Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited    1317   KYG211511160

CHINA MAPLE LEAF EDUCATIONAL SYSTEMS LIMITED

(1317)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Maple Leaf Educational : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT OF STUDENT ENROLLMENTS

03/31/2021 | 09:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited

*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1317)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT OF STUDENT ENROLLMENTS

This announcement is made by China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries and consolidated affiliated entities, the "Group"). The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders ("Shareholders") of the Company and potential investors that as of 31 March 2021:

  1. the total number of students enrolled in Maple Leaf schools was approximately 46,034, representing an increase of 5.6% as compared to the corresponding period of last year; and
  2. there are approximately 4,197 students, representing 9.1% of total enrolment, studying at Maple Leaf schools overseas.

The increase of student enrollment compared to the corresponding period last year was primarily due to the acquisition of an international school in Singapore, and improvement of school utilization rate in Haikou, Jińan, and Hohhot.

With the widespread vaccination and the improvement of the epidemic, the Board is of the view that major destination countries for international students will gradually remove travel restrictions and relax visa conditions, which will increase the demand of Chinese students to study abroad and benefit both domestic and overseas Maple Leaf schools.

The above number of students is based on the Group's internal statistics, which have not been reviewed or audited by external auditors of the Company. Such data may be different from those disclosed in the interim report and annual report published later.

  • For identification purposes only

- 1 -

Shareholders and potential investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on such data and are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited

Shu Liang Sherman Jen

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 31 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Shu Liang Sherman Jen, Ms. Jingxia Zhang and Mr. James William Beeke as executive Directors; Mr. Peter Humphrey Owen, Mr. Alan Shaver and Mr. Lap Tat Arthur Wong as independent non-executive Directors.

* For identification purpose only

- 2 -

Disclaimer

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Ltd. published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 13:09:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHINA MAPLE LEAF EDUCATIONAL SYSTEMS LIMITED
09:10aCHINA MAPLE LEAF EDUCATIONAL  : Voluntary announcement of student enrollments
PU
01/27CHINA MAPLE LEAF EDUCATIONAL  : Maple Leaf Raises $125 Million From Offering 2.2..
MT
01/12CHINA MAPLE LEAF EDUCATIONAL  : to Place $125 Million of 2.25% Convertible Bonds..
MT
2020CHINA MAPLE LEAF EDUCATIONAL  : Longgang Government, China Maple Leaf Enter Coop..
MT
2020CHINA MAPLE LEAF EDUCATIONAL  : Signs Deal with Local Chinese Government for Sch..
MT
2020CHINA MAPLE LEAF EDUCATIONAL  : Education's Full Fiscal Year Profit Slides 22% A..
MT
2020CHINA MAPLE LEAF EDUCATIONAL  : First closing of major transaction in relation t..
PU
2020CHINA MAPLE LEAF EDUCATIONAL  : Appointment of member of remuneration committee
PU
2020CHINA MAPLE LEAF EDUCATIONAL  : Written shareholders' approval for the major tra..
PU
2020CHINA MAPLE LEAF EDUCATIONAL  : Announcement pursuant to rule 13.18 of the listi..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 221 M 339 M 339 M
Net income 2021 655 M 99,9 M 99,9 M
Net Debt 2021 1 434 M 219 M 219 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,92x
Yield 2021 2,47%
Capitalization 5 266 M 801 M 804 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,02x
EV / Sales 2022 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 6 781
Free-Float 47,7%
Chart CHINA MAPLE LEAF EDUCATIONAL SYSTEMS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA MAPLE LEAF EDUCATIONAL SYSTEMS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2,16 CNY
Last Close Price 1,76 CNY
Spread / Highest target 54,5%
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shu Liang Ren Chairman, CEO & President-China Operations
Jing Xia Zhang Co-Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Yong Tao Li Co-Chief Financial Officer
Xiao Feng Cao Chief Operating Officer
Peter Humphrey Owen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA MAPLE LEAF EDUCATIONAL SYSTEMS LIMITED1.96%801
TAL EDUCATION GROUP-25.30%32 070
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-23.79%24 273
GSX TECHEDU INC.-35.62%8 477
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.16.26%5 029
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.95%4 122
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ