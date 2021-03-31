China Maple Leaf Educational : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT OF STUDENT ENROLLMENTS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited

*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1317)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT OF STUDENT ENROLLMENTS

This announcement is made by China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries and consolidated affiliated entities, the "Group"). The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders ("Shareholders") of the Company and potential investors that as of 31 March 2021:

the total number of students enrolled in Maple Leaf schools was approximately 46,034, representing an increase of 5.6% as compared to the corresponding period of last year; and there are approximately 4,197 students, representing 9.1% of total enrolment, studying at Maple Leaf schools overseas.

The increase of student enrollment compared to the corresponding period last year was primarily due to the acquisition of an international school in Singapore, and improvement of school utilization rate in Haikou, Jińan, and Hohhot.

With the widespread vaccination and the improvement of the epidemic, the Board is of the view that major destination countries for international students will gradually remove travel restrictions and relax visa conditions, which will increase the demand of Chinese students to study abroad and benefit both domestic and overseas Maple Leaf schools.

The above number of students is based on the Group's internal statistics, which have not been reviewed or audited by external auditors of the Company. Such data may be different from those disclosed in the interim report and annual report published later.