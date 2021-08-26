Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  China Logistics Property Holdings Co., Ltd
  News
  Summary
    1589   KYG212091048

CHINA LOGISTICS PROPERTY HOLDINGS CO., LTD

(1589)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Logistics says top shareholder in talks to sell controlling stake

08/26/2021 | 12:22pm EDT
A sign of JD.com is seen at the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference, also known as ChinaJoy, in Shanghai

(Reuters) -China Logistics Property Holdings Co said on Thursday its top shareholder was in talks to sell its controlling stake in the company to an undisclosed buyer, which could result in a takeover offer for the storage facilities manager.

Earlier in the day, Bloomberg News reported that Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com Inc was in advanced discussions to acquire a controlling stake in China Logistics, citing people familiar with the matter.

JD.com, which has an about 9.4% stake in China Logistics, did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

A Hong Kong takeover code requires that an organisation with more than 30% shareholding must make a general offer for the whole company.

China Logistics said its chairman, Li Shifa, who holds a 26.38% stake in the company through his Yupei International Investment Management, had been in talks with a potential suitor.

That stake would be equivalent to 916.5 million shares and worth about HK$3.40 billion ($436.65 million), based on Wednesday's closing price.

The company said no final decision had been made and talks could still fall through.

Shares of China Logistics surged nearly 14% in Hong Kong on Thursday before trading in the stock was suspended, pending more information from the company.

China Logistics said it had requested the bourse to resume trading from Friday morning.

($1 = 7.7865 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana and Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 981 M 151 M 151 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 6 976 M 1 076 M 1 076 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14 507 M 1 863 M 2 238 M
EV / Sales 2021 21,9x
EV / Sales 2022 18,1x
Nbr of Employees 201
Free-Float 20,6%
Chart CHINA LOGISTICS PROPERTY HOLDINGS CO., LTD
Duration : Period :
China Logistics Property Holdings Co., Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA LOGISTICS PROPERTY HOLDINGS CO., LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,22 CNY
Average target price 3,79 CNY
Spread / Average Target -10,2%
Managers and Directors
Shi Fa Li Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Chung Chi Lam Chief Financial Officer
Guo Lin Wu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Jing Bin Guo Independent Non-Executive Director
Ching Fung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA LOGISTICS PROPERTY HOLDINGS CO., LTD-7.05%1 638
MONTEA26.75%2 248
WHA CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED5.92%1 465
CORPORACIÓN INMOBILIARIA VESTA, S.A.B. DE C.V.-3.35%1 238
PROPERTY FOR INDUSTRY LIMITED3.58%1 063
STENDÖRREN FASTIGHETER AB (PUBL)74.75%868