China Longevity : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

CHINA LONGEVITY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

中 國 龍 天 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1863)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

REGARDING ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

Reference is made to the annual results announcement (the "Announcement") dated 31 March 2021 of China Longevity Group Company Limited (the "Company") for the year ended 31 December 2020. Capitalised terms herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement unless the context otherwise requires.

The Company would like to supplement the contents of the Announcement in relation to the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements. Due to an inadvertent error of omission, the extract of Independent Auditor's Report on the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements for The Year Ended 31 December 2020 has been omitted in the Announcement and should have been inserted after note 18 to the consolidated financial statements on page 15 of the Announcement as follows:

E X T R A C T O F I N D E P E N D E N T A U D I T O R ' S R E P O R T O N T H E C O M P A N Y ' S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

An extract of the Company's independent auditor's report for the year ended 31 December 2020 is as follows:

In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements give a true and fair view of the consolidated financial position of the Group as at 31 December 2020, and of its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA") and have been properly prepared in compliance with the disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance.