China Mengniu Dairy : Announcements and Notices - ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED

中 國 蒙 牛 乳 業 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2319)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE INTERIM RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

The Group generated revenue of RMB37,533.5 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (2019: RMB39,857.2 million), representing a decrease of 5.8% year-on- year. Excluding the business of Shijiazhuang Junlebao Dairy Co., Ltd. ("Junlebao"), which was disposed in 2019, and Bellamy's Australia Limited ("Bellamy's"), which was acquired in 2019, the Group's revenue from comparable businesses amounted to RMB36,887.7 million (2019: RMB33,715.4 million), representing a year-on-year increase of 9.4%. During the period, the Group continued to maintain a trend of high-quality development while each of its main product categories continued to focus on upgrade and innovation in order to satisfy consumers' demand for quality life.

