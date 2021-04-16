China Machinery Engineering : CMEC Leader Meets with Maldivian Ambassador to China

Fang Yanshui, deputy Party secretary and general manager of CMEC, met with Ms. Aishath Azeema, Maldivian Ambassador to China on the morning of April 13 at the company's headquarters. The two sides held in-depth discussions on the third-phase housing project being built by CMEC in Maldives, the power distribution project on Hulhumalé Island, the proposed Maldives National Stadium project, and other issues.

On behalf of CMEC, Fang welcomed Ambassador Azeema's visit and introduced the company's development history and the basic information of its overseas projects built in recent years. He hoped that the two sides would strengthen cooperation in new energy, municipal facilities and other infrastructure areas.

Azeema thanked CMEC for its warm reception and appreciated its participation in major infrastructure construction in Maldives. She hoped that both sides would strengthen communication and cooperation in infrastructure and new energy fields, and make new contributions to Maldives' economic development and bilateral friendship together.