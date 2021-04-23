China Ludao Technology : ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020 FORM OF PROXY
China Ludao Technology Company Limited 中 國 綠 島 科 技 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2023)
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020
FORM OF PROXY
I/We1 of
being the registered holder(s) of2
shares (the "Shares") of HK$0.01 each in the capital of China Ludao Technology Company Limited（中國綠島科技有限公司）(the "Company"), HEREBY APPOINT THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING3 , or
of
(who represents
shares held by me/us)2 or
of
(who represents
shares held by me/us)2 as my/our proxy to attend and act for me/us and
on my/our behalf at the annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of the Company to be held at the conference room of Room Nos. 02-03, 28/F., China Merchants Tower, Shun Tak Centre, Nos. 168-200 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 at 3:00 p.m. (or at any adjournment thereof) for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the resolutions as set out in the notice convening the Meeting and at the Meeting (or at any adjournment thereof) to vote for me/us and in my/our name(s) in respect of such resolutions as hereunder indicated, and, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit. My/our proxy will also be entitled to vote on any matter properly put to the Meeting in such manner as he/she thinks fit.
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
FOR4
AGAINST4
1.
To receive and consider the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and its
subsidiaries together with the directors' report and independent auditor's report for the financial
year ended 31 December 2020
2.
(A)
(i)
to re-elect Mr. Ruan Lianfa as an independent non-executive director of the
Company;
(ii) to re-elect Ms. Yau Kit Kuen Jean as an independent non-executive director of the
Company;
(B)
to authorise the board of directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the directors
of the Company.
3.
To re-appoint BDO Limited as the Company's auditor and to authorise the board of directors of
the Company to fix their remuneration
4.
To grant a general mandate to the directors of the Company to issue, allot and otherwise deal with
the Company's shares
5.
To grant a general mandate to the directors of the Company to repurchase the Company's shares
6.
To extend the mandate granted to the directors of the Company under resolution no. 4 by
including aggregate number of the shares repurchased by the Company under resolution no. 5
Signature5
Date
Notes:
Full name(s) and address(es) must be inserted inBLOCK CAPITALS. The names of all joint registered holders should be stated.
Please insert the number of Shares registered in your name(s) to which this proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all Shares registered in your name(s).
If any proxy other than the Chairman of the Meeting is preferred, strike out "the Chairman of the Meeting" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided.ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT.
IMPORTANT: If you wish to vote for a resolution, tick in the box marked "For". If you wish to vote against a resolution, tick in the box marked "Against". If no direction is given, your proxy may vote or abstain as he/she thinks fit. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion on any resolution properly put to the Meeting other than referred to the notice convening the Meeting.
This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer, attorney or other person duly authorised to sign the same.
In order to be valid, this form of proxy together with the notarially certified power of attorney (if any) or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof, must be lodged with the branch share registrar of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited, Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding of the Meeting or the adjourned Meeting.
In the case of joint holders, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the joint holder(s), and for this purpose seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company.
The proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the Meeting in person to represent you.
Completion and return of this form will not preclude you from attending and voting at the Meeting if you so wish. If you attend and vote at the Meeting, the authority of your proxy will be revoked.
China Ludao Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 10:01:07 UTC.