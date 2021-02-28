Log in
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED

CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED

(2319)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Mengniu Dairy : INSIDE INFORMATION CERTAIN ARRANGEMENTS WITH RESPECT TO DANONE'S INTEREST IN THE COMPANY

02/28/2021 | 05:20pm EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED 中國蒙牛乳業有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2319)

INSIDE INFORMATION

CERTAIN ARRANGEMENTS WITH RESPECT TO DANONE'S INTEREST IN THE

COMPANY

This is an announcement made by China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong). The purpose of this announcement is to keep the shareholders of the Company and potential investors informed of certain arrangements between Danone Asia Pte Ltd ("Danone"), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Danone S.A., and COFCO Dairy Investments Limited ("CDI"), in respect of Danone's shareholding in CDI.

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has been informed that as part of its ongoing portfolio review, Danone has reached an agreement with CDI to convert its indirect stake in the Company held through CDI into a direct shareholding in the Company. As of the date of this announcement, CDI is deemed to have a shareholding interest of approximately 31.25% in the Company. The conversion process remains subject to regulatory approval and once completed, it is expected that Danone will hold a direct shareholding interest of approximately 9.82% in the Company and CDI's shareholding interest in the Company will be reduced to approximately 21.43%. The Board has also been informed that as a next step, Danone is considering a divestment of its stake in the Company.

The Board would like to make the following observations:

  • The Board understands and respects the arrangements and plans of Danone in respect of its shareholding based on its own needs.

  • CDI, which is controlled by COFCO Corporation ("COFCO") and invested by Arla Foods amba ("Arla") will continue to be the Company's single largest shareholder. The Board believes that COFCO and Arla will continue to trust and support the Board and the Group's management, fully recognize the accomplishment of the Group, and are confident in the Group's future development.

  • The Directors are of the view that the above arrangements will not affect the business strategies and plans of the Group and the Group will further effectively implement the five- year development strategies to achieve the Group's 2025 strategic target of "Creating A New Mengniu In Five Years".

Other than the above, the Board is not aware of any other agreements or arrangements entered into by Danone which might have a material impact on the Group.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited

中國蒙牛乳業有限公司*

Jeffrey, Minfang Lu

Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

Hong Kong, March 1, 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises: Mr. Jeffrey, Minfang Lu and Mr. Meng Fanjie as executive directors; Mr. Chen Lang, Mr. Niu Gensheng, Mr. Simon Dominic Stevens and Mr. Pascal De Petrini as non-executive directors; and Mr. Jiao Shuge (alias Jiao Zhen), Mr. Julian Juul Wolhardt, Mr. Zhang Xiaoya and Mr. Yau Ka Chi as independent non-executive directors.

* For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2021 22:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 78 012 M 12 052 M 12 052 M
Net income 2020 3 339 M 516 M 516 M
Net Debt 2020 16 321 M 2 521 M 2 521 M
P/E ratio 2020 41,4x
Yield 2020 0,50%
Capitalization 140 B 21 581 M 21 583 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,00x
EV / Sales 2021 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 37 834
Free-Float 68,7%
Chart CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 40,91 CNY
Last Close Price 35,38 CNY
Spread / Highest target 40,8%
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Min Fang Lu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ping Zhang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Lang Chen Chairman
Wei Zu Yu Vice President-Research, Development & Innovation
Julian Juul Wolhardt Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED-9.40%21 581
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.-2.59%40 613
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED17.02%24 472
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS-3.68%9 431
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.18%8 750
NESTLÉ (MALAYSIA)-0.72%7 976
