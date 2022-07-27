WARNING: The respective shareholders and potential investors of Yashili and Mengniu should be aware that the making of the Privatization Proposal is subject to the Scheme Pre-Conditions, and therefore the Privatization Proposal is a possibility only and may or may not be made. The respective shareholders and potential investors of Yashili and Mengniu should therefore exercise caution when dealing in the securities of Yashili and Mengniu. In addition, completion of the Privatization Proposal and the Scheme is subject to the Scheme Pre-Conditions and the Scheme Conditions as set out in the Joint Announcement being satisfied (or, where applicable, waived) and therefore the Privatization Proposal and the Scheme may or may not become unconditional and may or may not be completed. Persons who are in doubt as to the action they should take should consult their stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor or other professional advisers.

By order of the board of directors of By order of the board of directors of CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED Yashili International Holdings Ltd 中國蒙牛乳業有限公司* 雅士利國際控股有限公司 Jeffrey, Minfang Lu Yan Zhiyuan Chief Executive Officer and Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Executive Director By order of the board of directors of Star Future Investment Company Limited 星萊投資有限公司 Kwok Wai Cheong Director Hong Kong, July 27, 2022

As at the date of this announcement, the Mengniu Board comprises: Mr. Jeffrey, Minfang Lu, Ms. Wang Yan and Mr. Zhang Ping as executive directors; Mr. Chen Lang, Mr. Wang Xi and Mr. Simon Dominic Stevens as non-executive directors; and Mr. Yih Dieter (alias Yih Lai Tak, Dieter), Mr. Li Michael Hankin and Mr. Ge Jun as independent non-executive directors.

The Mengniu Directors jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement (other than that relating to the Yashili Group) and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement (other than those expressed by the Yashili Directors) have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading.

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Offeror comprises: Mr. Kwok Wai Cheong and Mr. Fung Kwun Sum.