CHINA LONGEVITY GROUP CO LTD

CHINA LONGEVITY GROUP CO LTD

(1863)
SummaryNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Longevity : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

04/01/2021 | 04:40am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA LONGEVITY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

中 國 龍 天 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1863)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

REGARDING ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

Reference is made to the annual results announcement (the "Announcement") dated 31 March 2021 of China Longevity Group Company Limited (the "Company") for the year ended 31 December 2020. Capitalised terms herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement unless the context otherwise requires.

The Company would like to supplement the contents of the Announcement in relation to the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements. Due to an inadvertent error of omission, the extract of Independent Auditor's Report on the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements for The Year Ended 31 December 2020 has been omitted in the Announcement and should have been inserted after note 18 to the consolidated financial statements on page 15 of the Announcement as follows:

E X T R A C T O F I N D E P E N D E N T A U D I T O R ' S R E P O R T O N T H E C O M P A N Y ' S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

An extract of the Company's independent auditor's report for the year ended 31 December 2020 is as follows:

In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements give a true and fair view of the consolidated financial position of the Group as at 31 December 2020, and of its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA") and have been properly prepared in compliance with the disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance.

- 1 -

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw attention to note 2 to the consolidated financial statements which mentions that the Group had net current liabilities of RMB72,020,000 as at 31 December 2020 and the Company's shares have been suspended for trading since 14 February 2013. These conditions indicate a material uncertainty which may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Save for the aforesaid, all information set out in the Announcement shall remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

China Longevity Group Company Limited

Lin Shengxiong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 1 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises three Executive Directors, namely, Mr. Lin Shengxiong, Mr. Huang Wanneng and Mr. Jiang Shisheng; three Independent Non- Executive Directors, namely, Mr. Lau Chun Pong, Mr. Lu Jiayu and Ms. Jiang Ping.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

China Longevity Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
