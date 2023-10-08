China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited reported earnings results for the half year ended February 28, 2023. For the half year, the company reported sales was CNY 574.93 million compared to CNY 519.51 million a year ago. Net income was CNY 15.48 million compared to net loss of CNY 45.58 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CNY 0.0052 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of CNY 0.0153 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CNY 0.0052 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of CNY 0.0193 a year ago.