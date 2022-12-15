Advanced search
    600056   CNE000000Q29

CHINA MEHECO GROUP CO., LTD.

(600056)
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-13
16.77 CNY   -4.17%
12/14China Meheco Group shares jump after agreement to import Pfizer's COVID treatment paxlovid
RE
12/14China Meheco to distribute Pfizer's COVID treatment in China
RE
12/14U.S. ready to help China on COVID-19 surge if Beijing asks - White House
RE
China, HK stocks fall as COVID outbreaks, Fed projections weigh

12/15/2022 | 04:09am EST
SHANGHAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Thursday, tracking subdued Asian peers, as China's rising COVID-19 cases, disappointing economic data and the U.S. Federal Reserve projecting higher interest rates for a longer period weighed on sentiment.

China reported worse-than-expected factory output and retail sales data for November, amid widespread COVID curbs.

China's blue-chip CSI300 Index dipped 0.1% at close, while the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.3%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped 1.6%.

Major Chinese cities, including the capital Beijing, continue to grapple with a surge in infections, after the country dropped strict zero-COVID restrictions last week.

"As China reopens its economy, the economic activities inevitably slow, but experience from other countries show this slowdown is temporary," wrote Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.

Investors largely ignored government's newly-published plans to expand domestic consumption and investment.

Risk appetite was also curbed by another rate hike by the Fed, which vows to deliver more hikes next year even as the U.S. economy slips towards a possible recession.

Chinese property shares fell in both Hong Kong and the mainland, after Beijing's new growth plan reiterated that "housing is for living, not for speculating", dashing hopes of a policy reversal.

"We see a lot of selling interests on our side to sell Chinese property names," said Tareck Horchani, head of dealing, Prime Brokerage, Maybank Securities, Singapore.

But Chinese vaccine stocks jumped, as the government works to boost vaccination, especially among the elderly.

Shares of China Meheco Group surged the maximum 10% in Shanghai, after the pharmaceutical group signed an agreement, with Pfizer Inc to import and distribute the U.S. drugmaker's oral COVID treatment Paxlovid in mainland China.

Shares of Zhejiang Huahai, which signed a deal with Pfizer in August to produce Paxlovid in China for local patients, jumped 5%.

Chinese drug developer 3D Medicines Inc jumped as much as 29.3% in its Hong Kong debut. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
3D MEDICINES INC. 0.00% 24.98 End-of-day quote.0.00%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -1.26% 0.67672 Delayed Quote.-5.77%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.89% 1.23045 Delayed Quote.-8.69%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.20% 0.73603 Delayed Quote.-6.74%
CHINA MEHECO GROUP CO., LTD. -4.17% 16.77 End-of-day quote.98.80%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.58% 1.06066 Delayed Quote.-6.55%
HECKLER & KOCH AG -10.36% 99.5 Real-time Quote.4.74%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.17% 0.0121 Delayed Quote.-9.60%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.40% 5728.8 Real-time Quote.-9.98%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.23% 0.63732 Delayed Quote.-5.62%
PFIZER, INC. 2.66% 54.48 Delayed Quote.-10.13%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -0.07% 3609.72 Real-time Quote.-19.55%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -0.19% 3483.75 Real-time Quote.-17.45%
ZHEJIANG HUAHAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. -0.94% 21 End-of-day quote.-3.05%
Financials
Sales 2021 36 234 M 5 213 M 5 213 M
Net income 2021 647 M 93,1 M 93,1 M
Net Debt 2021 1 880 M 270 M 270 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,5x
Yield 2021 1,54%
Capitalization 25 086 M 3 609 M 3 609 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,41x
EV / Sales 2021 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 8 715
Free-Float 44,8%
China Meheco Group Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CHINA MEHECO GROUP CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 16,77 CNY
Average target price 12,76 CNY
Spread / Average Target -23,9%
Managers and Directors
Hui Dong Hu General Manager & Director
Yong Qiang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ya Dong Li Chairman
Lu Wen Shi Independent Director
Yun Pei Guo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA MEHECO GROUP CO., LTD.98.80%3 609
MCKESSON CORPORATION49.29%52 791
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.52.55%20 591
HUADONG MEDICINE CO., LTD11.17%11 278
SHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CO., LTD-3.88%9 255
SINOPHARM GROUP CO. LTD.19.99%8 131