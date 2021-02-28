China Mengniu Dairy : Chinese investment in Australia plummets amid tensions

SYDNEY, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Chinese investment in Australia
fell by 61% in 2020 to the lowest level recorded by the
Australian National University in six years, coinciding with a
worsening diplomatic dispute.
The annual tracking study from the university's East Asian
Bureau of Economic Research recorded A$1 billion ($783 million)
of Chinese investment in 2020, consisting of real estate (45%),
mining (40%) and manufacturing (15%) deals.
The fall was larger than the 42% decrease in foreign direct
investment globally measured by the United Nations amid the
COVID-19 pandemic, said Shiro Armstrong, the bureau director.
"It reflects the effects of COVID but also more scrutiny of
foreign investment by the Australian government, particularly
that from China," he said.
Australia announced a shakeup of its foreign investment laws
in 2020 to give the government the power to veto, or force the
sale of a business if it creates a national security risk.
Treasurer Josh Frydenburg said in June the national security
test would be applied to telecommunications, energy and
utilities firms, and businesses that collect data.
Chinese company Mengniu abandoned a deal to buy the
Australia dairy firm Lion Dairy and Drinks from Japanese company
Kirin in August, after the Australian government indicated it
would block the sale.
The Chinese embassy said in November that 10 Chinese
investments had been blocked in Australia on national security
grounds, among a list of 14 grievances Beijing had about
Australian government policy.
China has since imposed dumping tariffs on Australian wine
and barley, and restricted the unloading of Australian coal at
Chinese ports.
Chinese investment in Australia peaked at A$16.5 billion in
2016, spanning agriculture, transport, energy utilities,
healthcare, mining and property, the ANU study showed.
By 2020, 86% of Chinese investment in Australia came from
the Australian subsidiaries of Chinese companies.
($1 = 1.28 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Kirsty Needham, Editing by Karishma Singh)