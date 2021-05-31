China Mengniu Dairy : Announcements and Notices - FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED

中國蒙牛乳業有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2319)

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Reference is made to: (1) the announcement issued by China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (the "Company") on January 24, 2021 in relation to, among others, the subscription of Financial Products by employees under the Relevant Scheme, the proposed Placing under Specific Mandate of up to HK$ equivalent of RMB4,000,000,000 fixed rate 5-year Convertible Bonds and potential connected transactions and (2) the announcement issued by the Company dated March 31, 2021 in relation to the delay in despatch of the circular (the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

As disclosed in the Announcements, a circular containing, among other things, (i) further details of the Financial Products, the Relevant Scheme and the Guarantee, (ii) further details of the Placing and the Convertible Bonds, and (iii) a notice convening the EGM is expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before May 31, 2021. However, as additional time is required for the Company to prepare and finalise the information to be included in the circular, the despatch date of the circular will be postponed to on or before July 15, 2021.

By order of the Board

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited

Jeffrey, Minfang Lu

Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

1