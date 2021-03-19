China LotSynergy : Notice of Meeting of the Board of Directors

Log in
03/19/2021 | 05:50am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

*

(Stock Code: 1371)

NOTICE OF MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The board of directors (the "Board") of China LotSynergy Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Wednesday, 31 March 2021 for the purposes of, inter alia, approving the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2020 and its publication and considering the payment of a final dividend, if any.

By order of the Board

China LotSynergy Holdings Limited

WONG Hiu Wong Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 19 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises, Ms. CHAN Tan Na, Donna, Mr. WU Jingwei, Mr. LI Zi Kui and Ms. ZHU Xinxin as Executive Directors; and Mr. HUANG Shenglan, Mr. CHAN Ming Fai and Mr. CUI Shuming as Independent Non-executive Directors.

* For identification purposes only

