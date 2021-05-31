Log in
    2319   KYG210961051

CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED

(2319)
  Report
China Mengniu Dairy : Announcements and Notices - FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

05/31/2021 | 07:24am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States. This announcement and the information contained in this announcement do not constitute or form part of an offer to sell securities in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered pursuant to the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or pursuant to an applicable exemption from such registration requirement. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that will contain detailed information about the Company and management, as well as financial statements. The securities referred to in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act and no public offering of securities will be made in the United States. No money, securities or other consideration is being solicited by this announcement or the information contained in this announcement and, if sent in response to this announcement or the information contained in this announcement, will not be accepted.

CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED

中國蒙牛乳業有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2319)

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Reference is made to: (1) the announcement issued by China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (the "Company") on January 24, 2021 in relation to, among others, the subscription of Financial Products by employees under the Relevant Scheme, the proposed Placing under Specific Mandate of up to HK$ equivalent of RMB4,000,000,000 fixed rate 5-year Convertible Bonds and potential connected transactions and (2) the announcement issued by the Company dated March 31, 2021 in relation to the delay in despatch of the circular (the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

As disclosed in the Announcements, a circular containing, among other things, (i) further details of the Financial Products, the Relevant Scheme and the Guarantee, (ii) further details of the Placing and the Convertible Bonds, and (iii) a notice convening the EGM is expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before May 31, 2021. However, as additional time is required for the Company to prepare and finalise the information to be included in the circular, the despatch date of the circular will be postponed to on or before July 15, 2021.

By order of the Board

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited

中國蒙牛乳業有限公司*

Jeffrey, Minfang Lu

Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

1

Hong Kong, May 31, 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises: Mr. Jeffrey, Minfang Lu and Mr. Meng Fanjie as executive directors; Mr. Chen Lang, Mr. Niu Gensheng and Mr. Simon Dominic Stevens as non-executive directors; and Mr. Jiao Shuge (alias Jiao Zhen), Mr. Julian Juul Wolhardt, Mr. Zhang Xiaoya and Mr. Yau Ka Chi as independent non-executive directors.

* For identification purpose only

2

Disclaimer

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 11:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
