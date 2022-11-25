Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2319   KYG210961051

CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED

(2319)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08 2022-11-25 am EST
31.35 HKD   -2.18%
03:44aChina Mengniu Dairy : Mengniu's MSCI ESG Rating Upgraded to “A”
PU
11/18Mengniu Completes Tender Offer For Additional 5% Stake in Shanghai Milkground
MT
11/07Hong Kong Hang Seng Up 2.7% on Reopening Prospects
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Mengniu Dairy : Mengniu's MSCI ESG Rating Upgraded to “A”

11/25/2022 | 03:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

[Press Release]

Mengniu's MSCI ESG Rating Upgraded to "A"

(Hong Kong, 26 October 2022) China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited ("Mengniu" or the "Group", HKEX: 2319), a leading dairy product manufacturer in China, is glad to announce that MSCI Inc. ("MSCI"), one of the largest index companies in the world, has published a new rating report and upgraded Mengniu's ESG (environment, social and governance) Rating from "BBB" to "A", which is the highest in the food industry of China, reflecting the market's recognition of the Company's performance in ESG.

MSCI stated in the report that Mengniu demonstrated efforts to manage water usage, including water reduction initiatives and water risk assessments. Moreover, Mengniu outperforms industry average in handling packaging material and waste, as well as grasping the opportunities in nutrition and health. The report pointed out that, Mengniu's product quality policies include multiple best practices, in particular certifying all its manufacturing facilities to safety and quality standard, which help it navigate the government's new food quality regulations. Also, Mengniu is one of the few food companies in China that have a strategy for healthy product development, making it better-prepared for sugar reduction demand in the market and related regulations.

MSCI provides in-depth research, ratings and analysis of the environmental, social and governance-related business practices to companies worldwide. As one of the most widely adopted tools by institutional investors, MSCI ESG Rating measures a company's resilience to long-term, industry material ESG risks, with an aim to help investors identify ESG performance of companies, which may flag opportunities or risks not captured by conventional financial analysis.

Mr. Lu Minfang, Chief Executive Officer of Mengniu, said, "Mengniu will continue to pursue low-carbon, inclusive and sustainable development, proactively improve the efficiency in the use of resources, and establish green production mechanism. Meanwhile, Mengniu will share its experience extensively, promote the practice of social responsibility and ecological protection among its industry partners, to jointly facilitate GREEN sustainable transformation and promise a healthier world"

- End -

1

Mengniu's MSCI ESG Rating Upgraded to "A" 26 October 2022

About China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited and its subsidiaries mainly manufacture and distribute quality dairy products in China. It is one of the leading dairy product manufacturers in China, with MENGNIU as its core brand. Mengniu offers diversified products including liquid milk products, ice cream, milk formula and cheese. Mengniu ranked at the 7th in "Global Dairy Top 10" in 2022, and placed 26th on BrandZ™'s list of most valuable Chinese brands. Mengniu's brand value grew by 15% year-on-year, ranking first in China's dairy industry and was the only Chinese FMCG brand with double-digit growth. Mengniu also made it again among Brand Finance's list of the top 500 most valuable brands of the world. As at the end of June 2022, the Group's annual dairy production capacity reached 12.74 million tons. In March 2014, Mengniu became a Hang Seng Index constituent, making it the first blue chip Chinese dairy product manufacturer. In March 2022, Mengniu was included as a constituent of HSI ESG Enhanced Index and HSI ESG Enhanced Select Index. For more information, please visit www.mengniuir.com.

Investor and media enquiry:

Christensen China Limited

Vivian Wang

Tel+852 2232 3978

Emailvwang@christensenir.com

2

Disclaimer

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 08:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED
03:44aChina Mengniu Dairy : Mengniu's MSCI ESG Rating Upgraded to “A”
PU
11/18Mengniu Completes Tender Offer For Additional 5% Stake in Shanghai Milkground
MT
11/07Hong Kong Hang Seng Up 2.7% on Reopening Prospects
MT
10/28Hong Kong Hang Seng Index Down 3.7%; Property, Tech Issues Routed
MT
10/17Yashili Still Working to Meet Privatization Conditions
MT
09/14China to Include More Baby Formula Makers in Traceability System
MT
09/12Chinese actor Evan Li detained on suspicion of soliciting prostitutes - CCTV
RE
09/02China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited(SEHK:2319) drop..
CI
08/25Hong Kong Hang Seng Jumps 3.6% on Beijing Stimulus Plans
MT
08/25China Mengniu Dairy's H1 Profit Rises; Shares Jump 7%
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 95 548 M 13 366 M 13 366 M
Net income 2022 6 049 M 846 M 846 M
Net Debt 2022 13 618 M 1 905 M 1 905 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,6x
Yield 2022 1,54%
Capitalization 116 B 16 236 M 16 236 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 44 277
Free-Float 76,8%
Chart CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 29,34 CNY
Average target price 41,89 CNY
Spread / Average Target 42,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Min Fang Lu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ping Zhang Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Lang Chen Non-Executive Chairman
Lu Dai Vice President, Head-Research & Development
Jun Ge Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED-27.49%16 236
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.-31.31%25 438
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED-28.77%7 752
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS-6.02%6 678
NESTLÉ (MALAYSIA)-2.01%6 666
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED-47.42%6 217