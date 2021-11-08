Announces the board resolutions on approving the 2021Q3 consolidated financial report.

|
Statement
|
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
directors:2021/11/08
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2021/11/08
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed
financialof the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):2021/01/01~2021/09/30
4.Revenues accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):23,794,353
5.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):3,500,418
6.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):2,890,369
7.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to
owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):97,171
8.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):0.07
9.Total assets end of the reporting period (thousand NTD):777,420,800
10.Total liabilities end of the reporting period (thousand NTD):708,361,507
11.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
reporting period (thousand NTD):23,329,635
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None