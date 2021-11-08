Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  China Man-Made Fiber Corporation
  News
  Summary
    1718   TW0001718005

CHINA MAN-MADE FIBER CORPORATION

(1718)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Announces the board resolutions on approving the 2021Q3 consolidated financial report.

11/08/2021 | 05:08am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: China Man-Made Fiber Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/08 Time of announcement 17:58:24
Subject 
 Announces the board resolutions on approving
the 2021Q3 consolidated financial report.
Date of events 2021/11/08 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2021/11/08
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2021/11/08
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed
 financialof the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):2021/01/01~2021/09/30
4.Revenues accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):23,794,353
5.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):3,500,418
6.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):2,890,369
7.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to
owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):97,171
8.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):0.07
9.Total assets end of the reporting period (thousand NTD):777,420,800
10.Total liabilities end of the reporting period (thousand NTD):708,361,507
11.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
reporting period (thousand NTD):23,329,635
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

CMFC – China Man-Made Fiber Corporation published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 10:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 27 539 M 990 M 990 M
Net income 2020 942 M 33,9 M 33,9 M
Net Debt 2020 3 600 M 129 M 129 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,3x
Yield 2020 0,89%
Capitalization 13 752 M 493 M 494 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,81x
EV / Sales 2020 0,66x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 45,4%
Managers and Directors
Ming Shan Chuang Vice Chairman & General Manager
Po Nien Lin Head-Finance
Kuei Hsien Wang Chairman
Te Wei Li Independent Director
Li Yeh Hsu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA MAN-MADE FIBER CORPORATION-4.82%493
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION27.61%103 490
AIR LIQUIDE11.69%81 877
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.10.46%49 342
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.60.47%34 706
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION84.73%31 877