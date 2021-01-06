Log in
CHINA MEIDONG AUTO HOLDINGS LIMITED 1268

CHINA MEIDONG AUTO HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1268)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

EQS-News: Citi further raised MeiDong Auto (1268.HK) target price to HK$40.0; maintain Buy

01/06/2021 | 05:43am EST
EQS-News / 06/01/2021 / 18:41 UTC+8 
 
Citi further raised MeiDong Auto (1268.HK) target price to HK$40.0; maintain 
                                                                         Buy 
 
   Citi raised China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (1268.HK) 12-month target 
  price from HK$39.0 to HK$40.0 at Buy, representing an upside of 27.2% from 
        the closing price of HK$32.35 as at 4th January 2021 (incl. expected 
                                                            dividend yield). 
 
   The upward revision was supported by the positive takeaways from a recent 
 management call on (i) Meidong's low inventory level with abundant backlog, 
   (ii) steady expansion plan with potential M&A, together with (iii) strong 
 improvement in store efficiency and (iv) continuous outperformance from the 
                                                          luxury car market. 
 
       Citi indicated that Meidong's order backlog remains abundant, and the 
  Company expects inventory to continue to decline with strong market demand 
   in China. In the case of Porsche, Meidong's order backlog is currently at 
2-3 months, with selling prices significantly above suggested retail prices, 
 potentially due to the pricing in of uncertain production amid the European 
 pandemic. Meanwhile, for BMW, Meidong's order backlog is within 1 month and 
  retail prices remain stable. However, management believes that approaching 
    Chinese New Year in February 2021, sales volumes of BMW will remain at a 
       high level and the inventory level could decline largely before then. 
 
     On network expansion, Citi pointed out that while currently there is no 
 update on M&A pipeline, the Company is expected to open 7 greenfield stores 
in 2021, which is in-line with the previous target of 10% new organic stores 
each year. Meidong also saw success in its CRR (Customer Return Ratio) pilot 
   project, which has successfully boosted after-sales service engagement of 
   the 5 stores from 5-12% in Aug-20 to 20-30% in Dec-20. The CRR program is 
       now being applied to 50 stores, which suggests further improvement in 
                                                     operational efficiency. 
 
     From a macro viewpoint, management expects luxury cars will continue to 
 outperform the sector into 2021, guiding a 12-15ppt higher YoY sales volume 
      growth. To reflect the accelerating Chinese luxury auto market and the 
  aforementioned positive management guidance, Citi hence raised its 2021/22 
        EPS estimates by 42.2%/1.7%, with the latest target price of HK$40.0 
                                          pointing to a 30x blended 21E P/E. 
 
File: Citi further raised MeiDong Auto (1268.HK) target price to HK$40.0; 
maintain Buy [1] 
 
06/01/2021 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS 
Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
Media archive at www.todayir.com 
 
1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=63454267789f38532d79ec3f3fa582a6&application_id=1158818&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 06, 2021 05:42 ET (10:42 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG 1.78% 72.22 Delayed Quote.-1.90%
CHINA MEIDONG AUTO HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 32.35 End-of-day quote.2.70%
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE 1.14% 57.02 Delayed Quote.-0.07%
Financials
Sales 2020 20 497 M 3 173 M 3 173 M
Net income 2020 751 M 116 M 116 M
Net cash 2020 1 254 M 194 M 194 M
P/E ratio 2020 42,9x
Yield 2020 1,17%
Capitalization 33 520 M 5 193 M 5 189 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,57x
EV / Sales 2021 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 4 763
Free-Float 43,2%
Chart CHINA MEIDONG AUTO HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA MEIDONG AUTO HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 27,08 CNY
Last Close Price 26,93 CNY
Spread / Highest target 37,4%
Spread / Average Target 0,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tao Ye Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fan Ye Chairman
Ki Chi Jip Independent Non-Executive Director
Liu Yu Luo Executive Director & VP-Human Resources
Chou Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA MEIDONG AUTO HOLDINGS LIMITED2.70%5 193
LITHIA MOTORS, INC.-2.88%7 819
GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-2.55%2 254
CHINA HARMONY NEW ENERGY AUTO HOLDING LIMITED0.81%754
PENDRAGON PLC-1.53%244
PHU TAI-0.97%121
