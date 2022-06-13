Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. China Man-Made Fiber Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1718   TW0001718005

CHINA MAN-MADE FIBER CORPORATION

(1718)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-09
8.440 TWD   -0.59%
05/13China Man-Made Fiber Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
03/16China Man-Made Fiber Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021China Man-Made Fiber Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Man Made Fiber : Announcement of the Company's Accounting Officer Changes.

06/13/2022 | 05:23am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: China Man-Made Fiber Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/13 Time of announcement 17:13:14
Subject 
 Announcement of the Company's Accounting Officer
Changes.
Date of events 2022/06/13 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):Accounting officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/13
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Lin,Kuo-Hua/Manager.
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
Huang,Tzu-wei/Assistant Manager.
5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position
adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new
replacement"):Position adjustment.
6.Reason for the change:Business demand.
7.Effective date:2022/06/13
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

CMFC – China Man-Made Fiber Corporation published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 09:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 32 625 M 1 100 M 1 100 M
Net income 2021 5,70 M 0,19 M 0,19 M
Net Debt 2021 1 317 M 44,4 M 44,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 2 390x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 324 M 382 M 382 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,66x
EV / Sales 2021 0,46x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,3%
Chart CHINA MAN-MADE FIBER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
China Man-Made Fiber Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA MAN-MADE FIBER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ming Shan Chuang Vice Chairman & General Manager
Po Nien Lin Head-Finance
Kuei Hsien Wang Chairman
Te Wei Li Independent Director
Li Yeh Hsu Independent Director
