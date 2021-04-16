Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China Machinery Engineering Corporation    1829   CNE100001NP4

CHINA MACHINERY ENGINEERING CORPORATION

(1829)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Machinery Engineering : CMEC Leader Meets with Maldivian Ambassador to China

04/16/2021 | 04:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fang Yanshui, deputy Party secretary and general manager of CMEC, met with Ms. Aishath Azeema, Maldivian Ambassador to China on the morning of April 13 at the company's headquarters. The two sides held in-depth discussions on the third-phase housing project being built by CMEC in Maldives, the power distribution project on Hulhumalé Island, the proposed Maldives National Stadium project, and other issues.

On behalf of CMEC, Fang welcomed Ambassador Azeema's visit and introduced the company's development history and the basic information of its overseas projects built in recent years. He hoped that the two sides would strengthen cooperation in new energy, municipal facilities and other infrastructure areas.

Azeema thanked CMEC for its warm reception and appreciated its participation in major infrastructure construction in Maldives. She hoped that both sides would strengthen communication and cooperation in infrastructure and new energy fields, and make new contributions to Maldives' economic development and bilateral friendship together.

Disclaimer

CMEC - China Machinery Engineering Corporation published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 08:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHINA MACHINERY ENGINEERING CORPORATION
04:46aCHINA MACHINERY ENGINEERING  : CMEC Leader Meets with Maldivian Ambassador to Ch..
PU
04/12LIVINGSTONE HEALTH  : Partnering with Two Companies to Explore Healthcare Infras..
MT
04/12CHINA MACHINERY ENGINEERING  : Fang Yanshui visits Belarusian Embassy in China
PU
04/01CHINA MACHINERY ENGINEERING  : Joint announcement monthly update on the proposed..
PU
03/30CHINA MACHINERY ENGINEERING  : CMEC Project Wins Luban Prize
PU
03/25CHINA MACHINERY ENGINEERING  : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeo..
PU
03/22CHINA MACHINERY ENGINEERING  : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeo..
PU
03/18CHINA MACHINERY ENGINEERING  : Consul General of China in Karachi Visits Thar Bl..
PU
03/09CHINA MACHINERY ENGINEERING  : Angolan Minister of Energy and Water Resources Vi..
PU
03/08CHINA MACHINERY ENGINEERING  : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeo..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 23 604 M 3 616 M 3 616 M
Net income 2020 1 542 M 236 M 236 M
Net cash 2020 15 555 M 2 383 M 2 383 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,65x
Yield 2020 4,37%
Capitalization 12 022 M 1 843 M 1 842 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,15x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,27x
Nbr of Employees 5 585
Free-Float 22,0%
Chart CHINA MACHINERY ENGINEERING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
China Machinery Engineering Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA MACHINERY ENGINEERING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,35 CNY
Last Close Price 2,91 CNY
Spread / Highest target -19,5%
Spread / Average Target -19,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yan Shui Fang President & Executive Director
Wei Ling Wang Chief Financial Officer
Shao-Tong Bai Chairman
Hong Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Li Liu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA MACHINERY ENGINEERING CORPORATION69.27%1 843
VINCI10.40%60 725
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.43%33 398
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED6.76%25 807
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED4.17%22 814
FERROVIAL, S.A.-1.95%19 415
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ