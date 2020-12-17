China Mengniu Dairy : Announcements and Notices - REVISION OF ANNUAL CAP FOR EXISTING CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED

中國蒙牛乳業有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2319)

REVISION OF ANNUAL CAP FOR

EXISTING CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

INTRODUCTION

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 31 December 2014 in relation to the entering into of the 2014 Master Sale and Purchase Agreement, pursuant to which, subject to the Group's regular review and at the Group's option, the Group shall purchase white sugar, edible oil, other raw materials and other related products (including packaging materials) from COFCO Corporation Group Companies from time to time during the term of the New Master Sale and Purchase Agreement.

Reference is also made to the announcement of the Company dated 28 December 2017 in relation to the extension of the 2014 Master Sale and Purchase Agreement for a term of three years commencing on 1 January 2018 and ending on 31 December 2020 (the "2017 Announcement"). Unless stipulated otherwise, terms used in this announcement have the same meanings given to them in the 2017 Announcement.

Save for those disclosed in this announcement, all other terms of the 2014 Master Sale and Purchase Agreement (as extended in 2017) as disclosed in the 2017 Announcement remain unchanged.

REVISION OF ANNUAL TRANSACTION AMOUNT UNDER CMD TRANSACTIONS

As disclosed in the 2017 Announcement, the annual transaction amount under the 2014 Master Sale and Purchase Agreement (as extended in 2017) for the year ending 31 December 2020 was not expected to exceed RMB1,500,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$1,779,000,000) ("Mengniu 2020 Transaction Amount").

As further disclosed in the 2017 Announcement, CMD has been purchasing feedstuffs and other related materials from COFCO Corporation Group Companies and the annual transaction amount under the CMD Transactions for the year ending 31 December 2020 was not expected to exceed RMB500,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$593,000,000)

