China Mengniu Dairy : Announcements and Notices - SUBSCRIPTION OF FINANCIAL PRODUCTS BY EMPLOYEES UNDER THE RELEVANT SCHEME, PROPOSED PLACING UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE OF UP TO HK$ EQUIVALENT OF RMB4,000,000,000 FIXED RATE 5-YEAR CONVERTIBLE BONDS, POTENTIAL CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

INTRODUCTION

Subscription of Financial Products by Employees under the Relevant Scheme

The Board is pleased to announce that, subject to certain conditions being satisfied, certain Financial Products will be made available for subscription by the Selected Participants under the Relevant Scheme to be adopted by the Company, pursuant to which the Selected Participants are entitled to receive the Incentives. It is expected that the Selected Participants will, through investing in the Contractual Funds (directly or through certain special purpose vehicles), subscribe for the Financial Products from the FP Writers. The Incentives to be received by the Selected Participants from time to time will be based on returns on the Financial Products derived from the performance of the Convertible Bonds and the Company's share price.

Inner Mongolia Mengniu will provide the Guarantee in favour of the FP Writers to guarantee the potential liabilities of the Contractual Funds under the Purchase Agreements.

Convertible Bonds

As part and for the purpose of the establishment of the Relevant Scheme, on January 24, 2021, the Company has entered into the Placing Agreement with the Placing Agent pursuant to which the Placing Agent has agreed to procure, on a best effort basis, placees to subscribe for the Convertible Bonds subject to and in accordance with the terms and conditions as set out in the Placing Agreement. The Convertible Bonds will not be offered to the public in Hong Kong. The Convertible Bonds may be converted into the Conversion Shares.

Based on the Initial Conversion Price and assuming full conversion of the Convertible Bonds, the Convertible Bonds will be convertible into up to 138,164,697 Conversion Shares at the Initial Conversion Price, representing approximately 3.50% of the aggregated number of issued Shares as at the date of this announcement and approximately 3.37% of the aggregated number of issued Shares as enlarged by the issue of such Conversion Shares (assuming exercise of all outstanding Share Options in full and that there is no other change to the issued share capital of the Company between the date of this announcement and the full conversion of the Convertible Bonds).

Based on the Floor Conversion Price and assuming full conversion of the Convertible Bonds, the Convertible Bonds will be convertible into up to 146,294,488 Conversion Shares, representing approximately 3.71% of the aggregated number of issued Shares as at the date of this announcement and approximately 3.56% of the aggregated number of issued Shares as enlarged by the issue of such Conversion Shares (assuming exercise of all outstanding Share Options in full and that there is no other change to the issued share capital of the Company between the date of this announcement and the full conversion of the Convertible Bonds).