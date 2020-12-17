Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited    2319   KYG210961051

CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED

(2319)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

China Mengniu Dairy : Announcements and Notices - REVISION OF ANNUAL CAP FOR EXISTING CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

12/17/2020 | 04:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED

中國蒙牛乳業有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2319)

REVISION OF ANNUAL CAP FOR

EXISTING CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

INTRODUCTION

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 31 December 2014 in relation to the entering into of the 2014 Master Sale and Purchase Agreement, pursuant to which, subject to the Group's regular review and at the Group's option, the Group shall purchase white sugar, edible oil, other raw materials and other related products (including packaging materials) from COFCO Corporation Group Companies from time to time during the term of the New Master Sale and Purchase Agreement.

Reference is also made to the announcement of the Company dated 28 December 2017 in relation to the extension of the 2014 Master Sale and Purchase Agreement for a term of three years commencing on 1 January 2018 and ending on 31 December 2020 (the "2017 Announcement"). Unless stipulated otherwise, terms used in this announcement have the same meanings given to them in the 2017 Announcement.

Save for those disclosed in this announcement, all other terms of the 2014 Master Sale and Purchase Agreement (as extended in 2017) as disclosed in the 2017 Announcement remain unchanged.

REVISION OF ANNUAL TRANSACTION AMOUNT UNDER CMD TRANSACTIONS

As disclosed in the 2017 Announcement, the annual transaction amount under the 2014 Master Sale and Purchase Agreement (as extended in 2017) for the year ending 31 December 2020 was not expected to exceed RMB1,500,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$1,779,000,000) ("Mengniu 2020 Transaction Amount").

As further disclosed in the 2017 Announcement, CMD has been purchasing feedstuffs and other related materials from COFCO Corporation Group Companies and the annual transaction amount under the CMD Transactions for the year ending 31 December 2020 was not expected to exceed RMB500,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$593,000,000)

-1-

("CMD 2020 Transaction Amount"). As advised by CMD, it estimates that the CMD 2020 Transaction Amount is likely to exceed RMB500,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$593,000,000) but within RMB600,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$711,600,000). As further advised by CMD, the actual amount of the CMD 2020 Transaction Amount has not exceeded RMB 500,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$593,000,000) as of the date of this announcement.

Despite the estimated increase in the CMD 2020 Transaction Amount, the board of directors of the Company expects that the aggregated actual transaction amount of (i) the transactions under the 2014 Master Sale and Purchase Agreement (as extended in 2017) and (ii) the CMD Transactions for the year ending 31 December 2020 will not exceed RMB2,000,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$2,372,000,000), being the aggregate of the Mengniu 2020 Transaction Amount and the original CMD 2020 Transaction Amount as previously disclosed in the 2017 Announcement (the "Total 2020 Transaction Amount").

The Total 2020 Transaction Amount has been determined based on primarily (i) the actual transaction amount between each of the Group and CMD (on the one hand) with COFCO Corporation Group Companies (on the other hand) occurred so far during the year ending 31 December 2020, and (ii) the purchase plan of each of the Group and CMD for the remaining period of the year ending 31 December 2020. On this basis, the Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors but excluding Mr. Chen Lang and Mr. Meng Fanjie) consider that the Total 2020 Transaction Amount is fair and reasonable, on normal commercial terms, in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group, and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As COFCO Corporation indirectly holds an approximately 31.25% interest in the Company, COFCO Corporation is a substantial shareholder of the Company and thus a connected person of the Company under Rule 14A.07 of the Listing Rules. The transactions under the 2014 Master Sale and Purchase Agreement (as extended in 2017) therefore constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

As the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the Total 2020 Transaction Amount are more than 0.1% but less than 5%, the continuing connected transactions under the 2014 Master Sale and Purchase Agreement (as extended in 2017) are subject to the reporting, announcement and annual review requirements but are exempt from the independent shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

In this announcement, for the purpose of illustration only, RMB amounts have been translated into HK$ at the following rate RMB1:HK$1.186. Such translations should not be construed as a representation that the amounts in question have been, could have been or could be converted at any particular rate or at all.

By order of the Board

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited

中國蒙牛乳業有限公司*

Jeffrey, Minfang Lu

Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 17 December 2020

-2-

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises: Mr. Jeffrey, Minfang Lu and Mr. Meng Fanjie as executive directors; Mr. Chen Lang, Mr. Niu Gensheng, Mr. Tim Ø rting Jørgensen and Mr. Pascal De Petrini as non-executive directors; and Mr. Jiao Shuge (alias Jiao Zhen), Mr. Julian Juul Wolhardt, Mr. Zhang Xiaoya and Mr. Yau Ka Chi as independent non-executive directors.

* For identification purposes only

-3-

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 09:30:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED
04:31aCHINA MENGNIU DAIRY : Announcements and Notices - REVISION OF ANNUAL CAP FOR EXI..
PU
12/15China Mengniu Dairy to Boost Stake in Shanghai Milkground for $458 Million; S..
MT
12/14CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY : Announcements and Notices - DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION ACQUI..
PU
12/14MARKET CHATTER : Shanghai Milkground's Shares Surge 9% as Mengniu Mulls Raising ..
MT
12/04Hong Kong Hang Seng Up 0.4% on Late Rally, US Blacklist Undercuts SMIC, CNOOC
MT
11/25MILK SHAKE-UP : Australia's Bega Cheese buys Kirin dairy arm for $412 mln
RE
11/23Japan's Kirin confirms Lion Dairy sale talks with Bega Cheese
RE
11/23Australia's Bega Cheese plans $400 million buyout of Kirin dairy arm - source
RE
11/21Kirin to sell Australia's Lion-Dairy to Bega Cheese for over $385 mln - Nikke..
RE
11/01Mengniu Dairy Forms $69 Million JV with Coca-Cola
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 78 251 M 11 971 M 11 971 M
Net income 2020 3 358 M 514 M 514 M
Net Debt 2020 16 303 M 2 494 M 2 494 M
P/E ratio 2020 42,9x
Yield 2020 0,47%
Capitalization 145 B 22 252 M 22 238 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,07x
EV / Sales 2021 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 37 834
Free-Float 68,7%
Chart CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 37,22 CNY
Last Close Price 36,83 CNY
Spread / Highest target 17,2%
Spread / Average Target 1,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Min Fang Lu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lang Chen Chairman
Ping Zhang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Wei Zu Yu Vice President-Research, Development & Innovation
Gen Sheng Niu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED38.73%22 252
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.30.87%37 703
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED89.29%19 960
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS14.95%10 064
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED-23.49%8 756
NESTLÉ (MALAYSIA)-5.92%8 006
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ