subsidiaries principally engaged in providing energy preservation and environmental protection solutions, where he is responsible for its overall strategic development, since July 2014. He was a non-executive director of Conch Venture from June 2013 to June 2014. Mr. Guo held various senior - 15 - APPENDIX II DETAILS OF THE RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE RE-ELECTED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING managerial positions including the secretary to the board and deputy general manager of Anhui Conch Cement Co., Ltd.（安徽海螺水泥股份有限公司）, a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600585) and the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 914) ("Conch Cement"), and he was an executive director of Conch Cement from October 1997 to June 2014 and a non-executive director from June 2014 to June 2016. Mr. Guo has been a director of Anhui Conch Holdings Co., Ltd.（安徽海螺集團有限責任公司）, an investment company, since January 1997. Mr. Guo obtained a master's degree in business administration from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences（中國社會科學院）, the PRC, in July 1998. Save as disclosed above, Mr. Guo has not held other directorships in the last three years in public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas. Length of service Pursuant to the letter of appointment issued by the Company to Mr. Guo, his term of office is three years. He is also subject to the retirement by rotation and re-election provisions as set out in the Articles of Association. Interests in shares As far as the Directors are aware, as at the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. Guo was not interested or deemed to be interested in any shares or underlying shares of the Company or its associated corporations pursuant to Part XV of the SFO. Relationships As far as the Directors are aware, Mr. Guo does not have any relationships with other Directors, senior management, substantial Shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules), or controlling Shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company. Director's emoluments Pursuant to the aforementioned letter of appointment, Mr. Guo is entitled to receive a director's fee of HK$360,000 per annum. Other information and matters that need to be disclosed or brought to the attention of the Shareholders As far as the Directors are aware, there is no information of Mr. Guo to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements under paragraphs 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules; and there are no other matters concerning Mr. Guo that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders. - 16 - APPENDIX II DETAILS OF THE RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE RE-ELECTED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (6) Mr. Wang Tianye, aged 62 Position & experience Mr. Wang Tianye（王天也）was appointed as an independent non-executive Director on 14 June 2016. Mr. Wang is also a member of each of the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee. Mr. Wang is responsible for supervising and providing independent judgment to the Board. Mr. Wang has over 27 years of experience in finance and investment and has served various senior management positions at companies in the property development and real estate industry. From October 2015 to February 2018, Mr. Wang re-assumed his position as executive director at Top Spring International Holdings Limited（萊蒙國際集團有限公司）("Top Spring"), a company engaged in property development and listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 3688). He had served as an executive director of Top Spring from September 2012 until November 2013, when he left the company to attend to family matters. Mr. Wang has been a senior consultant of Top Spring since March 2018. Besides, Mr. Wang has been an independent non-executive director of Top Education Group Ltd.（, 澳洲成峰高教集團有限公司）, a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1752) since April 2018. He has also been also an independent director of Henan Pinggao Electric Co., Ltd.（河南平高電氣股份有限公司）, a company engaged in high voltage switchgear industry and listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600312), since September 2014. Prior to taking up his current positions, Mr. Wang was an executive director and the chief executive officer of Central China Real Estate Limited（建業地產股份有限公司）, a company engaged in property development and listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 832), from November 2004 to June 2012, during which he was responsible for formulating development strategies, executing decisions on investment projects and the overall business management of the company. Mr. Wang was recognized as a senior economist by the Bank of China Group in December 1992 and he was admitted as a senior associate of the Australian Institute of Banking and Finance in April 1996. He obtained a master's degree in applied finance from Macquarie University, Australia, in April 1996. Save as disclosed above, Mr. Wang has not held other directorships in the last three years in public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas. Length of service Pursuant to the letter of appointment issued by the Company to Mr. Wang, his term of office is three years. He is also subject to the retirement by rotation and re-election provisions as set out in the Articles of Association. Interests in shares As far as the Directors are aware, as at the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. Wang was not interested or deemed to be interested in any shares or underlying shares of the Company or its associated corporations pursuant to Part XV of the SFO. Relationships As far as the Directors are aware, Mr. Wang does not have any relationships with other Directors, senior management, substantial Shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules), or controlling Shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company. - 17 - APPENDIX II DETAILS OF THE RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE RE-ELECTED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Director's emoluments Pursuant to the aforementioned letter of appointment, Mr. Wang is entitled to receive a director's fee of HK$360,000 per annum. Other information and matters that need to be disclosed or brought to the attention of the Shareholders As far as the Directors are aware, there is no information of Mr. Wang to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements under paragraphs 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules; and there are no other matters concerning Mr. Wang that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders. - 18 - NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING China Logistics Property Holdings Co., Ltd (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1589) NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an Annual General Meeting of China Logistics Property Holdings Co., Ltd (the "Company") will be held at Meeting Room, 8/F, Block A, No. 1899 Shenkun Road, Minhang District, Shanghai, China on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 at 2:00 p.m. for the following purposes: To consider and receive the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and the reports of the directors and auditor for the year ended 31 December 2020; To re-elect Mr. Cheuk Shun Wah as an executive director of the Company; To re-elect Ms. Shi Lianghua as an executive director of the Company; To re-elect Mr. Wu Guozhou as an executive director of the Company; To re-elect Mr. Fu Bing as a non-executive director of the Company; To re-elect Mr. Guo Jingbin as an independent non-executive director of the Company; To re-elect Mr. Wang Tianye as an independent non-executive director of the Company; To authorize the board of directors of the Company to fix the respective directors' remuneration; To appoint KPMG as auditors of the Company and to authorize the board of directors of the Company to fix the auditors' remuneration; To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

" THAT : subject to paragraph (b) below, the exercise by the directors of the Company during the Relevant Period (as defined below) of all the powers of the Company to purchase its shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the " Stock Exchange ") or on any other stock exchange recognized by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong and the Stock Exchange, subject to and in accordance with the applicable laws, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved; the total number of shares of the Company to be purchased pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above shall not exceed 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and - 19 - NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING for the purposes of this resolution, "Relevant Period" means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; the revocation or variation of the authority given under this resolution by ordinary resolution passed by the Company's shareholders in general meetings; and the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Articles of Association of the Company or any applicable laws to be held."; 11. To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "THAT: subject to paragraph (c) below, the exercise by the directors of the Company during the Relevant Period (as defined below) of all the powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with authorized and unissued shares in the capital of the Company and to make or grant offers, agreements and options which might require the exercise of such powers be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved; the approval in paragraph (a) above shall authorize the directors of the Company to make or grant offers, agreements and options during the Relevant Period which would or might require the exercise of such powers after the end of the Relevant Period; the total number of shares of the Company allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted by the directors pursuant to the approval in paragraph

(a) above, otherwise than pursuant to: a Rights Issue (as defined below); the exercise of options under the share option scheme(s) of the Company; and (iii) any scrip dividend scheme or similar arrangement providing for the allotment of shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on shares of the Company in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company, shall not exceed 20% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and for the purposes of this resolution:

"Relevant Period" means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; - 20 - NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING the revocation or variation of the authority given under this resolution by ordinary resolution passed by the Company's shareholders in general meetings; and the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Articles of Association of the Company or any applicable laws to be held; and "Rights Issue" means an offer of shares open for a period fixed by the directors to holders of shares of the Company or any class thereof on the register on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such shares or class thereof (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of any relevant jurisdiction or the requirements of any recognized regulatory body or any stock exchange)."; and 12. To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "THAT conditional upon the passing of the resolutions set out in items 10 and 11 of the notice convening this meeting (the "Notice"), the general mandate referred to in the resolution set out in item 11 of the Notice be and is hereby extended by the addition to the total number of shares of the Company which may be allotted and issued or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted and issued by the directors pursuant to such general mandate of the number of shares purchased by the Company pursuant to the general mandate referred to in the resolution set out in item 10 of the Notice, provided that such amount shall not exceed 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of the passing of this resolution.". On behalf of the Board China Logistics Property Holdings Co., Ltd Li Shifa Chairman Hong Kong, 30 April 2021 Notes: Any shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the above meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote instead of him/her/it. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. A member who is the holder of two or more shares of the Company may appoint more than one proxy to represent him/her/it to attend and vote on his/her/its behalf. If more than one proxy is so appointed, the appointment shall specify the number and class of shares in respect of which each such proxy is so appointed. In order to be valid, a form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of that power or authority, must be deposited at the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding of the meeting (i.e. not later than 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, 27 June 2021 (Hong Kong time)) or any adjournment thereof. Delivery of the form of proxy shall not preclude a member of the Company from attending and voting in person at the meeting or any adjournment thereof and, in such event, the form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked. - 21 - NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING The register of members of the Company will be closed from Thursday, 24 June 2021 to Tuesday, 29 June 2021 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of shares of the Company will be registered. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the above meeting, unregistered holders of shares of the Company should ensure that all share transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m on Wednesday, 23 June 2021. - 22 - Attachments Original document

