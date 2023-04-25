China Mengniu Dairy : 2023MENGNIU FOREST PROTECTION POLICY

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited

MENGNIU FOREST PROTECTION POLICY

Forests nurture life and conserve soil. As crucial components of numerous ecosystems, forests also provide support and protection for human activities.

Mengniu is committed to protecting the natural ecology and regards "From the Nature, for the Future" as our vision for biodiversity conservation. Deeply recognizing the ecological value of forests and their positive role in resisting climate change, Mengniu resists improper commercial activities which cause damage to forest resources and takes forest protection as a key action to implement its sustainable development strategy. We look forward to working together with partners along our value chain to ensure the harmonious development of business and nature.

Mengniu manages sites of our factories and ranches to eliminate deforestation risks caused by our own operations. We also monitor and manage commodities with deforestation risks, including timber, palm oil and soybean meal in our value chain. To contribute to the forest conservation, we commit to doing our best to achieve "zero deforestation" by 2030 and eliminate the risk of deforestation in our supply chain.

References

Mengniu strictly abides by and complies with the requirements of laws and regulations such as the Forest Law of the People's Republic of China and the Regulation on the Implementation of the Forestry Law of the People's Republic of China. Based on the nature of our business, Mengniu has formulated the Mengniu Forest Protection Policy (the Forest Policy), referring to authoritative documents such as the Glasgow Leaders' Declaration on Forests and Land Use and etc.

Scope

The Forest Policy applies to all factories and ranches of Mengniu;

The Forest Policy applies to raw and auxiliary commodities with deforestation risks such as timber products, palm oil and soybean meal;

