Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China Machinery Engineering Corporation    1829   CNE100001NP4

CHINA MACHINERY ENGINEERING CORPORATION

(1829)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Machinery Engineering : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT MONTHLY UPDATE ON THE PROPOSED PRE-CONDITIONAL MERGER BY ABSORPTION OF THE COMPANY BY THE OFFEROR

03/02/2021 | 06:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this joint announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this joint announcement.

This joint announcement appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities of the Company, nor is it any solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction.

This joint announcement is not for release, publication or distribution in or into any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction.

China SUMEC Automotive Industry Consulting Development Co., Ltd. *

(a company incorporated in the People's Republic of

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1829)

JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT

MONTHLY UPDATE ON THE PROPOSED PRE-CONDITIONAL MERGER BY

ABSORPTION OF THE COMPANY BY THE OFFEROR

Financial Adviser to the Offeror

INTRODUCTION

We refer to the joint announcement (the "Joint Announcement") issued by China SUMEC Automotive Industry Consulting Development Co., Ltd.* (the "Offeror") and China Machinery Engineering Corporation* (the "Company") dated 13 January 2021 in relation to the Merger and the joint announcement (the "Extension Announcement") issued by the Offeror and the Company dated 3 February 2021 in relation to the extension of time for despatch of the Composite Document. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this joint announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Joint Announcement and the Extension Announcement.

MONTHLY UPDATE ON THE MERGER

As stated in the Joint Announcement, the Merger Agreement is subject to the fulfilment of the Pre-Condition which involves obtaining or completion of the relevant filing, registration or approval in respect of the Merger with or by the competent PRC authorities. The Offeror has been working towards obtaining or completing such filing, registration or approval. As at the date of this joint announcement, the Pre-Condition is yet to be fulfilled.

As stated in the Extension Announcement, an application was made to the Executive pursuant to Note 2 to Rule 8.2 of the Takeovers Code, and the Executive has granted its consent to extend the latest time for the despatch of the Composite Document to a date falling within 7 days of the fulfilment of the Pre-Condition or 20 January 2022, whichever is earlier.

Further announcement(s) will be made by the Offeror and the Company upon the fulfilment of the Pre-Condition as and when appropriate.

By order of the sole director of

By order of the board of

China SUMEC Automotive Industry

China Machinery Engineering

Consulting Development Co., Ltd.*

Corporation*

WANG Huifang

BAI Shaotong

Sole Director

Chairman

Beijing, China

2 March 2021

As at the date of this joint announcement, the Offeror's sole director is Ms. Wang Huifang. The sole director of the Offeror accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this joint announcement (other than in relation to the Company) and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of her knowledge, opinions expressed in this joint announcement (other than those expressed by the Directors) have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this joint announcement the omission of which would make any of the statements in this joint announcement misleading.

As at the date of this joint announcement, the board of directors of SINOMACH comprises Mr. Zhang Xiaolun, Mr. Wu Yongjie, Mr. Song Xin, Mr. Shang Bing, Mr. Jiang Xin, Mr. Dong Xuebo, Mr. Sha Xianhua, Mr. Zhang Xi and Mr. Liu Zuqing. The directors of SINOMACH jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this joint announcement (other than in relation to the Company) and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this joint announcement (other than those expressed by the Directors) have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this joint announcement the omission of which would make any of the statements in this joint announcement misleading.

As at the date of this joint announcement, the Board comprises Mr. FANG Yanshui and Ms. AI Wei as executive Directors, Mr. BAI Shaotong, Mr. MA Jian and Mr. ZHANG Zhiyu as non-executive Directors, and Mr. LIU Li, Ms. LIU Hongyu, Mr. FANG Yongzhong and Mr. WU Tak Lung as independent non-executive Directors. The Directors jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this joint announcement (other than in relation to the Offeror and SINOMACH) and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this joint announcement (other than those expressed by the sole director of the Offeror and the directors of SINOMACH) have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this joint announcement the omission of which would make any of the statements in this joint announcement misleading.

* For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

CMEC - China Machinery Engineering Corporation published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 11:44:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHINA MACHINERY ENGINEERING CORPORATION
06:45aCHINA MACHINERY ENGINEERING  : Joint announcement monthly update on the proposed..
PU
02/10CHINA MACHINERY ENGINEERING  : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeo..
PU
02/04CHINA MACHINERY ENGINEERING  : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeo..
PU
02/03CHINA MACHINERY ENGINEERING  : Extension of time for despatch of the composite d..
PU
02/01CHINA MACHINERY ENGINEERING  : Hires Somerley Capital to Advise on $433 Million ..
MT
02/01CHINA MACHINERY ENGINEERING  : Appointment of independent financial adviser
PU
01/19CHINA MACHINERY ENGINEERING  : CMEC Leader Attends “BRI” Video Sympo..
PU
01/19CHINA MACHINERY ENGINEERING  : CMEC's Party Committee Holds Learning and Discuss..
PU
01/19CHINA MACHINERY ENGINEERING  : Belarus Fast & Maz Gearbox Plant Put into Operati..
PU
01/19CHINA MACHINERY ENGINEERING  : Launching ceremony held for the affordable housin..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 23 604 M 3 647 M 3 647 M
Net income 2020 1 768 M 273 M 273 M
Net cash 2020 15 555 M 2 404 M 2 404 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,08x
Yield 2020 4,28%
Capitalization 12 277 M 1 899 M 1 897 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,14x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,26x
Nbr of Employees 5 585
Free-Float 22,0%
Chart CHINA MACHINERY ENGINEERING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
China Machinery Engineering Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA MACHINERY ENGINEERING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,01 CNY
Last Close Price 2,98 CNY
Spread / Highest target -21,2%
Spread / Average Target -32,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yan Shui Fang President & Executive Director
Wei Ling Wang Chief Financial Officer
Shao-Tong Bai Chairman
Hong Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Li Liu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA MACHINERY ENGINEERING CORPORATION74.15%1 899
VINCI SA8.41%60 097
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED1.81%32 840
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED14.39%28 188
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED10.25%20 527
FERROVIAL, S.A.-5.00%18 958
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ