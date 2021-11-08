Announces the board resolutions on approving the 2021Q3 consolidated financial report.

Statement

1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of directors:2021/11/08 2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2021/11/08 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financialof the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):2021/01/01~2021/09/30 4.Revenues accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):23,794,353 5.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):3,500,418 6.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):2,890,369 7.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):97,171 8.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):0.07 9.Total assets end of the reporting period (thousand NTD):777,420,800 10.Total liabilities end of the reporting period (thousand NTD):708,361,507 11.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the reporting period (thousand NTD):23,329,635 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None